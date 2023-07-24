Washington Trust Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

24 Jul, 2023, 16:05 ET
WESTERLY, R.I., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced second quarter 2023 net income of $11.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
"Washington Trust's second quarter results reflect the strength and stability of our diversified business model and disciplined approach to capital, credit, and liquidity planning," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We've had consistent deposit growth, our asset quality remains strong, and we surpassed $7 billion in total assets for the first time. During our 223-year history, Washington Trust has weathered many storms and we remain committed to helping our customers through these challenging economic times."
Selected financial highlights for the second quarter include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 9.67% and 0.65%, respectively, compared to 11.27% and 0.77%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.
- Net interest income totaled $33.5 million in the second quarter, down by $3.7 million, or 10%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the challenging interest rate environment.
- Asset and credit quality metrics continue to remain strong. In the second quarter, a provision for credit losses of $700 thousand was recognized, down by $100 thousand from the provision recognized in the preceding quarter.
- Noninterest income totaled $14.3 million in the second quarter, up by $1.0 million, or 8%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting increases in both wealth management and mortgage banking revenues.
- Total loans amounted to an all-time high of $5.4 billion, up by $153 million, or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by $901 million, or 20%, from a year ago.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion, up by $53 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023. In-market deposits were up by $165 million, or 4%, from a year ago.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, down by $3.7 million, or 10%, from the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin was 2.03% for the second quarter, down by 30 basis points from the preceding quarter. These declines reflected continued increases in funding costs, which outpaced increases in asset yields. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $173 million, including an increase of $156 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 4.53%, up by 23 basis points from the preceding quarter.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $271 million, reflecting increases in average wholesale funding balances of $143 million and average in-market deposits of $128 million. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.02%, up by 60 basis points from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, up by $1.0 million, or 8%, from the first quarter of 2023. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, up by $385 thousand, or 4%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in transaction-based revenues of $252 thousand, concentrated in tax servicing and estate fee income, as well as an increase in asset-based revenues of $133 thousand. The change in asset-based revenues reflected an increase in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"), which was up by approximately $103 million, or 2%, from the preceding quarter.
The end of period AUA balance at June 30, 2023 amounted to $6.4 billion, up by $187 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2023. This increase reflected net investment appreciation of $260 million, partially offset by net client asset outflows of $73 million.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, up by $508 thousand, or 41%, from the first quarter of 2023, reflecting higher realized gains on loan sales, as well as changes in the fair value of mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. Realized gains on sales of loans increased by $251 thousand, or 44%, from the preceding quarter, due to a higher volume of loans sold to the secondary market, which was partially offset by a lower sales yield. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $64.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, up by $35.2 million, or 120%, from the preceding quarter.
- Loan related derivative income in the second quarter of 2023 was up by $298 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting an increase in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions.
- Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $879 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, down by $286 thousand, or 25%, from the preceding quarter. In the second quarter, $182 thousand of income associated with life insurance proceeds was recognized, compared to $476 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, down by $548 thousand, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2023. Linked quarter changes included:
- Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $20.6 million, down by $1.2 million, or 5%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting decreases in performance-based compensation accruals, partially offset by volume-related increases in mortgage originator compensation expense.
- FDIC deposit insurance costs were up by $499 thousand, or 57%, from the first quarter of 2023, largely reflecting growth in assets.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, down by $447 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 20.2%, compared to 20.5% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2023 effective tax rate to be approximately 20.8%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $1.0 billion at June 30, 2023, down by $32 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2023, reflecting routine pay-downs and a decrease of $13 million in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates. The securities portfolio represented 15% of total assets at both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.4 billion at June 30, 2023, up by $153 million, or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans increased by $33 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023, reflecting originations and advances of approximately $102 million, partially offset by principal payments of approximately $69 million.
- Residential real estate loans increased by $107 million, or 4%, from March 31, 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $149 million, up by $39 million, or 35%, from the preceding quarter.
- The consumer loan portfolio increased by $14 million, or 4%, from March 31, 2023, reflecting growth in home equity lines and loans.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits, which include wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2023, up by $46 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $937 million, or 18% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023.
In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion at June 30, 2023, up by $53 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, in-market deposits continued to shift from relatively lower cost products to higher cost products due to higher market interest rates. As of June 30, 2023, in-market deposits were approximately 59% retail and 41% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $37 thousand at June 30, 2023.
Wholesale funding was utilized in the second quarter to fund balance sheet growth. FHLB advances totaled $1 billion at June 30, 2023, up by $115 million, or 12%, from March 31, 2023. Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $601 million and were down by $7 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, Washington Trust has contingent liquidity of $1.7 billion, consisting of unencumbered securities and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $10.4 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $14.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. Past due loans were $6.3 million, or 0.12% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $8.0 million, or 0.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2023.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $39.3 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $38.8 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $2.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.3 million at March 31, 2023.
The provision for credit losses totaled $700 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, down by $100 thousand from the preceding quarter. Actual losses remain low, as asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the second quarter of 2023, net charge-offs of $37 thousand were recognized, compared to $47 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $459.2 million at June 30, 2023, down by $5.8 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023. This decrease included $9.5 million in dividend declarations. The accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity decreased by $7.1 million in the second quarter, largely reflecting a decrease in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $11.3 million in the second quarter.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The dividend was paid on July 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 3, 2023.
