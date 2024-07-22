Washington Trust Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced second quarter 2024 net income of $10.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

"Washington Trust's second quarter performance reflects our continued focus on successfully managing through current economic conditions, while positioning the company for future growth," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we recorded consistent earnings, maintained credit quality, and managed expenses; we also introduced new technology and invested in a marketing campaign designed to generate deposit growth."

Selected financial highlights for the second quarter of 2024 include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 9.43% and 0.60%, respectively, compared to 9.33% and 0.61%, respectively, for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 1.83% in the second quarter, compared to 1.84% in the preceding quarter.

Asset and credit quality metrics remain solid. A provision for credit losses of $500 thousand was recognized for the second quarter, down by $200 thousand from the first quarter.

Wealth management revenues and mortgage banking revenues, our two largest sources of noninterest income, increased by 4% and 10%, respectively, from the preceding quarter.

Total noninterest expense declined by 1% from the previous quarter, with reductions in salaries and benefits expense.

Total loans amounted to $5.6 billion, down by 1% from March 31, 2024.

.6 billion, down by 1% from March 31, 2024. In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4 .6 billion, down by 1% from March 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $31.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, down by $80 thousand, or 0.3%, from the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was 1.83% for the second quarter, a decrease of 1 basis point from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $7 million. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 4.97%, up by 4 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $11 million , as average in-market deposits increased by $36 million while average wholesale funding balances decreased by $25 million . The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.68%, up by 5 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, down by $503 thousand, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2024. Included in other noninterest income in the second quarter of 2024 was a net gain of $988 thousand recognized on the sale of a bank-owned operations facility. Included in other noninterest income in the first quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million associated with a litigation settlement. Excluding these items, noninterest income was up by $609 thousand, or 4%, from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, up by $340 thousand , or 4%. This included an increase of $190 thousand , or 76%, in transaction-based revenues, concentrated in seasonal tax servicing fee income, as well as an increase of $150 thousand , or 2%, in asset-based revenues. The change in asset-based revenues reflected an increase in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"), which was up by approximately $49 million, or 1%, from the preceding quarter. The end of period AUA balance at June 30, 2024 amounted to $6.8 billion , down by $55 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2024.

in the second quarter of 2024, up by , or 4%. This included an increase of , or 76%, in transaction-based revenues, concentrated in seasonal tax servicing fee income, as well as an increase of , or 2%, in asset-based revenues. The change in asset-based revenues reflected an increase in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"), which was up by approximately $49 million, or 1%, from the preceding quarter. The end of period AUA balance at June 30, 2024 amounted to , down by $55 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2024. Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, up by $255 thousand , or 10%, reflecting higher realized gains, partially offset by the change in fair value of mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. Loans sold amounted to $110.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, up by $37 .4 million, or 51%. In the second quarter of 2024, 81% of residential real estate loan originations were originated for sale, compared to 76% in the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $33.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, down by $453 thousand, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2024. Linked quarter changes included:

Salaries and employee benefits expense amounted to $21.3 million , down by $515 thousand , or 2%. The decrease reflected lower staffing levels and payroll tax expense, partially offset by volume-related increases in mortgage originator commission expense.

, down by , or 2%. The decrease reflected lower staffing levels and payroll tax expense, partially offset by volume-related increases in mortgage originator commission expense. The remaining change in noninterest expense reflected increases in outsourced services and advertising and promotion, partially offset by declines in net occupancy and other expenses.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, up by $191 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 21.8%, up from 20.6% in the preceding quarter, largely due to excess tax expense associated with the settlement of share-based awards in the second quarter of 2024. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2024 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.2%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $952 million at June 30, 2024, down by $18 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2024, largely due to routine pay-downs. The securities portfolio represented 13% of total assets at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $5.6 billion at June 30, 2024, down by $56 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter. These changes included:

Commercial loans decreased by $22 million, or 1%.

Residential real estate loans decreased by $27 million, or 1%.

The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $7 million , or 2%.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $5.0 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $5.3 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $985 million, or 20% of total deposits, at June 30, 2024.

