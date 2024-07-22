Washington Trust Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

Jul 22, 2024

WESTERLY, R.I., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced second quarter 2024 net income of $10.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

"Washington Trust's second quarter performance reflects our continued focus on successfully managing through current economic conditions, while positioning the company for future growth," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we recorded consistent earnings, maintained credit quality, and managed expenses; we also introduced new technology and invested in a marketing campaign designed to generate deposit growth."

Selected financial highlights for the second quarter of 2024 include:

  • Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 9.43% and 0.60%, respectively, compared to 9.33% and 0.61%, respectively, for the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin was 1.83% in the second quarter, compared to 1.84% in the preceding quarter.
  • Asset and credit quality metrics remain solid.  A provision for credit losses of $500 thousand was recognized for the second quarter, down by $200 thousand from the first quarter.
  • Wealth management revenues and mortgage banking revenues, our two largest sources of noninterest income, increased by 4% and 10%, respectively, from the preceding quarter.
  • Total noninterest expense declined by 1% from the previous quarter, with reductions in salaries and benefits expense.
  • Total loans amounted to $5.6 billion, down by 1% from March 31, 2024.
  • In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.6 billion, down by 1% from March 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $31.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, down by $80 thousand, or 0.3%, from the first quarter of 2024.  The net interest margin was 1.83% for the second quarter, a decrease of 1 basis point from the preceding quarter.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Average interest-earning assets increased by $7 million.  The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 4.97%, up by 4 basis points from the preceding quarter.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $11 million, as average in-market deposits increased by $36 million while average wholesale funding balances decreased by $25 million.  The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.68%, up by 5 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, down by $503 thousand, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2024.  Included in other noninterest income in the second quarter of 2024 was a net gain of $988 thousand recognized on the sale of a bank-owned operations facility.  Included in other noninterest income in the first quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million associated with a litigation settlement.  Excluding these items, noninterest income was up by $609 thousand, or 4%, from the preceding quarter.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, up by $340 thousand, or 4%.  This included an increase of $190 thousand, or 76%, in transaction-based revenues, concentrated in seasonal tax servicing fee income, as well as an increase of $150 thousand, or 2%, in asset-based revenues.  The change in asset-based revenues reflected an increase in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"), which was up by approximately $49 million, or 1%, from the preceding quarter.  The end of period AUA balance at June 30, 2024 amounted to $6.8 billion, down by $55 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2024.
  • Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, up by $255 thousand, or 10%, reflecting higher realized gains, partially offset by the change in fair value of mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.  Loans sold amounted to $110.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, up by $37.4 million, or 51%.  In the second quarter of 2024, 81% of residential real estate loan originations were originated for sale, compared to 76% in the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $33.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, down by $453 thousand, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2024.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense amounted to $21.3 million, down by $515 thousand, or 2%.  The decrease reflected lower staffing levels and payroll tax expense, partially offset by volume-related increases in mortgage originator commission expense.
  • The remaining change in noninterest expense reflected increases in outsourced services and advertising and promotion, partially offset by declines in net occupancy and other expenses.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, up by $191 thousand from the preceding quarter.  The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 21.8%, up from 20.6% in the preceding quarter, largely due to excess tax expense associated with the settlement of share-based awards in the second quarter of 2024.  Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2024 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.2%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $952 million at June 30, 2024, down by $18 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2024, largely due to routine pay-downs.  The securities portfolio represented 13% of total assets at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $5.6 billion at June 30, 2024, down by $56 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.  These changes included:

  • Commercial loans decreased by $22 million, or 1%.
  • Residential real estate loans decreased by $27 million, or 1%.
  • The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $7 million, or 2%.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $5.0 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $5.3 billion at the end of the preceding quarter.  Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $985 million, or 20% of total deposits, at June 30, 2024.

In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.6 billion at June 30, 2024, down by $37 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2024.  As of June 30, 2024, in-market deposits were approximately 61% retail and 39% commercial.  The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $35 thousand at June 30, 2024.

Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $339 million and were down by $335 million, or 50%, from March 31, 2024. 

FHLB advances totaled $1.6 billion at June 30, 2024, up by $310 million, or 25%, from March 31, 2024.  As of June 30, 2024, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.6 billion and consisted of noninterest-bearing cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $30.5 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $30.7 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at March 31, 2024.  The composition of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024 was 62% commercial and 38% residential and consumer.