Capital levels at June 30, 2023 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.81% at June 30, 2023, compared to 12.01% at March 31, 2023. Book value per share was $26.98 at June 30, 2023, compared to $27.37 at March 31, 2023.
Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-470-1428 and enter Access Code 429492. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the Replay Access Code 580583. The audio replay will be available through August 8, 2023. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's website, https://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through September 30, 2023.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:
- changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
- changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;
- interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
- changes in loan demand and collectability;
- the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
- ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
- reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
- decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
- increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
- changes in the size and nature of our competition;
- changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
- operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
- regulatory, litigation and reputational risks; and
- changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.
In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$124,877
|
$134,989
|
$115,492
|
$130,066
|
$95,544
|
Short-term investments
|
3,439
|
3,291
|
2,930
|
2,773
|
3,079
|
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
|
20,872
|
7,445
|
8,987
|
24,054
|
22,656
|
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
|
1,022,458
|
1,054,747
|
993,928
|
982,573
|
1,020,469
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
45,868
|
42,501
|
43,463
|
32,940
|
16,300
|
Loans:
|
Total loans
|
5,381,113
|
5,227,969
|
5,110,139
|
4,848,873
|
4,479,822
|
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|
39,343
|
38,780
|
38,027
|
36,863
|
36,317
|
Net loans
|
5,341,770
|
5,189,189
|
5,072,112
|
4,812,010
|
4,443,505
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
32,591
|
31,719
|
31,550
|
30,152
|
29,694
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
28,633
|
26,170
|
27,156
|
27,788
|
28,098
|
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
|
102,293
|
101,782
|
102,182
|
101,491
|
100,807
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
4,130
|
4,342
|
4,554
|
4,766
|
4,981
|
Other assets
|
220,920
|
199,098
|
193,788
|
195,529
|
153,849
|
Total assets
|
$7,011,760
|
$6,859,182
|
$6,660,051
|
$6,408,051
|
$5,982,891
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$758,242
|
$829,763
|
$858,953
|
$938,572
|
$888,981
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
4,556,236
|
4,438,751
|
4,160,009
|
4,131,285
|
4,117,648
|
Total deposits
|
5,314,478
|
5,268,514
|
5,018,962
|
5,069,857
|
5,006,629
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
1,040,000
|
925,000
|
980,000
|
700,000
|
328,000
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
31,302
|
28,622
|
29,558
|
30,189
|
30,491
|
Other liabilities
|
144,138
|
149,382
|
155,181
|
153,050
|
118,456
|
Total liabilities
|
6,552,599
|
6,394,199
|
6,206,382
|
5,975,777
|
5,506,257
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Common stock
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
Paid-in capital
|
125,685
|
127,734
|
127,056
|
127,055
|
126,079
|
Retained earnings
|
496,996
|
495,231
|
492,043
|
485,163
|
475,889
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(148,827)
|
(141,760)
|
(157,800)
|
(171,755)
|
(118,041)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(15,778)
|
(17,307)
|
(8,715)
|
(9,274)
|
(8,378)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
459,161
|
464,983
|
453,669
|
432,274
|
476,634
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$7,011,760
|
$6,859,182
|
$6,660,051
|
$6,408,051
|
$5,982,891
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$65,449
|
$59,749
|
$53,644
|
$45,125
|
$36,602
|
$125,198
|
$70,532
|
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
|
241
|
152
|
314
|
361
|
258
|
393
|
490
|
Taxable interest on debt securities
|
7,403
|
7,194
|
6,618
|
6,061
|
4,918
|
14,597
|
9,148
|
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
858
|
597
|
330
|
88
|
63
|
1,455
|
130
|
Other interest income
|
1,279
|
1,070
|
855
|
503
|
188
|
2,349
|
266
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
75,230
|
68,762
|
61,761
|
52,138
|
42,029
|
143,992
|
80,566
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
29,704
|
19,589
|
12,301
|
6,656
|
3,963
|
49,293
|
7,066
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
11,652
|
11,626
|