In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.6 billion at June 30, 2024, down by $37 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, in-market deposits were approximately 61% retail and 39% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $35 thousand at June 30, 2024.

Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $339 million and were down by $335 million, or 50%, from March 31, 2024.

FHLB advances totaled $1.6 billion at June 30, 2024, up by $310 million, or 25%, from March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.6 billion and consisted of noninterest-bearing cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $30.5 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $30.7 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. The composition of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024 was 62% commercial and 38% residential and consumer.

Past due loans were $11.9 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.18% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. The composition of past due loans at June 30, 2024 was essentially all residential and consumer.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $42.4 million, or 0.75% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $41.9 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.7 million at June 30, 2024, unchanged from March 31, 2024.

The provision for credit losses totaled $500 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, down by $200 thousand from the preceding quarter. Net charge-offs amounted to $27 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $52 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $471.0 million at June 30, 2024, up by $4.0 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2024. Net income of $10.8 million and an increase of $2.6 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity were partially offset by $9.6 million in dividend declarations.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The dividend was paid on July 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2024.

Capital levels at June 30, 2024 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.81% at June 30, 2024, compared to 11.62% at March 31, 2024. Book value per share was $27.61 at June 30, 2024, compared to $27.41 at March 31, 2024.

Conference Call

Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, business highlights, and outlook on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-470-1428 and enter Access Code 467066. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the Replay Access Code 808623. The audio replay will be available through August 6, 2024. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's website, https://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through September 30, 2024.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;

changes in customer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;

interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;

changes in loan demand and collectability;

the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;

ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;

reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;

decreases in the value of securities and other assets;

increases in defaults and charge-off rates;

changes in the size and nature of our competition;

changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines;

operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics;

regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; and

changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $103,877 $102,136 $86,824 $109,432 $124,877 Short-term investments 3,654 3,452 3,360 3,577 3,439 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 26,116 25,462 20,077 10,550 20,872 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 951,828 970,060 1,000,380 958,990 1,022,458 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 66,166 55,512 51,893 52,668 45,868 Loans:









Total loans 5,629,102 5,685,232 5,647,706 5,611,115 5,381,113 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 42,378 41,905 41,057 40,213 39,343 Net loans 5,586,724 5,643,327 5,606,649 5,570,902 5,341,770 Premises and equipment, net 31,866 31,914 32,291 31,976 32,591 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,387 29,216 29,364 27,882 28,633 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 105,228 104,475 103,736 103,003 102,293 Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,295 3,503 3,711 3,919 4,130 Other assets 213,310 216,158 200,653 246,667 220,920 Total assets $7,184,360 $7,249,124 $7,202,847 $7,183,475 $7,011,760 Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $645,661 $648,929 $693,746 $773,261 $758,242 Interest-bearing deposits 4,330,465 4,698,964 4,654,414 4,642,302 4,556,236 Total deposits 4,976,126 5,347,893 5,348,160 5,415,563 5,314,478 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,550,000 1,240,000 1,190,000 1,120,000 1,040,000 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 Operating lease liabilities 31,012 31,837 32,027 30,554 31,302 Other liabilities 133,584 139,793 137,293 163,273 144,138 Total liabilities 6,713,403 6,782,204 6,730,161 6,752,071 6,552,599 Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 Paid-in capital 125,898 126,785 126,150 126,310 125,685 Retained earnings 504,350 503,175 501,917 498,521 496,996 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (146,326) (148,913) (141,153) (178,734) (148,827) Treasury stock, at cost (14,050) (15,212) (15,313) (15,778) (15,778) Total shareholders' equity 470,957 466,920 472,686 431,404 459,161 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $7,184,360 $7,249,124 $7,202,847 $7,183,475 $7,011,760

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months

Ended

Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans $76,240 $75,636 $74,236 $70,896 $65,449

$151,876 $125,198 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 392 255 255 332 241

647 393 Taxable interest on debt securities 6,944 7,096 7,191 7,271 7,403

14,040 14,597 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,124 1,073 982 878 858