Past due loans were $11.9 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.18% of total loans, at March 31, 2024.  The composition of past due loans at June 30, 2024 was essentially all residential and consumer.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $42.4 million, or 0.75% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $41.9 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2024.  The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.7 million at June 30, 2024, unchanged from March 31, 2024.

The provision for credit losses totaled $500 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, down by $200 thousand from the preceding quarter.  Net charge-offs amounted to $27 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $52 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $471.0 million at June 30, 2024, up by $4.0 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2024.  Net income of $10.8 million and an increase of $2.6 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity were partially offset by $9.6 million in dividend declarations.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.  The dividend was paid on July 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2024.

Capital levels at June 30, 2024 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.81% at June 30, 2024, compared to 11.62% at March 31, 2024.  Book value per share was $27.61 at June 30, 2024, compared to $27.41 at March 31, 2024.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.  These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies.  Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Assets:




Cash and due from banks

$103,877

$102,136

$86,824

$109,432

$124,877

Short-term investments

3,654

3,452

3,360

3,577

3,439

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

26,116

25,462

20,077

10,550

20,872

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value

951,828

970,060

1,000,380

958,990

1,022,458

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

66,166

55,512

51,893

52,668

45,868

Loans:




Total loans

5,629,102

5,685,232

5,647,706

5,611,115

5,381,113

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

42,378

41,905

41,057

40,213

39,343

Net loans

5,586,724

5,643,327

5,606,649

5,570,902

5,341,770

Premises and equipment, net

31,866

31,914

32,291

31,976

32,591

Operating lease right-of-use assets

28,387

29,216

29,364

27,882

28,633

Investment in bank-owned life insurance

105,228

104,475

103,736

103,003

102,293

Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,295

3,503

3,711

3,919

4,130

Other assets

213,310

216,158

200,653

246,667

220,920

Total assets

$7,184,360

$7,249,124

$7,202,847

$7,183,475

$7,011,760

Liabilities:




Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing deposits

$645,661

$648,929

$693,746

$773,261

$758,242

Interest-bearing deposits

4,330,465

4,698,964

4,654,414

4,642,302

4,556,236

Total deposits

4,976,126

5,347,893

5,348,160

5,415,563

5,314,478

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,550,000

1,240,000

1,190,000

1,120,000

1,040,000

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

Operating lease liabilities

31,012

31,837

32,027

30,554

31,302

Other liabilities

133,584

139,793

137,293

163,273

144,138

Total liabilities

6,713,403

6,782,204

6,730,161

6,752,071

6,552,599

Shareholders' Equity:




Common stock

1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

Paid-in capital

125,898

126,785

126,150

126,310

125,685

Retained earnings

504,350

503,175

501,917

498,521

496,996

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(146,326)

(148,913)

(141,153)

(178,734)

(148,827)

Treasury stock, at cost

(14,050)

(15,212)

(15,313)

(15,778)

(15,778)

Total shareholders' equity

470,957

466,920

472,686

431,404

459,161

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$7,184,360

$7,249,124

$7,202,847

$7,183,475

$7,011,760

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months
Ended


Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2023

Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans

$76,240

$75,636

$74,236

$70,896

$65,449

$151,876

$125,198

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale

392

255

255

332

241

647

393

Taxable interest on debt securities

6,944

7,096

7,191

7,271

7,403

14,040

14,597

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,124

1,073

982

878

858

2,197

1,455

Other interest income

1,297

1,196

1,282

1,344

1,279

2,493

2,349

Total interest and dividend income

85,997

85,256

83,946

80,721

75,230

171,253

143,992

Interest expense:







Deposits

36,713

38,047

37,067

34,069

29,704

74,760

49,293

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

17,296

15,138

13,814

12,497

11,652

32,434

23,278

Junior subordinated debentures

403

406

411

404

374

809

728

Total interest expense

54,412

53,591

51,292

46,970

41,730

108,003

73,299

Net interest income

31,585

31,665

32,654

33,751

33,500

63,250

70,693

Provision for credit losses

500

700

1,200

500

700

1,200

1,500

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

31,085

30,965

31,454

33,251

32,800

62,050

69,193

Noninterest income:







Wealth management revenues

9,678

9,338

8,881

8,948

9,048

19,016

17,711

Mortgage banking revenues

2,761

2,506

1,554

2,108

1,753

5,267

2,998

Card interchange fees

1,275

1,145

1,254

1,267

1,268

2,420

2,400

Service charges on deposit accounts

769

685

688

674

667

1,454

1,444

Loan related derivative income

49

284

112

1,082

247

333

196

Income from bank-owned life insurance

753

739

734

710

879

1,492

2,044

Other income

1,375

2,466

83

437

463

3,841

815

Total noninterest income

16,660

17,163

13,306

15,226

14,325

33,823

27,608

Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

21,260

21,775

18,464

21,622

20,588

43,035

42,372

Outsourced services

4,096

3,780

3,667

3,737

3,621

7,876

7,117

Net occupancy

2,397

2,561

2,396

2,387

2,416

4,958

4,853

Equipment

958

1,020

1,133

1,107

1,050

1,978

2,078

Legal, audit, and professional fees

741

706

959

1,058

978

1,447

1,874

FDIC deposit insurance costs

1,404

1,441

1,239

1,185

1,371

2,845

2,243

Advertising and promotion

661

548

938

789

427

1,209

835

Amortization of intangibles

208

208

208

211

212

416

424

Other expenses

2,185

2,324

3,583

2,294

2,353

4,509

4,784

Total noninterest expense

33,910

34,363

32,587

34,390

33,016

68,273

66,580

Income before income taxes

13,835

13,765

12,173

14,087

14,109

27,600

30,221

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,020

2,829

(774)

2,926

2,853

5,849

6,153

Net income

$10,815

$10,936

$12,947

$11,161

$11,256

$21,751

$24,068









Net income available to common shareholders

$10,807

$10,924

$12,931

$11,140

$11,237

$21,731

$24,020









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







  Basic

17,052

17,033

17,029

17,019

17,011

17,042

17,042

  Diluted

17,110

17,074

17,070

17,041

17,030

17,082

17,085

Earnings per common share:







  Basic

$0.63

$0.64

$0.76

$0.65

$0.66

$1.28

$1.41

  Diluted

$0.63

$0.64

$0.76

$0.65

$0.66

$1.27

$1.41









Cash dividends declared per share

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

$1.12

$1.12

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Share and Equity Related Data:




Book value per share

$27.61

$27.41

$27.75

$25.35

$26.98

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)

$23.67

$23.45

$23.78

$21.36

$22.98

Market value per share

$27.41

$26.88

$32.38

$26.33

$26.81

Shares issued at end of period

17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

Shares outstanding at end of period

17,058

17,033

17,031

17,019

17,019






Capital Ratios (2):




Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.01 %

10.84 %

10.86 %

10.77 %

11.09 %

Total risk-based capital

11.81 %

11.62 %

11.58 %

11.48 %

11.81 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.82 %

7.81 %

7.80 %

7.87 %

8.05 %

Common equity tier 1

10.59 %

10.42 %

10.44 %

10.35 %

10.66 %






Balance Sheet Ratios:




Equity to assets

6.56 %

6.44 %

6.56 %

6.01 %

6.55 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)     

5.67 %

5.56 %

5.68 %

5.11 %

5.63 %

Loans to deposits (3)

112.8 %

106.0 %

105.2 %

103.1 %

100.9 %

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months
Ended


Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2023

Performance Ratios (4):







Net interest margin (5)

1.83 %

1.84 %

1.88 %

1.97 %

2.03 %

1.84 %

2.18 %

Return on average assets (net income divided by
 average assets)

0.60 %

0.61 %

0.71 %

0.62 %

0.65 %

0.61 %

0.71 %

Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)      

0.61 %

0.61 %

0.72 %

0.63 %

0.66 %

0.61 %

0.72 %

Return on average equity (net income available for
 common shareholders divided by average equity)

9.43 %

9.33 %

11.77 %

9.65 %

9.67 %

9.38 %

10.46 %

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)

11.04 %

10.89 %

13.93 %

11.33 %

11.32 %

10.96 %

12.26 %

Efficiency ratio (6)

70.3 %

70.4 %

70.9 %

70.2 %

69.0 %

70.3 %

67.7 %

(1)     See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.