7,822
|
3,234
|
413
|
23,278
|
657
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
374
|
354
|
296
|
206
|
138
|
728
|
237
|
Total interest expense
|
41,730
|
31,569
|
20,419
|
10,096
|
4,514
|
73,299
|
7,960
|
Net interest income
|
33,500
|
37,193
|
41,342
|
42,042
|
37,515
|
70,693
|
72,606
|
Provision for credit losses
|
700
|
800
|
800
|
800
|
(3,000)
|
1,500
|
(2,900)
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
32,800
|
36,393
|
40,542
|
41,242
|
40,515
|
69,193
|
75,506
|
Noninterest income:
|
Wealth management revenues
|
9,048
|
8,663
|
8,624
|
9,525
|
10,066
|
17,711
|
20,597
|
Mortgage banking revenues
|
1,753
|
1,245
|
1,103
|
2,047
|
2,082
|
2,998
|
5,583
|
Card interchange fees
|
1,268
|
1,132
|
1,242
|
1,287
|
1,303
|
2,400
|
2,467
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
667
|
777
|
942
|
819
|
763
|
1,444
|
1,431
|
Loan related derivative income
|
247
|
(51)
|
745
|
1,041
|
669
|
196
|
970
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
879
|
1,165
|
691
|
684
|
615
|
2,044
|
1,216
|
Other income
|
463
|
352
|
441
|
400
|
354
|
815
|
747
|
Total noninterest income
|
14,325
|
13,283
|
13,788
|
15,803
|
15,852
|
27,608
|
33,011
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
20,588
|
21,784
|
20,812
|
21,609
|
20,381
|
42,372
|
41,383
|
Outsourced services
|
3,621
|
3,496
|
3,568
|
3,552
|
3,375
|
7,117
|
6,617
|
Net occupancy
|
2,416
|
2,437
|
2,418
|
2,234
|
2,174
|
4,853
|
4,474
|
Equipment
|
1,050
|
1,028
|
1,002
|
939
|
938
|
2,078
|
1,856
|
Legal, audit and professional fees
|
978
|
896
|
987
|
693
|
677
|
1,874
|
1,447
|
FDIC deposit insurance costs
|
1,371
|
872
|
489
|
430
|
402
|
2,243
|
768
|
Advertising and promotion
|
427
|
408
|
713
|
799
|
724
|
835
|
1,075
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
212
|
212
|
212
|
215
|
216
|
424
|
433
|
Other expenses
|
2,353
|
2,431
|
3,158
|
2,596
|
2,190
|
4,784
|
4,243
|
Total noninterest expense
|
33,016
|
33,564
|
33,359
|
33,067
|
31,077
|
66,580
|
62,296
|
Income before income taxes
|
14,109
|
16,112
|
20,971
|
23,978
|
25,290
|
30,221
|
46,221
|
Income tax expense
|
2,853
|
3,300
|
4,398
|
5,310
|
5,333
|
6,153
|
9,781
|
Net income
|
$11,256
|
$12,812
|
$16,573
|
$18,668
|
$19,957
|
$24,068
|
$36,440
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$11,237
|
$12,783
|
$16,535
|
$18,615
|
$19,900
|
$24,020
|
$36,329
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
17,011
|
17,074
|
17,180
|
17,174
|
17,303
|
17,042
|
17,317
|
Diluted
|
17,030
|
17,170
|
17,319
|
17,298
|
17,414
|
17,085
|
17,451
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$0.66
|
$0.75
|
$0.96
|
$1.08
|
$1.15
|
$1.41
|
$2.10
|
Diluted
|
$0.66
|
$0.74
|
$0.95
|
$1.08
|
$1.14
|
$1.41
|
$2.08
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$0.56
|
$0.56
|
$0.56
|
$0.54
|
$0.54
|
$1.12
|
$1.08
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Share and Equity Related Data:
|
Book value per share
|
$26.98
|
$27.37
|
$26.40
|
$25.17
|
$27.73
|
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
|
$22.98
|
$23.36
|
$22.42
|
$21.17
|
$23.72
|
Market value per share
|
$26.81
|
$34.66
|
$47.18
|
$46.48
|
$48.37
|
Shares issued at end of period
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
17,019
|
16,986
|
17,183
|
17,171
|
17,190
|
Capital Ratios (2):
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
11.09 %
|
11.28 %
|
11.69 %
|
11.97 %
|
12.78 %
|
Total risk-based capital
|
11.81 %
|
12.01 %
|
12.37 %
|
12.65 %
|
13.51 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
8.05 %
|
8.25 %
|
8.65 %
|
8.99 %
|
9.42 %
|
Common equity tier 1
|
10.66 %
|
10.84 %
|
11.24 %
|
11.50 %
|
12.28 %
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Equity to assets
|
6.55 %
|
6.78 %
|
6.81 %
|
6.75 %
|
7.97 %
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
|
5.63 %
|
5.84 %
|
5.84 %
|
5.74 %
|
6.89 %
|
Loans to deposits (3)
|
100.9 %
|
98.6 %
|
101.2 %
|
95.4 %
|
89.2 %
|
For the Six Months
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Performance Ratios (4):
|
Net interest margin (5)
|
2.03 %
|
2.33 %
|
2.65 %
|
2.82 %
|
2.71 %
|
2.18 %
|
2.64 %
|
Return on average assets (net income divided by
|
0.65 %
|
0.77 %
|
1.01 %
|
1.19 %
|
1.37 %
|
0.71 %
|
1.26 %
|
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
|
0.66 %
|
0.78 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.39 %
|
0.72 %
|
1.27 %
|
Return on average equity (net income available for
|
9.67 %
|
11.27 %
|
14.96 %
|
15.16 %
|
16.11 %
|
10.46 %
|
13.98 %
|
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
|
11.32 %
|
13.23 %
|
17.74 %
|
17.65 %
|
18.71 %
|
12.26 %
|
16.10 %
|
Efficiency ratio (6)
|
69.0 %
|
66.5 %
|
60.5 %
|
57.2 %
|
58.2 %
|
67.7 %
|
59.0 %
|
(1)
|
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
|
(2)
|
Estimated for June 30, 2023 and actuals for prior periods.