2,197 1,455 Other interest income 1,297 1,196 1,282 1,344 1,279

2,493 2,349 Total interest and dividend income 85,997 85,256 83,946 80,721 75,230

171,253 143,992 Interest expense:















Deposits 36,713 38,047 37,067 34,069 29,704

74,760 49,293 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,296 15,138 13,814 12,497 11,652

32,434 23,278 Junior subordinated debentures 403 406 411 404 374

809 728 Total interest expense 54,412 53,591 51,292 46,970 41,730

108,003 73,299 Net interest income 31,585 31,665 32,654 33,751 33,500

63,250 70,693 Provision for credit losses 500 700 1,200 500 700

1,200 1,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,085 30,965 31,454 33,251 32,800

62,050 69,193 Noninterest income:















Wealth management revenues 9,678 9,338 8,881 8,948 9,048

19,016 17,711 Mortgage banking revenues 2,761 2,506 1,554 2,108 1,753

5,267 2,998 Card interchange fees 1,275 1,145 1,254 1,267 1,268

2,420 2,400 Service charges on deposit accounts 769 685 688 674 667

1,454 1,444 Loan related derivative income 49 284 112 1,082 247

333 196 Income from bank-owned life insurance 753 739 734 710 879

1,492 2,044 Other income 1,375 2,466 83 437 463

3,841 815 Total noninterest income 16,660 17,163 13,306 15,226 14,325

33,823 27,608 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits 21,260 21,775 18,464 21,622 20,588

43,035 42,372 Outsourced services 4,096 3,780 3,667 3,737 3,621

7,876 7,117 Net occupancy 2,397 2,561 2,396 2,387 2,416

4,958 4,853 Equipment 958 1,020 1,133 1,107 1,050

1,978 2,078 Legal, audit, and professional fees 741 706 959 1,058 978

1,447 1,874 FDIC deposit insurance costs 1,404 1,441 1,239 1,185 1,371

2,845 2,243 Advertising and promotion 661 548 938 789 427

1,209 835 Amortization of intangibles 208 208 208 211 212

416 424 Other expenses 2,185 2,324 3,583 2,294 2,353

4,509 4,784 Total noninterest expense 33,910 34,363 32,587 34,390 33,016

68,273 66,580 Income before income taxes 13,835 13,765 12,173 14,087 14,109

27,600 30,221 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,020 2,829 (774) 2,926 2,853

5,849 6,153 Net income $10,815 $10,936 $12,947 $11,161 $11,256

$21,751 $24,068

















Net income available to common shareholders $10,807 $10,924 $12,931 $11,140 $11,237

$21,731 $24,020

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 17,052 17,033 17,029 17,019 17,011

17,042 17,042 Diluted 17,110 17,074 17,070 17,041 17,030

17,082 17,085 Earnings per common share:















Basic $0.63 $0.64 $0.76 $0.65 $0.66

$1.28 $1.41 Diluted $0.63 $0.64 $0.76 $0.65 $0.66

$1.27 $1.41

















Cash dividends declared per share $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56

$1.12 $1.12

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $27.61 $27.41 $27.75 $25.35 $26.98 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $23.67 $23.45 $23.78 $21.36 $22.98 Market value per share $27.41 $26.88 $32.38 $26.33 $26.81 Shares issued at end of period 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,058 17,033 17,031 17,019 17,019











Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.01 % 10.84 % 10.86 % 10.77 % 11.09 % Total risk-based capital 11.81 % 11.62 % 11.58 % 11.48 % 11.81 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.82 % 7.81 % 7.80 % 7.87 % 8.05 % Common equity tier 1 10.59 % 10.42 % 10.44 % 10.35 % 10.66 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 6.56 % 6.44 % 6.56 % 6.01 % 6.55 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 5.67 % 5.56 % 5.68 % 5.11 % 5.63 % Loans to deposits (3) 112.8 % 106.0 % 105.2 % 103.1 % 100.9 %



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months

Ended

Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Performance Ratios (4):