(2)     Estimated for June 30, 2024 and actuals for prior periods.

(3)     Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.

(4)     Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.

(5)     Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.

(6)     Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)






For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2023

Wealth Management Results







Wealth Management Revenues:







Asset-based revenues

$9,239

$9,089

$8,634

$8,683

$8,562

$18,328

$16,991

Transaction-based revenues

439

249

247

265

486

688

720

Total wealth management revenues

$9,678

$9,338

$8,881

$8,948

$9,048

$19,016

$17,711









Assets Under Administration (AUA):







Balance at beginning of period

$6,858,322

$6,588,406

$6,131,395

$6,350,260

$6,163,422

$6,588,406

$5,961,990

Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income

108,529

364,244

503,209

(154,269)

259,788

472,773

546,050

Net client asset outflows

(163,360)

(94,328)

(46,198)

(64,596)

(72,950)

(257,688)

(157,780)

Balance at end of period

$6,803,491

$6,858,322

$6,588,406

$6,131,395

$6,350,260

$6,803,491

$6,350,260









Percentage of AUA that are managed assets

91 %

91 %

91 %

91 %

91 %

91 %

91 %









Mortgage Banking Results







Mortgage Banking Revenues:







Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)

$2,205

$1,586

$1,133

$1,746

$827

$3,791

$1,403

Changes in fair value, net (2)

20

324

(65)

(171)

382

344

468

Loan servicing fee income, net (3)

536

596

486

533

544

1,132

1,127

Total mortgage banking revenues

$2,761

$2,506

$1,554

$2,108

$1,753

$5,267

$2,998









Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:







Originations for retention in portfolio (4)

$26,520

$24,474

$39,827

$161,603

$148,694

$50,994

$258,462

Originations for sale to secondary market (5)

110,728

78,098

76,495

78,339

77,995

188,826

105,758

Total mortgage loan originations

$137,248

$102,572

$116,322

$239,942

$226,689

$239,820

$364,220









Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:







Sold with servicing rights retained

$24,570

$24,057

$28,290

$34,046

$28,727

$48,627

$45,841

Sold with servicing rights released (5)

85,482

48,587

39,170

54,575

35,836

134,069

48,050

Total mortgage loans sold

$110,052

$72,644

$67,460

$88,621

$64,563

$182,696

$93,891

(1)     Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.

(2)     Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.

(3)     Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.

(4)     Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.

(5)     Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Loans:




Commercial real estate  (1)                                                                                                                 

$2,191,996

$2,158,518

$2,106,359

$2,063,383

$1,940,030

Commercial & industrial

558,075

613,376

605,072

611,565

611,472

Total commercial

2,750,071

2,771,894

2,711,431

2,674,948

2,551,502






Residential real estate (2)

2,558,533

2,585,524

2,604,478

2,611,100

2,510,125






Home equity

302,027

309,302

312,594

305,683

301,116

Other

18,471

18,512

19,203

19,384

18,370

Total consumer

320,498

327,814

331,797

325,067

319,486

Total loans

$5,629,102

$5,685,232

$5,647,706

$5,611,115

$5,381,113

(1)     Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans.  Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income
          producing property.

(2)     Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

 Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:                               




Connecticut

$839,042

38 %

$815,975

39 %

Massachusetts

688,439

31

645,736

31

Rhode Island

445,406

21

430,899

20

Subtotal

1,972,887

90

1,892,610

90

All other states

219,109

10

213,749

10

Total commercial real estate loans

$2,191,996

100 %

$2,106,359

100 %

Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:




Massachusetts

$1,887,955

74 %

$1,928,206

74 %

Rhode Island

482,712

19

481,289

19

Connecticut

159,463

6

165,933

6

Subtotal

2,530,130

99

2,575,428

99

All other states

28,403

1

29,050

1

Total residential real estate loans

$2,558,533

100 %

$2,604,478

100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)







June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:                              




Multi-family

$592,791

27 %

$546,694

26 %

Retail

437,765

20

434,913

21

Industrial and warehouse

336,172

15

307,987

15

Office

300,871

14

284,199

13

Hospitality

219,293

10

235,015

11

Healthcare Facility

195,564

9

175,490

8

Mixed-use

54,849

3

49,079

2

Other

54,691

2

72,982

4

Total commercial real estate loans

$2,191,996

100 %

$2,106,359

100 %






Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:




Healthcare and social assistance

$139,876

25 %

$166,490

28 %

Real estate rental and leasing

70,202

13

70,540

12

Transportation and warehousing

51,042

9

63,789

11

Manufacturing

48,818

9

54,905

9

Educational services

43,277

8

41,968

7

Retail trade

42,950

8

43,746

7

Finance and insurance

39,092

7

33,617

6

Information

22,720

4

22,674

4

Arts, entertainment, and recreation

21,460

4

22,249

4

Accommodation and food services

12,476

2

13,502

2

Professional, scientific, and technical services

8,309

1

7,998

1

Public administration

2,877

1

3,019

Other

54,976

9

60,575

9

Total commercial & industrial loans

$558,075

100 %

$605,072

100 %



Weighted Average

Asset Quality

June 30, 2024

Balance
(2) (3)

 

 

Average
Loan
Size (4)

Loan to
Value

 

Debt 
Service
Coverage

Pass

Special
Mention

Classified

Nonaccrual
(included in
Classified)

Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real
Estate Office (inclusive of Construction):









Class A

$113,215

$9,505

59 %

1.72x

$106,903

$6,312

$—

$—

Class B

93,270

4,469

66 %

1.42x

71,428

21,842

18,390

Class C

12,655

2,109

58 %

1.19x

12,655


Medical Office

56,332

7,551

63 %

1.33x

56,332


Lab Space

25,399

23,475

91 %

1.20x

5,632

19,767

Total office (1)

$300,871

$6,692

66 %

1.47x

$252,950

$6,312

$41,609

$18,390

(1)     Approximately 68% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $301 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas. 
          Additionally, approximately 32% of the total commercial real estate office balance is expected to mature in two years.

(2)     The balance of commercial real estate office consists of 49 loans.

(3)     Does not include $27.0 million of unfunded commitments.

(4)     Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$645,661

$648,929

$693,746

$773,261

$758,242

Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)                       

532,316

536,923

504,959

490,217

428,306

NOW accounts

722,797

735,617

767,036

745,778

791,887

Money market accounts

1,086,088

1,111,510

1,096,959

1,111,797

1,164,557

Savings accounts

485,208

484,678

497,223

514,526

521,185

Time deposits (in-market)

1,164,839

1,156,516

1,134,187

1,111,942

1,048,820

In-market deposits

4,636,909

4,674,173

4,694,110

4,747,521

4,712,997

Wholesale brokered time deposits

339,217

673,720

654,050

668,042

601,481

Total deposits

$4,976,126

$5,347,893

$5,348,160

$5,415,563

$5,314,478

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance

% of Total
Deposits

Balance

% of Total
Deposits

Uninsured Deposits:




Uninsured deposits (1)

$1,249,480

25 %

$1,260,672

24 %

Less: affiliate deposits (2)

90,948

2

92,645

2

Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits

1,158,532

23

1,168,027

22

Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3)

174,028

3

204,327

4

Uninsured deposits, after exclusions

$984,504

20 %

$963,700

18 %

(1)   Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits.

(2)   Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation.

(3)   Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.

Jun 30,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Contingent Liquidity:

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston

$801,539

$1,086,607

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

86,133

65,759

Noninterest-bearing cash

28,211

54,970

Unencumbered securities

685,946

680,857

Total

$1,601,829

$1,888,193



Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits

128.2 %

149.8 %

Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions                 

162.7 %

195.9 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Asset Quality Ratios:




Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.43 %

0.43 %

0.63 %

0.48 %

0.16 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.54 %

0.54 %

0.79 %

0.60 %

0.19 %

Total past due loans to total loans

0.21 %

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.17 %

0.12 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans

139.04 %

136.45 %

92.02 %

119.50 %

378.04 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

0.75 %

0.74 %

0.73 %

0.72 %

0.73 %






Nonperforming Assets:




Commercial real estate

$18,390

$18,729

$32,827

$22,609

$—

Commercial & industrial

642

668

682

696

899

Total commercial

19,032

19,397

33,509

23,305

899

Residential real estate

9,744

9,722

9,626

9,446

8,542

Home equity

1,703

1,591

1,483

901

966

Other consumer

Total consumer

1,703

1,591

1,483

901

966

Total nonaccrual loans

30,479

30,710

44,618

33,652

10,407

Other real estate owned

683

683

683

683

683

Total nonperforming assets

$31,162

$31,393

$45,301

$34,335

$11,090






Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):




Commercial real estate

$—

$—

$—

$—

$—

Commercial & industrial

2

270

10

4

223

Total commercial

2

270

10

4

223

Residential real estate

8,534

6,858

8,116

7,785

4,384

Home equity

3,324

2,879

3,196

1,925

1,509

Other consumer

20

32

23

19

214

Total consumer

3,344

2,911

3,219

1,944

1,723

Total past due loans

$11,880

$10,039

$11,345

$9,733

$6,330






Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

$—

$—

$—

$—

$—

Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans

$8,409

$5,111

$6,877

$5,710

$3,672

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months
Ended


Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2023

Nonaccrual Loan Activity:







Balance at beginning of period

$30,710

$44,618

$33,652

$10,407

$13,980

$44,618

$12,846

Additions to nonaccrual status

556

431

12,018

25,088

600

988

3,170

Loans returned to accruing status

(369)

(13,764)

(197)

(1,329)

(14,133)

(1,439)

Loans charged-off

(53)

(70)

(420)

(44)

(52)

(123)

(113)

Loans transferred to other real estate owned


(683)

Payments, payoffs, and other changes

(365)

(505)

(632)

(1,602)

(2,792)

(871)

(3,374)

Balance at end of period

$30,479

$30,710

$44,618

$33,652

$10,407

$30,479

$10,407









Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:







Balance at beginning of period

$41,905

$41,057

$40,213

$39,343

$38,780

$41,057

$38,027

Provision for credit losses on loans (1)

500

900

1,250

900

600

1,400

1,400

Charge-offs

(53)

(70)

(420)

(44)

(52)

(123)

(113)

Recoveries

26

18

14

14

15

44

29

Balance at end of period

$42,378

$41,905

$41,057

$40,213

$39,343

$42,378

$39,343









Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:   






Balance at beginning of period

$1,740

$1,940

$1,990

$2,390

$2,290

$1,940

$2,290

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)

(200)

(50)

(400)

100

(200)

100

Balance at end of period (2)

$1,740

$1,740

$1,940

$1,990

$2,390

$1,740

$2,390

(1)   Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2)   Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months
Ended


Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2023

Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):







Commercial real estate

$—

$—

$373

$—

$—

$—

$—

Commercial & industrial

4

(1)

10

4

5

3

11

Total commercial

4

(1)

383

4

5

3

11

Residential real estate

(3)


Home equity

(6)

(1)

(7)

(2)

(7)

(3)

Other consumer

29

54

26

33

34

83

76

Total consumer

23

53

26

26

32

76

73

Total

$27

$52

$406

$30

$37

$79

$84









Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized          

— %

— %

0.03 %

— %

— %

— %

— %

The following tables present daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis.  Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit.  Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations.  Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Change

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Assets:










Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term
 investments

$96,934

$1,297

5.38 %

$78,992

$1,196

6.09 %

$17,942

$101

(0.71 %)

Mortgage loans held for sale

22,755

392

6.93

15,452

255

6.64

7,303

137

0.29

Taxable debt securities

1,129,573

6,944

2.47

1,146,454

7,096

2.49

(16,881)

(152)

(0.02)

FHLB stock

60,354

1,124

7.49

53,858

1,073

8.01

6,496

51

(0.52)

Commercial real estate

2,167,785

34,707

6.44

2,140,887

34,220

6.43

26,898

487

0.01

Commercial & industrial

602,786

9,837

6.56

610,747

9,892

6.51

(7,961)

(55)

0.05

Total commercial

2,770,571

44,544

6.47

2,751,634

44,112

6.45

18,937

432

0.02

Residential real estate

2,569,945

26,473

4.14

2,592,769

26,531

4.12

(22,824)

(58)

0.02

Home equity

306,703

5,211

6.83

310,231

5,004

6.49

(3,528)

207

0.34

Other

18,375

239

5.23

19,112

212

4.46

(737)