|
(3)
|
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
|
(4)
|
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
|
(5)
|
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
|
(6)
|
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Wealth Management Results
|
Wealth Management Revenues:
|
Asset-based revenues
|
$8,562
|
$8,429
|
$8,448
|
$9,302
|
$9,641
|
$16,991
|
$19,852
|
Transaction-based revenues
|
486
|
234
|
176
|
223
|
425
|
720
|
745
|
Total wealth management revenues
|
$9,048
|
$8,663
|
$8,624
|
$9,525
|
$10,066
|
$17,711
|
$20,597
|
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$6,163,422
|
$5,961,990
|
$6,322,757
|
$6,650,097
|
$7,492,893
|
$5,961,990
|
$7,784,211
|
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) &
|
259,788
|
286,262
|
312,407
|
(239,762)
|
(816,290)
|
546,050
|
(1,205,023)
|
Net client asset (outflows) inflows
|
(72,950)
|
(84,830)
|
(673,174)
|
(87,578)
|
(26,506)
|
(157,780)
|
70,909
|
Balance at end of period
|
$6,350,260
|
$6,163,422
|
$5,961,990
|
$6,322,757
|
$6,650,097
|
$6,350,260
|
$6,650,097
|
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
Mortgage Banking Results
|
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
|
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
|
$827
|
$576
|
$992
|
$1,718
|
$1,917
|
$1,403
|
$5,244
|
Changes in fair value, net (2)
|
382
|
86
|
(426)
|
(226)
|
(330)
|
468
|
(572)
|
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
|
544
|
583
|
537
|
555
|
495
|
1,127
|
911
|
Total mortgage banking revenues
|
$1,753
|
$1,245
|
$1,103
|
$2,047
|
$2,082
|
$2,998
|
$5,583
|
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
|
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
|
$148,694
|
$109,768
|
$228,579
|
$225,132
|
$263,762
|
$258,462
|
$428,163
|
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
|
77,995
|
27,763
|
39,087
|
77,242
|
86,459
|
105,758
|
193,078
|
Total mortgage loan originations
|
$226,689
|
$137,531
|
$267,666
|
$302,374
|
$350,221
|
$364,220
|
$621,241
|
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
|
Sold with servicing rights retained
|
$28,727
|
$17,114
|
$27,085
|
$34,659
|
$23,478
|
$45,841
|
$38,105
|
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
|
35,836
|
12,214
|
27,470
|
40,665
|
56,263
|
48,050
|
171,764
|
Total mortgage loans sold
|
$64,563
|
$29,328
|
$54,555
|
$75,324
|
$79,741
|
$93,891
|
$209,869
|
(1)
|
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
|
(2)
|
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
|
(3)
|
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
|
(4)
|
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
|
(5)
|
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Loans:
|
Commercial real estate (1)
|
$1,940,030
|
$1,909,136
|
$1,829,304
|
$1,762,687
|
$1,609,618
|
Commercial & industrial
|
611,472
|
609,720
|
656,397
|
652,758
|
620,270
|
Total commercial
|
2,551,502
|
2,518,856
|
2,485,701
|
2,415,445
|
2,229,888
|
Residential real estate (2)
|
2,510,125
|
2,403,255
|
2,323,002
|
2,144,098
|
1,966,341
|
Home equity
|
301,116
|
288,878
|
285,715
|
273,742
|
267,785
|
Other
|
18,370
|
16,980
|
15,721
|
15,588
|
15,808
|
Total consumer
|
319,486
|
305,858
|
301,436
|
289,330
|
283,593
|
Total loans
|
$5,381,113
|
$5,227,969
|
$5,110,139
|
$4,848,873
|
$4,479,822
|
(1)
|
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
|
(2)
|
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
|
June 30, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
|
Connecticut
|
$712,931
|
37 %
|
$691,780
|
38 %
|
Massachusetts
|
631,296
|
33
|
566,717
|
31
|
Rhode Island
|
391,913
|
19
|
387,759
|
21
|
Subtotal
|
1,736,140
|
89
|
1,646,256
|
90
|
All other states
|
203,890
|
11
|
183,048
|
10
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
$1,940,030
|
100 %
|
$1,829,304
|
100 %
|
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
|
Massachusetts
|
$1,851,118
|
73 %
|
$1,698,240
|
73 %
|
Rhode Island
|
468,966
|
19
|
446,010
|
19
|
Connecticut
|
162,339
|
7
|
153,323
|
7
|
Subtotal
|
2,482,423
|
99
|
2,297,573
|
99
|
All other states
|
27,702
|
1
|
25,429
|
1
|
Total residential real estate loans
|
$2,510,125
|
100 %
|
$2,323,002
|
100 %
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Count
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Count
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
|
Multi-family dwelling
|
136
|
$514,257
|
27 %
|
127
|
$469,233
|
26 %
|