Net interest margin (5) 1.83 % 1.84 % 1.88 % 1.97 % 2.03 %

1.84 % 2.18 % Return on average assets (net income divided by

average assets) 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.71 % 0.62 % 0.65 %

0.61 % 0.71 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 0.61 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.63 % 0.66 %

0.61 % 0.72 % Return on average equity (net income available for

common shareholders divided by average equity) 9.43 % 9.33 % 11.77 % 9.65 % 9.67 %

9.38 % 10.46 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 11.04 % 10.89 % 13.93 % 11.33 % 11.32 %

10.96 % 12.26 % Efficiency ratio (6) 70.3 % 70.4 % 70.9 % 70.2 % 69.0 %

70.3 % 67.7 % (1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for June 30, 2024 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Wealth Management Results















Wealth Management Revenues:















Asset-based revenues $9,239 $9,089 $8,634 $8,683 $8,562

$18,328 $16,991 Transaction-based revenues 439 249 247 265 486

688 720 Total wealth management revenues $9,678 $9,338 $8,881 $8,948 $9,048

$19,016 $17,711

















Assets Under Administration (AUA):















Balance at beginning of period $6,858,322 $6,588,406 $6,131,395 $6,350,260 $6,163,422

$6,588,406 $5,961,990 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income 108,529 364,244 503,209 (154,269) 259,788

472,773 546,050 Net client asset outflows (163,360) (94,328) (46,198) (64,596) (72,950)

(257,688) (157,780) Balance at end of period $6,803,491 $6,858,322 $6,588,406 $6,131,395 $6,350,260

$6,803,491 $6,350,260

















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 %

91 % 91 %

















Mortgage Banking Results















Mortgage Banking Revenues:















Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $2,205 $1,586 $1,133 $1,746 $827

$3,791 $1,403 Changes in fair value, net (2) 20 324 (65) (171) 382

344 468 Loan servicing fee income, net (3) 536 596 486 533 544

1,132 1,127 Total mortgage banking revenues $2,761 $2,506 $1,554 $2,108 $1,753

$5,267 $2,998

















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:















Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $26,520 $24,474 $39,827 $161,603 $148,694

$50,994 $258,462 Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 110,728 78,098 76,495 78,339 77,995

188,826 105,758 Total mortgage loan originations $137,248 $102,572 $116,322 $239,942 $226,689

$239,820 $364,220

















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:















Sold with servicing rights retained $24,570 $24,057 $28,290 $34,046 $28,727

$48,627 $45,841 Sold with servicing rights released (5) 85,482 48,587 39,170 54,575 35,836

134,069 48,050 Total mortgage loans sold $110,052 $72,644 $67,460 $88,621 $64,563

$182,696 $93,891 (1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $2,191,996 $2,158,518 $2,106,359 $2,063,383 $1,940,030 Commercial & industrial 558,075 613,376 605,072 611,565 611,472 Total commercial 2,750,071 2,771,894 2,711,431 2,674,948 2,551,502











Residential real estate (2) 2,558,533 2,585,524 2,604,478 2,611,100 2,510,125











Home equity 302,027 309,302 312,594 305,683 301,116 Other 18,471 18,512 19,203 19,384 18,370 Total consumer 320,498 327,814 331,797 325,067 319,486 Total loans $5,629,102 $5,685,232 $5,647,706 $5,611,115 $5,381,113 (1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income

producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $839,042 38 %

$815,975 39 % Massachusetts 688,439 31

645,736 31 Rhode Island 445,406 21

430,899 20 Subtotal 1,972,887 90

1,892,610 90 All other states 219,109 10

213,749 10 Total commercial real estate loans $2,191,996 100 %

$2,106,359 100 % Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $1,887,955 74 %

$1,928,206 74 % Rhode Island 482,712 19

481,289 19 Connecticut 159,463 6

165,933 6 Subtotal 2,530,130 99

2,575,428 99 All other states 28,403 1

29,050 1 Total residential real estate loans $2,558,533 100 %

$2,604,478 100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:









Multi-family $592,791 27 %

$546,694 26 % Retail 437,765 20

434,913 21 Industrial and warehouse 336,172 15

307,987 15 Office 300,871 14

284,199 13 Hospitality 219,293 10

235,015 11 Healthcare Facility 195,564 9

175,490 8 Mixed-use 54,849 3

49,079 2 Other 54,691 2

72,982 4 Total commercial real estate loans $2,191,996 100 %

$2,106,359 100 %











Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:









Healthcare and social assistance $139,876 25 %

$166,490 28 % Real estate rental and leasing 70,202 13

70,540 12 Transportation and warehousing 51,042 9

63,789 11 Manufacturing 48,818 9

54,905 9 Educational services 43,277 8

41,968 7 Retail trade 42,950 8

43,746 7 Finance and insurance 39,092 7

33,617 6 Information 22,720 4

22,674 4 Arts, entertainment, and recreation 21,460 4

22,249 4 Accommodation and food services 12,476 2

13,502 2 Professional, scientific, and technical services 8,309 1

7,998 1 Public administration 2,877 1

3,019 — Other 54,976 9

60,575 9 Total commercial & industrial loans $558,075 100 %

$605,072 100 %







Weighted Average

Asset Quality June 30, 2024 Balance

(2) (3) Average

Loan

Size (4) Loan to

Value Debt

Service

Coverage

Pass Special

Mention Classified

Nonaccrual

(included in

Classified) Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real

Estate Office (inclusive of Construction):



















Class A $113,215 $9,505 59 % 1.72x

$106,903 $6,312 $—

$— Class B 93,270 4,469 66 % 1.42x

71,428 — 21,842

18,390 Class C 12,655 2,109 58 % 1.19x

12,655 — —

— Medical Office 56,332 7,551 63 % 1.33x

56,332 — —

— Lab Space 25,399 23,475 91 % 1.20x

5,632 — 19,767

— Total office (1) $300,871 $6,692 66 % 1.47x

$252,950 $6,312 $41,609

$18,390 (1) Approximately 68% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $301 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas.

Additionally, approximately 32% of the total commercial real estate office balance is expected to mature in two years. (2) The balance of commercial real estate office consists of 49 loans. (3) Does not include $27.0 million of unfunded commitments. (4) Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $645,661 $648,929 $693,746 $773,261 $758,242 Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) 532,316 536,923 504,959 490,217 428,306 NOW accounts 722,797 735,617 767,036 745,778 791,887 Money market accounts 1,086,088 1,111,510 1,096,959 1,111,797 1,164,557 Savings accounts 485,208 484,678 497,223 514,526 521,185 Time deposits (in-market) 1,164,839 1,156,516 1,134,187 1,111,942 1,048,820 In-market deposits 4,636,909 4,674,173 4,694,110 4,747,521 4,712,997 Wholesale brokered time deposits 339,217 673,720 654,050 668,042 601,481 Total deposits $4,976,126 $5,347,893 $5,348,160 $5,415,563 $5,314,478



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance % of Total

Deposits

Balance % of Total

Deposits Uninsured Deposits:









Uninsured deposits (1) $1,249,480 25 %

$1,260,672 24 % Less: affiliate deposits (2) 90,948 2

92,645 2 Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits 1,158,532 23

1,168,027 22 Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3) 174,028 3

204,327 4 Uninsured deposits, after exclusions $984,504 20 %

$963,700 18 % (1) Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits. (2) Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation. (3) Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.