27

0.77

Total consumer

325,078

5,450

6.74

329,343

5,216

6.37

(4,265)

234

0.37

Total loans

5,665,594

76,467

5.43

5,673,746

75,859

5.38

(8,152)

608

0.05

Total interest-earning assets

6,975,210

86,224

4.97

6,968,502

85,479

4.93

6,708

745

0.04

Noninterest-earning assets

252,268


263,333


(11,065)

Total assets

$7,227,478


$7,231,835


($4,357)

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:










Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)

$536,752

$6,064

4.54 %

$506,239

$5,706

4.53 %

$30,513

$358

0.01 %

NOW accounts

712,874

388

0.22

720,918

375

0.21

(8,044)

13

0.01

Money market accounts

1,120,333

10,934

3.93

1,107,591

10,417

3.78

12,742

517

0.15

Savings accounts

482,674

803

0.67

490,268

752

0.62

(7,594)

51

0.05

Time deposits (in-market)

1,157,962

11,802

4.10

1,149,442

11,720

4.10

8,520

82

Interest-bearing in-market deposits

4,010,595

29,991

3.01

3,974,458

28,970

2.93

36,137

1,021

0.08

Wholesale brokered time deposits

517,424

6,722

5.23

699,605

9,077

5.22

(182,181)

(2,355)

0.01

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,528,019

36,713

3.26

4,674,063

38,047

3.27

(146,044)

(1,334)

(0.01)

FHLB advances

1,397,143

17,296

4.98

1,239,945

15,138

4.91

157,198

2,158

0.07

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

403

7.15

22,681

406

7.20

(3)

(0.05)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,947,843

54,412

3.68

5,936,689

53,591

3.63

11,154

821

0.05

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

652,189


664,656


(12,467)

Other liabilities

166,487


159,394


7,093

Shareholders' equity

460,959


471,096


(10,137)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$7,227,478


$7,231,835


($4,357)

Net interest income (FTE)

$31,812


$31,888


($76)

Interest rate spread

1.29 %


1.30 %


(0.01 %)

Net interest margin

1.83 %


1.84 %


(0.01 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended

Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Change

Commercial loans

$227

$223

$4

Total

$227

$223

$4

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Change

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

 Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

 Rate

Assets:








Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
 investments

$87,964

$2,493

5.70 %

$106,253

$2,349

4.46 %

($18,289)

$144

1.24 %

Mortgage loans for sale

19,103

647

6.81

15,905

393

4.98

3,198

254

1.83

Taxable debt securities

1,138,013

14,040

2.48

1,197,935

14,597

2.46

(59,922)

(557)

0.02

FHLB stock

57,106

2,197

7.74

44,952

1,455

6.53

12,154

742

1.21

Commercial real estate

2,154,336

68,927

6.43

1,894,087

54,100

5.76

260,249

14,827

0.67

Commercial & industrial

606,766

19,728

6.54

622,896

18,528

6.00

(16,130)

1,200

0.54

Total commercial

2,761,102

88,655

6.46

2,516,983

72,628

5.82

244,119

16,027

0.64

Residential real estate

2,581,357

53,004

4.13

2,400,997

44,801

3.76

180,360

8,203

0.37

Home equity

308,467

10,215

6.66

289,288

7,841

5.47

19,179

2,374

1.19

Other

18,744

451

4.84

17,110

391

4.61

1,634

60

0.23

Total consumer

327,211

10,666

6.56

306,398

8,232

5.42

20,813

2,434

1.14

Total loans

5,669,670

152,325

5.40

5,224,378

125,661

4.85

445,292

26,664

0.55

Total interest-earning assets

6,971,856

171,702

4.95

6,589,423

144,455

4.42

382,433

27,247

0.53

Noninterest-earning assets

257,800

252,733

5,067

Total assets

$7,229,656

$6,842,156

$387,500

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)          

$521,495

$11,770

4.54 %

$346,255

$6,728

3.92 %

$175,240

$5,042

0.62 %

NOW accounts

716,896

764

0.21

801,296

758

0.19

(84,400)

6

0.02

Money market accounts

1,113,962

21,351

3.85

1,226,303

16,878

2.78

(112,341)