Retail
|
101
|
406,728
|
21
|
108
|
421,617
|
23
|
Office
|
52
|
267,215
|
14
|
53
|
257,551
|
14
|
Hospitality
|
46
|
230,669
|
12
|
33
|
214,829
|
12
|
Industrial and warehouse
|
48
|
224,998
|
12
|
42
|
192,717
|
11
|
Healthcare
|
19
|
172,587
|
9
|
17
|
136,225
|
7
|
Commercial mixed use
|
12
|
45,947
|
2
|
21
|
54,976
|
3
|
Other
|
33
|
77,629
|
3
|
34
|
82,156
|
4
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
447
|
$1,940,030
|
100 %
|
435
|
$1,829,304
|
100 %
|
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
|
Healthcare and social assistance
|
64
|
$162,582
|
27 %
|
69
|
$193,052
|
29 %
|
Owner occupied and other real estate
|
161
|
80,874
|
13
|
168
|
72,429
|
11
|
Transportation and warehousing
|
18
|
59,727
|
10
|
20
|
51,347
|
8
|
Manufacturing
|
55
|
58,074
|
9
|
55
|
60,601
|
9
|
Educational services
|
16
|
43,104
|
7
|
19
|
46,708
|
7
|
Retail
|
47
|
40,319
|
7
|
50
|
56,012
|
9
|
Finance and insurance
|
46
|
31,591
|
5
|
55
|
28,313
|
4
|
Entertainment and recreation
|
22
|
24,266
|
4
|
24
|
25,646
|
4
|
Information
|
5
|
23,633
|
4
|
5
|
23,948
|
4
|
Accommodation and food services
|
41
|
13,556
|
2
|
49
|
17,167
|
3
|
Professional, scientific and technical
|
35
|
5,238
|
1
|
37
|
6,451
|
1
|
Public administration
|
12
|
3,974
|
1
|
11
|
3,789
|
1
|
Other
|
157
|
64,534
|
10
|
162
|
70,934
|
10
|
Commercial & industrial loans
|
679
|
$611,472
|
100 %
|
724
|
$656,397
|
100 %
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
$758,242
|
$829,763
|
$858,953
|
$938,572
|
$888,981
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
|
428,306
|
318,365
|
302,044
|
273,231
|
258,451
|
NOW accounts
|
791,887
|
828,700
|
871,875
|
869,984
|
887,678
|
Money market accounts
|
1,164,557
|
1,214,014
|
1,255,805
|
1,146,826
|
1,139,676
|
Savings accounts
|
521,185
|
544,604
|
576,250
|
600,568
|
572,251
|
Time deposits (in-market)
|
1,048,820
|
924,506
|
795,838
|
797,505
|
800,898
|
In-market deposits
|
4,712,997
|
4,659,952
|
4,660,765
|
4,626,686
|
4,547,935
|
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
|
—
|
1,233
|
31,153
|
31,044
|
31,003
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
601,481
|
607,329
|
327,044
|
412,127
|
427,691
|
Wholesale brokered deposits
|
601,481
|
608,562
|
358,197
|
443,171
|
458,694
|
Total deposits
|
$5,314,478
|
$5,268,514
|
$5,018,962
|
$5,069,857
|
$5,006,629
|
June 30, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Uninsured Deposits:
|
Uninsured deposits (1)
|
$1,369,174
|
26 %
|
$1,514,900
|
30 %
|
Less: affiliate deposits (2)
|
119,034
|
2
|
210,444
|
4
|
Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits
|
1,250,140
|
24
|
1,304,456
|
26
|
Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3)
|
313,237
|
6
|
329,868
|
7
|
Uninsured deposits, after exclusions
|
$936,903
|
18 %
|
$974,588
|
19 %
|
(1)
|
Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits.
|
(2)
|
Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation.
|
(3)
|
Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.
|
June 30, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Contingent Liquidity:
|
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
|
$968,004
|
$668,295
|
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
|
25,007
|
27,059
|
Unencumbered securities
|
729,830
|
691,893
|
Total
|
$1,722,841
|
$1,387,247
|
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits
|
125.8 %
|
91.6 %
|
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions
|
183.9 %
|
142.3 %
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.16 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.21 %
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.19 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.28 %
|
Total past due loans to total loans
|
0.12 %
|
0.15 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.16 %
|
0.19 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
|
378.04 %
|
277.40 %
|
296.02 %
|
304.10 %
|
292.55 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
0.73 %
|
0.74 %
|
0.74 %
|
0.76 %
|
0.81 %
|
Nonperforming Assets:
|
Commercial real estate
|
$—
|
$1,601
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
Commercial & industrial
|
899
|
920
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total commercial
|
899
|
2,521
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Residential real estate
|
8,542
|
10,470
|
11,894
|
11,700
|
11,815
|
Home equity
|
966
|
989
|
952
|