Jun 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Contingent Liquidity:



Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston $801,539 $1,086,607 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston 86,133 65,759 Noninterest-bearing cash 28,211 54,970 Unencumbered securities 685,946 680,857 Total $1,601,829 $1,888,193





Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits 128.2 % 149.8 % Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions 162.7 % 195.9 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.63 % 0.48 % 0.16 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.54 % 0.54 % 0.79 % 0.60 % 0.19 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 139.04 % 136.45 % 92.02 % 119.50 % 378.04 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.73 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $18,390 $18,729 $32,827 $22,609 $— Commercial & industrial 642 668 682 696 899 Total commercial 19,032 19,397 33,509 23,305 899 Residential real estate 9,744 9,722 9,626 9,446 8,542 Home equity 1,703 1,591 1,483 901 966 Other consumer — — — — — Total consumer 1,703 1,591 1,483 901 966 Total nonaccrual loans 30,479 30,710 44,618 33,652 10,407 Other real estate owned 683 683 683 683 683 Total nonperforming assets $31,162 $31,393 $45,301 $34,335 $11,090











Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $— $— $— $— $— Commercial & industrial 2 270 10 4 223 Total commercial 2 270 10 4 223 Residential real estate 8,534 6,858 8,116 7,785 4,384 Home equity 3,324 2,879 3,196 1,925 1,509 Other consumer 20 32 23 19 214 Total consumer 3,344 2,911 3,219 1,944 1,723 Total past due loans $11,880 $10,039 $11,345 $9,733 $6,330











Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $— $— $— $— $— Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $8,409 $5,111 $6,877 $5,710 $3,672

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months

Ended

Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:















Balance at beginning of period $30,710 $44,618 $33,652 $10,407 $13,980

$44,618 $12,846 Additions to nonaccrual status 556 431 12,018 25,088 600

988 3,170 Loans returned to accruing status (369) (13,764) — (197) (1,329)

(14,133) (1,439) Loans charged-off (53) (70) (420) (44) (52)

(123) (113) Loans transferred to other real estate owned — — — — —

— (683) Payments, payoffs, and other changes (365) (505) (632) (1,602) (2,792)

(871) (3,374) Balance at end of period $30,479 $30,710 $44,618 $33,652 $10,407

$30,479 $10,407

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:















Balance at beginning of period $41,905 $41,057 $40,213 $39,343 $38,780

$41,057 $38,027 Provision for credit losses on loans (1) 500 900 1,250 900 600

1,400 1,400 Charge-offs (53) (70) (420) (44) (52)

(123) (113) Recoveries 26 18 14 14 15

44 29 Balance at end of period $42,378 $41,905 $41,057 $40,213 $39,343

$42,378 $39,343

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $1,740 $1,940 $1,990 $2,390 $2,290

$1,940 $2,290 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) — (200) (50) (400) 100

(200) 100 Balance at end of period (2) $1,740 $1,740 $1,940 $1,990 $2,390

$1,740 $2,390 (1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months

Ended

Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):















Commercial real estate $— $— $373 $— $—

$— $— Commercial & industrial 4 (1) 10 4 5

3 11 Total commercial 4 (1) 383 4 5

3 11 Residential real estate — — (3) — —

— — Home equity (6) (1) — (7) (2)

(7) (3) Other consumer 29 54 26 33 34

83 76 Total consumer 23 53 26 26 32

76 73 Total $27 $52 $406 $30 $37

$79 $84

















Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized — % — % 0.03 % — % — %

— % — %

The following tables present daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis. Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term

investments $96,934 $1,297 5.38 %

$78,992 $1,196 6.09 %

$17,942 $101 (0.71 %) Mortgage loans held for sale 22,755 392 6.93

15,452 255 6.64

7,303 137 0.29 Taxable debt securities 1,129,573 6,944 2.47

1,146,454 7,096 2.49

(16,881) (152) (0.02) FHLB stock 60,354 1,124 7.49

53,858 1,073 8.01

6,496 51 (0.52) Commercial real estate 2,167,785 34,707 6.44

2,140,887 34,220 6.43

26,898 487 0.01 Commercial & industrial 602,786 9,837 6.56

610,747 9,892 6.51

(7,961) (55) 0.05 Total commercial 2,770,571 44,544 6.47

2,751,634 44,112 6.45

18,937 432 0.02 Residential real estate 2,569,945 26,473 4.14

2,592,769 26,531 4.12

(22,824) (58) 0.02 Home equity 306,703 5,211 6.83

310,231 5,004 6.49

(3,528) 207 0.34 Other 18,375 239 5.23

19,112 212 4.46

(737) 27 0.77 Total consumer 325,078 5,450 6.74

329,343 5,216 6.37

(4,265) 234 0.37 Total loans 5,665,594 76,467 5.43

5,673,746 75,859 5.38

(8,152) 608 0.05 Total interest-earning assets 6,975,210 86,224 4.97

6,968,502 85,479 4.93

6,708 745 0.04 Noninterest-earning assets 252,268





263,333





(11,065)