4,473

1.07

Savings accounts

486,472

1,554

0.64

544,159

636

0.24

(57,687)

918

0.40

Time deposits (in-market)

1,153,702

23,522

4.10

915,898

12,537

2.76

237,804

10,985

1.34

Interest-bearing in-market deposits

3,992,527

58,961

2.97

3,833,911

37,537

1.97

158,616

21,424

1.00

Wholesale brokered demand deposits

8,097

177

4.41

(8,097)

(177)

(4.41)

Wholesale brokered time deposits

608,514

15,799

5.22

539,333

11,579

4.33

69,181

4,220

0.89

Wholesale brokered deposits

608,514

15,799

5.22

547,430

11,756

4.33

61,084

4,043

0.89

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,601,041

74,760

3.27

4,381,341

49,293

2.27

219,700

25,467

1.00

FHLB advances

1,318,544

32,434

4.95

1,011,768

23,278

4.64

306,776

9,156

0.31

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

809

7.17

22,681

728

6.47

81

0.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,942,266

108,003

3.66

5,415,790

73,299

2.73

526,476

34,704

0.93

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

658,423

802,506

(144,083)

Other liabilities

162,939

160,677

2,262

Shareholders' equity

466,028

463,183

2,845

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$7,229,656

$6,842,156

$387,500

Net interest income (FTE)

$63,699

$71,156

($7,457)

Interest rate spread

1.29 %

1.69 %

(0.40 %)

Net interest margin

1.84 %

2.18 %

(0.34 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2023

Change

Commercial loans

$449

$463

($14)

Total

$449

$463

($14)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Tangible Book Value per Share:




Total shareholders' equity, as reported

$470,957

$466,920

$472,686

$431,404

$459,161

Less:




Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,295

3,503

3,711

3,919

4,130

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$403,753

$399,508

$405,066

$363,576

$391,122






Shares outstanding, as reported

17,058

17,033

17,031

17,019

17,019






Book value per share - GAAP

$27.61

$27.41

$27.75

$25.35

$26.98

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP

$23.67

$23.45

$23.78

$21.36

$22.98






Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:




Total tangible shareholders' equity

$403,753

$399,508

$405,066

$363,576

$391,122






Total assets, as reported

$7,184,360

$7,249,124

$7,202,847

$7,183,475

$7,011,760

Less:




Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,295

3,503

3,711

3,919

4,130

Total tangible assets

$7,117,156

$7,181,712

$7,135,227

$7,115,647

$6,943,721






Equity to assets - GAAP

6.56 %

6.44 %

6.56 %

6.01 %

6.55 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP

5.67 %

5.56 %

5.68 %

5.11 %

5.63 %

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2023

Return on Average Tangible Assets:







Net income, as reported

$10,815

$10,936

$12,947

$11,161

$11,256

$21,751

$24,068









Total average assets, as reported

$7,227,478

$7,231,835

$7,191,575

$7,115,157

$6,939,238

$7,229,656

$6,842,156

Less average balances of:







Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,397

3,604

3,812

4,021

4,233

3,500

4,338

Total average tangible assets

$7,160,172

$7,164,322

$7,123,854

$7,047,227

$6,871,096

$7,162,247

$6,773,909









Return on average assets - GAAP

0.60 %

0.61 %

0.71 %

0.62 %

0.65 %

0.61 %

0.71 %

Return on average tangible assets - Non-
 GAAP

0.61 %

0.61 %

0.72 %

0.63 %

0.66 %

0.61 %

0.72 %









Return on Average Tangible Equity:







Net income available to common
 shareholders, as reported

$10,807

$10,924

$12,931

$11,140

$11,237

$21,731

$24,020









Total average equity, as reported

$460,959

$471,096

$436,059

$458,015

$466,227

$466,028

$463,183

Less average balances of:







Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,397

3,604

3,812

4,021

4,233

3,500

4,338

Total average tangible equity

$393,653

$403,583

$368,338

$390,085

$398,085

$398,619

$394,936









Return on average equity - GAAP

9.43 %

9.33 %

11.77 %

9.65 %

9.67 %

9.38 %

10.46 %

Return on average tangible equity - Non-
 GAAP

11.04 %

10.89 %

13.93 %

11.33 %

11.32 %

10.96 %

12.26 %