422
|
599
|
Other consumer
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total consumer
|
966
|
989
|
952
|
422
|
599
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
10,407
|
13,980
|
12,846
|
12,122
|
12,414
|
Other real estate owned
|
683
|
683
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$11,090
|
$14,663
|
$12,846
|
$12,122
|
$12,414
|
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
|
Commercial real estate
|
$—
|
$1,188
|
$1,187
|
$—
|
$—
|
Commercial & industrial
|
223
|
229
|
265
|
4
|
7
|
Total commercial
|
223
|
1,417
|
1,452
|
4
|
7
|
Residential real estate
|
4,384
|
5,730
|
8,875
|
7,256
|
7,794
|
Home equity
|
1,509
|
833
|
1,235
|
252
|
728
|
Other consumer
|
214
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
28
|
Total consumer
|
1,723
|
848
|
1,251
|
269
|
756
|
Total past due loans
|
$6,330
|
$7,995
|
$11,578
|
$7,529
|
$8,557
|
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
|
$3,672
|
$5,648
|
$7,196
|
$7,059
|
$6,817
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$13,980
|
$12,846
|
$12,122
|
$12,414
|
$12,589
|
$12,846
|
$14,203
|
Additions to nonaccrual status
|
600
|
2,570
|
2,485
|
521
|
158
|
3,170
|
585
|
Loans returned to accruing status
|
(1,329)
|
(110)
|
—
|
(400)
|
(236)
|
(1,439)
|
(299)
|
Loans charged-off
|
(52)
|
(61)
|
(62)
|
(63)
|
(23)
|
(113)
|
(59)
|
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
|
—
|
(683)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(683)
|
—
|
Payments, payoffs and other changes
|
(2,792)
|
(582)
|
(1,699)
|
(350)
|
(74)
|
(3,374)
|
(2,016)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$10,407
|
$13,980
|
$12,846
|
$12,122
|
$12,414
|
$10,407
|
$12,414
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$38,780
|
$38,027
|
$36,863
|
$36,317
|
$39,236
|
$38,027
|
$39,088
|
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
|
600
|
800
|
900
|
600
|
(2,929)
|
1,400
|
(2,929)
|
Charge-offs
|
(52)
|
(61)
|
(62)
|
(63)
|
(23)
|
(113)
|
(59)
|
Recoveries
|
15
|
14
|
326
|
9
|
33
|
29
|
217
|
Balance at end of period
|
$39,343
|
$38,780
|
$38,027
|
$36,863
|
$36,317
|
$39,343
|
$36,317
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$2,290
|
$2,290
|
$2,390
|
$2,190
|
$2,261
|
$2,290
|
$2,161
|
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
|
100
|
—
|
(100)
|
200
|
(71)
|
100
|
29
|
Balance at end of period (2)
|
$2,390
|
$2,290
|
$2,290
|
$2,390
|
$2,190
|
$2,390
|
$2,190
|
(1)
|
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
|
(2)
|
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
|
Commercial real estate
|
$—
|
$—
|
($300)
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
($145)
|
Commercial & industrial
|
5
|
6
|
10
|
9
|
(11)
|
11
|
(12)
|
Total commercial
|
5
|
6
|
(290)
|
9
|
(11)
|
11
|
(157)
|
Residential real estate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(21)
|
Home equity
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(8)
|
—
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
Other consumer
|
34
|
42
|
34
|
45
|
3
|
76
|
24
|
Total consumer
|
32
|
41
|
26
|
45
|
1
|
73
|
20
|
Total
|
$37
|
$47
|
($264)
|
$54
|
($10)
|
$84
|
($158)
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
|
— %
|
— %
|
(0.02 %)
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
(0.01 %)
The following tables present average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Change
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Assets:
|
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
|
$109,204
|
$1,279
|
4.70 %
|
$103,269
|
$1,070
|
4.20 %
|
$5,935
|
$209
|
0.50 %
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
18,647
|
241
|
5.18
|
13,132
|
152
|
4.69
|
5,515
|
89
|
0.49
|
Taxable debt securities
|
1,201,973
|
7,403
|
2.47
|
1,193,852
|
7,194
|
2.44
|
8,121
|
209
|
0.03
|
FHLB stock
|
43,815
|
858
|
7.85
|
46,102
|
597
|
5.25
|
(2,287)
|
261
|
2.60
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,928,461
|
28,800
|
5.99
|
1,859,331
|
25,300
|
5.52
|
69,130
|
3,500
|
0.47
|
Commercial & industrial
|
615,101
|
9,458
|
6.17
|
630,778
|
9,070
|
5.83
|
(15,677)
|
388
|
0.34
|
Total commercial
|
2,543,562
|
38,258
|
6.03
|
2,490,109
|
34,370
|
5.60
|
53,453
|
3,888
|
0.43
|
Residential real estate
|
2,448,204
|
23,137
|
3.79
|
2,353,266
|
21,664
|
3.73
|
94,938
|
1,473
|
0.06
|
Home equity
|
292,195
|
4,082
|
5.60
|
286,348
|
3,759
|
5.32
|
5,847
|
323
|
0.28
|
Other
|
17,808
|
207
|
4.66
|
16,405