Total assets $7,227,478





$7,231,835





($4,357)



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) $536,752 $6,064 4.54 %

$506,239 $5,706 4.53 %

$30,513 $358 0.01 % NOW accounts 712,874 388 0.22

720,918 375 0.21

(8,044) 13 0.01 Money market accounts 1,120,333 10,934 3.93

1,107,591 10,417 3.78

12,742 517 0.15 Savings accounts 482,674 803 0.67

490,268 752 0.62

(7,594) 51 0.05 Time deposits (in-market) 1,157,962 11,802 4.10

1,149,442 11,720 4.10

8,520 82 — Interest-bearing in-market deposits 4,010,595 29,991 3.01

3,974,458 28,970 2.93

36,137 1,021 0.08 Wholesale brokered time deposits 517,424 6,722 5.23

699,605 9,077 5.22

(182,181) (2,355) 0.01 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,528,019 36,713 3.26

4,674,063 38,047 3.27

(146,044) (1,334) (0.01) FHLB advances 1,397,143 17,296 4.98

1,239,945 15,138 4.91

157,198 2,158 0.07 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 403 7.15

22,681 406 7.20

— (3) (0.05) Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,947,843 54,412 3.68

5,936,689 53,591 3.63

11,154 821 0.05 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 652,189





664,656





(12,467)



Other liabilities 166,487





159,394





7,093



Shareholders' equity 460,959





471,096





(10,137)



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $7,227,478





$7,231,835





($4,357)



Net interest income (FTE)

$31,812





$31,888





($76)

Interest rate spread



1.29 %





1.30 %





(0.01 %) Net interest margin



1.83 %





1.84 %





(0.01 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Change Commercial loans $227 $223 $4 Total $227 $223 $4

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:

















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $87,964 $2,493 5.70 % $106,253 $2,349 4.46 % ($18,289) $144 1.24 % Mortgage loans for sale 19,103 647 6.81 15,905 393 4.98 3,198 254 1.83 Taxable debt securities 1,138,013 14,040 2.48 1,197,935 14,597 2.46 (59,922) (557) 0.02 FHLB stock 57,106 2,197 7.74 44,952 1,455 6.53 12,154 742 1.21 Commercial real estate 2,154,336 68,927 6.43 1,894,087 54,100 5.76 260,249 14,827 0.67 Commercial & industrial 606,766 19,728 6.54 622,896 18,528 6.00 (16,130) 1,200 0.54 Total commercial 2,761,102 88,655 6.46 2,516,983 72,628 5.82 244,119 16,027 0.64 Residential real estate 2,581,357 53,004 4.13 2,400,997 44,801 3.76 180,360 8,203 0.37 Home equity 308,467 10,215 6.66 289,288 7,841 5.47 19,179 2,374 1.19 Other 18,744 451 4.84 17,110 391 4.61 1,634 60 0.23 Total consumer 327,211 10,666 6.56 306,398 8,232 5.42 20,813 2,434 1.14 Total loans 5,669,670 152,325 5.40 5,224,378 125,661 4.85 445,292 26,664 0.55 Total interest-earning assets 6,971,856 171,702 4.95 6,589,423 144,455 4.42 382,433 27,247 0.53 Noninterest-earning assets 257,800



252,733



5,067



Total assets $7,229,656



$6,842,156



$387,500



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) $521,495 $11,770 4.54 % $346,255 $6,728 3.92 % $175,240 $5,042 0.62 % NOW accounts 716,896 764 0.21 801,296 758 0.19 (84,400) 6 0.02 Money market accounts 1,113,962 21,351 3.85 1,226,303 16,878 2.78 (112,341) 4,473 1.07 Savings accounts 486,472 1,554 0.64 544,159 636 0.24 (57,687) 918 0.40 Time deposits (in-market) 1,153,702 23,522 4.10 915,898 12,537 2.76 237,804 10,985 1.34 Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,992,527 58,961 2.97 3,833,911 37,537 1.97 158,616 21,424 1.00 Wholesale brokered demand deposits — — — 8,097 177 4.41 (8,097) (177) (4.41) Wholesale brokered time deposits 608,514 15,799 5.22 539,333 11,579 4.33 69,181 4,220 0.89 Wholesale brokered deposits 608,514 15,799 5.22 547,430 11,756 4.33 61,084 4,043 0.89 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,601,041 74,760 3.27 4,381,341 49,293 2.27 219,700 25,467 1.00 FHLB advances 1,318,544 32,434 4.95 1,011,768 23,278 4.64 306,776 9,156 0.31 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 809 7.17 22,681 728 6.47 — 81 0.70 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,942,266 108,003 3.66 5,415,790 73,299 2.73 526,476 34,704 0.93 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 658,423



802,506



(144,083)



Other liabilities 162,939



160,677



2,262



Shareholders' equity 466,028



463,183



2,845



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $7,229,656



$6,842,156



$387,500



Net interest income (FTE)

$63,699



$71,156



($7,457)

Interest rate spread



1.29 %



1.69 %



(0.40 %) Net interest margin



1.84 %



2.18 %



(0.34 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Change Commercial loans $449 $463 ($14) Total $449 $463 ($14)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Tangible Book Value per Share:









Total shareholders' equity, as reported $470,957 $466,920 $472,686 $431,404 $459,161 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,295 3,503 3,711 3,919 4,130 Total tangible shareholders' equity $403,753 $399,508 $405,066 $363,576 $391,122











Shares outstanding, as reported 17,058 17,033 17,031 17,019 17,019











Book value per share - GAAP $27.61 $27.41 $27.75 $25.35 $26.98 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $23.67 $23.45 $23.78 $21.36 $22.98











Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $403,753 $399,508 $405,066 $363,576 $391,122











Total assets, as reported $7,184,360 $7,249,124 $7,202,847 $7,183,475 $7,011,760 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,295 3,503 3,711 3,919 4,130 Total tangible assets $7,117,156 $7,181,712 $7,135,227 $7,115,647 $6,943,721











Equity to assets - GAAP 6.56 % 6.44 % 6.56 % 6.01 % 6.55 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 5.67 % 5.56 % 5.68 % 5.11 % 5.63 %



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Return on Average Tangible Assets:















Net income, as reported $10,815 $10,936 $12,947 $11,161 $11,256

$21,751 $24,068

















Total average assets, as reported $7,227,478 $7,231,835 $7,191,575 $7,115,157 $6,939,238

$7,229,656 $6,842,156 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,397 3,604 3,812 4,021 4,233

3,500 4,338 Total average tangible assets $7,160,172 $7,164,322 $7,123,854 $7,047,227 $6,871,096

$7,162,247 $6,773,909

















Return on average assets - GAAP 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.71 % 0.62 % 0.65 %

0.61 % 0.71 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-

GAAP 0.61 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.63 % 0.66 %

0.61 % 0.72 %

















Return on Average Tangible Equity:















Net income available to common

shareholders, as reported $10,807 $10,924 $12,931 $11,140 $11,237

$21,731 $24,020

















Total average equity, as reported $460,959 $471,096 $436,059 $458,015 $466,227

$466,028 $463,183 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,397 3,604 3,812 4,021 4,233

3,500 4,338 Total average tangible equity $393,653 $403,583 $368,338 $390,085 $398,085

$398,619 $394,936

















Return on average equity - GAAP 9.43 % 9.33 % 11.77 % 9.65 % 9.67 %

9.38 % 10.46 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-

GAAP 11.04 % 10.89 % 13.93 % 11.33 % 11.32 %

10.96 % 12.26 %