|
184
|
4.55
|
1,403
|
23
|
0.11
|
Total consumer
|
310,003
|
4,289
|
5.55
|
302,753
|
3,943
|
5.28
|
7,250
|
346
|
0.27
|
Total loans
|
5,301,769
|
65,684
|
4.97
|
5,146,128
|
59,977
|
4.73
|
155,641
|
5,707
|
0.24
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
6,675,408
|
75,465
|
4.53
|
6,502,483
|
68,990
|
4.30
|
172,925
|
6,475
|
0.23
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
263,830
|
241,513
|
22,317
|
Total assets
|
$6,939,238
|
$6,743,996
|
$195,242
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
|
$393,824
|
$4,090
|
4.17 %
|
$298,158
|
$2,639
|
3.59 %
|
$95,666
|
$1,451
|
0.58 %
|
NOW accounts
|
781,226
|
400
|
0.21
|
821,590
|
358
|
0.18
|
(40,364)
|
42
|
0.03
|
Money market accounts
|
1,199,761
|
9,302
|
3.11
|
1,253,141
|
7,576
|
2.45
|
(53,380)
|
1,726
|
0.66
|
Savings accounts
|
522,300
|
321
|
0.25
|
566,258
|
314
|
0.22
|
(43,958)
|
7
|
0.03
|
Time deposits (in-market)
|
1,000,284
|
7,960
|
3.19
|
830,574
|
4,577
|
2.23
|
169,710
|
3,383
|
0.96
|
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
|
3,897,395
|
22,073
|
2.27
|
3,769,721
|
15,464
|
1.66
|
127,674
|
6,609
|
0.61
|
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
|
28
|
—
|
—
|
16,257
|
177
|
4.42
|
(16,229)
|
(177)
|
(4.42)
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
650,381
|
7,631
|
4.71
|
427,051
|
3,948
|
3.75
|
223,330
|
3,683
|
0.96
|
Wholesale brokered deposits
|
650,409
|
7,631
|
4.71
|
443,308
|
4,125
|
3.77
|
207,101
|
3,506
|
0.94
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
4,547,804
|
29,704
|
2.62
|
4,213,029
|
19,589
|
1.89
|
334,775
|
10,115
|
0.73
|
FHLB advances
|
979,835
|
11,652
|
4.77
|
1,044,056
|
11,626
|
4.52
|
(64,221)
|
26
|
0.25
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
374
|
6.61
|
22,681
|
354
|
6.33
|
—
|
20
|
0.28
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
5,550,320
|
41,730
|
3.02
|
5,279,766
|
31,569
|
2.42
|
270,554
|
10,161
|
0.60
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
770,075
|
835,298
|
(65,223)
|
Other liabilities
|
152,616
|
168,826
|
(16,210)
|
Shareholders' equity
|
466,227
|
460,106
|
6,121
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$6,939,238
|
$6,743,996
|
$195,242
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$33,735
|
$37,421
|
($3,686)
|
Interest rate spread
|
1.51 %
|
1.88 %
|
(0.37 %)
|
Net interest margin
|
2.03 %
|
2.33 %
|
(0.30 %)
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Change
|
Commercial loans
|
$235
|
$228
|
$7
|
Total
|
$235
|
$228
|
$7
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2022
|
Change
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Assets:
|
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
|
$106,253
|
$2,349
|
4.46 %
|
$146,852
|
$266
|
0.37 %
|
($40,599)
|
$2,083
|
4.09 %
|
Mortgage loans for sale
|
15,905
|
393
|
4.98
|
27,688
|
490
|
3.57
|
(11,783)
|
(97)
|
1.41
|
Taxable debt securities
|
1,197,935
|
14,597
|
2.46
|
1,084,246
|
9,148
|
1.70
|
113,689
|
5,449
|
0.76
|
FHLB stock
|
44,952
|
1,455
|
6.53
|
10,849
|
130
|
2.42
|
34,103
|
1,325
|
4.11
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,894,087
|
54,100
|
5.76
|
1,625,537
|
25,386
|
3.15
|
268,550
|
28,714
|
2.61
|
Commercial & industrial
|
622,896
|
18,528
|
6.00
|
627,667
|
12,342
|
3.97
|
(4,771)
|
6,186
|
2.03
|
Total commercial
|
2,516,983
|
72,628
|
5.82
|
2,253,204
|
37,728
|
3.38
|
263,779
|
34,900
|
2.44
|
Residential real estate
|
2,400,997
|
44,801
|
3.76
|
1,788,431
|
28,997
|
3.27
|
612,566
|
15,804
|
0.49
|
Home equity
|
289,288
|
7,841
|
5.47
|
251,796
|
3,950
|
3.16
|
37,492
|
3,891
|
2.31
|
Other
|
17,110
|
391
|
4.61
|
16,349
|
378
|
4.66
|
761
|
13
|
(0.05)
|
Total consumer
|
306,398
|
8,232
|
5.42
|
268,145
|
4,328
|
3.25
|
38,253
|
3,904
|
2.17
|
Total loans
|
5,224,378
|
125,661
|
4.85
|
4,309,780
|
71,053
|
3.32
|
914,598
|
54,608
|
1.53
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
6,589,423
|
144,455
|
4.42
|
5,579,415
|
81,087
|
2.93
|
1,010,008
|
63,368
|
1.49
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
252,733
|
273,521
|
(20,788)
|
Total assets
|
$6,842,156
|
$5,852,936
|
$989,220
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
|
$346,255
|
$6,728
|
3.92 %
|
$248,580
|
$292
|
0.24 %
|
$97,675
|
$6,436
|
3.68 %
|
NOW accounts
|
801,296
|
758
|
0.19
|
865,647
|
281
|
0.07
|
(64,351)
|
477
|
0.12
|
Money market accounts
|
1,226,303
|
16,878
|
2.78
|
1,221,923
|
1,753
|
0.29
|
4,380
|
15,125
|
2.49
|
Savings accounts
|
544,159
|
636
|
0.24
|
563,837
|
191
|
0.07
|
(19,678)
|
445
|
0.17
|
Time deposits (in-market)
|
915,898
|
12,537
|
2.76
|
801,479
|
3,968
|
1.00
|
114,419
|
8,569
|
1.76
|
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
|
3,833,911
|
37,537
|
1.97
|
3,701,466
|
6,485
|
0.35
|
132,445
|
31,052
|
1.62
|
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
|
8,097
|
177
|
4.41
|
10,173
|
45
|
0.89
|
(2,076)
|
132
|
3.52
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
539,333
|
11,579
|
4.33
|
403,826
|
536
|
0.27
|
135,507
|
11,043
|
4.06
|
Wholesale brokered deposits
|
547,430
|
11,756
|
4.33
|
413,999
|
581
|
0.28
|
133,431
|
11,175
|
4.05
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
4,381,341
|
49,293
|
2.27
|
4,115,465
|
7,066
|
0.35
|
265,876
|
42,227
|
1.92
|
FHLB advances
|
1,011,768
|
23,278
|
4.64
|
151,331
|
657
|
0.88
|
860,437
|
22,621
|
3.76
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
728
|
6.47
|
22,681
|
237
|
2.11
|
—
|
491
|
4.36
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
5,415,790
|
73,299
|
2.73
|
4,289,477
|
7,960
|
0.37
|
1,126,313
|
65,339
|
2.36
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
802,506
|
915,918
|
(113,412)
|
Other liabilities
|
160,677
|
123,321
|
37,356
|
Shareholders' equity
|
463,183
|
524,220
|
(61,037)
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$6,842,156
|
$5,852,936
|
$989,220
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$71,156
|
$73,127
|
($1,971)
|
Interest rate spread
|
1.69 %
|
2.56 %
|
(0.87 %)
|
Net interest margin
|
2.18 %
|
2.64 %
|
(0.46 %)
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Change
|
Commercial loans
|
$463
|
$521
|
($58)
|
Total
|
$463
|
$521
|
($58)
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Tangible Book Value per Share:
|
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
|
$459,161
|
$464,983
|
$453,669
|
$432,274
|
$476,634
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
4,130
|
4,342
|
4,554
|
4,766
|
4,981
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
$391,122
|
$396,732
|
$385,206
|
$363,599
|
$407,744
|
Shares outstanding, as reported
|
17,019
|
16,986
|
17,183
|
17,171
|
17,190
|
Book value per share - GAAP
|
$26.98
|
$27.37
|
$26.40
|
$25.17
|
$27.73
|
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
|
$22.98
|
$23.36
|
$22.42
|
$21.18
|
$23.72
|
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
$391,122
|
$396,732
|
$385,206
|
$363,599
|
$407,744
|
Total assets, as reported
|
$7,011,760
|
$6,859,182
|
$6,660,051
|
$6,408,051
|
$5,982,891
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
4,130
|
4,342
|
4,554
|
4,766
|
4,981
|
Total tangible assets
|
$6,943,721
|
$6,790,931
|
$6,591,588
|
$6,339,376
|
$5,914,001
|
Equity to assets - GAAP
|
6.55 %
|
6.78 %
|
6.81 %
|
6.75 %
|
7.97 %
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
|
5.63 %
|
5.84 %
|
5.84 %
|
5.74 %
|
6.89 %
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
|
Net income, as reported
|
$11,256
|
$12,812
|
$16,573
|
$18,668
|
$19,957
|
$24,068
|
$36,440
|
Total average assets, as reported
|
$6,939,238
|
$6,743,996
|
$6,480,872
|
$6,216,129
|
$5,841,332
|
$6,842,156
|
$5,852,936
|
Less average balances of:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
4,233
|
4,445
|
4,657
|
4,871
|
5,086
|
4,338
|
5,194
|
Total average tangible assets
|
$6,871,096
|
$6,675,642
|
$6,412,306
|
$6,147,349
|
$5,772,337
|
$6,773,909
|
$5,783,833
|
Return on average assets - GAAP
|
0.65 %
|
0.77 %
|
1.01 %
|
1.19 %
|
1.37 %
|
0.71 %
|
1.26 %
|
Return on average tangible assets - Non-
|
0.66 %
|
0.78 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.39 %
|
0.72 %
|
1.27 %
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
Net income available to common
|
$11,237
|
$12,783
|
$16,535
|
$18,615
|
$19,900
|
$24,020
|
$36,329
|
Total average equity, as reported
|
$466,227
|
$460,106
|
$438,347
|
$487,230
|
$495,573
|
$463,183
|
$524,220
|
Less average balances of:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
4,233
|
4,445
|
4,657
|
4,871
|
5,086
|
4,338
|
5,194
|
Total average tangible equity
|
$398,085
|
$391,752
|
$369,781
|
$418,450
|
$426,578
|
$394,936
|
$455,117
|
Return on average equity - GAAP
|
9.67 %
|
11.27 %
|
14.96 %
|
15.16 %
|
16.11 %
|
10.46 %
|
13.98 %
|
Return on average tangible equity - Non-
|
11.32 %
|
13.23 %
|
17.74 %
|
17.65 %
|
18.71 %
|
12.26 %
|
16.10 %
