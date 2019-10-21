Washington Trust Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced third quarter 2019 net income of $18.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.3 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, reported for the second quarter of 2019.

"Washington Trust's third quarter results once again reflect our continued success at generating a consistent stream of revenues through our diverse business model," stated Edward O. Handy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Selected highlights for the third quarter of 2019 include:

Returns on average equity and average assets were 15.20% and 1.44%, respectively.

Mortgage banking revenues reached an all-time quarterly high and totaled $4.8 million for the third quarter, up by $1.2 million , or 33%, from the preceding quarter.

As a result of FDIC assessment credits recognized in the third quarter of 2019, which amounted to approximately 4 cents per diluted share, FDIC deposit insurance costs declined by $1.0 million on a linked quarter basis. Excluding the benefit from these credits, net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 were record quarterly highs for the Corporation.

Total loans amounted to $3.8 billion , up by $48 million from the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by $222 million , or 6%, from the balance at September 30, 2018 .

Total deposits amounted to $3.6 billion , up by $82 million from the preceding quarter. Total deposits were up by $172 million , or 5%, from the balance at September 30, 2018 .

In September, Washington Trust declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share. Year-to-date 2019 dividends declared amounted to $1.49 per share, representing an increase of 20 cents per share, or 16%, from the same period a year ago.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $33.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, down by $880 thousand, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 2.72% for the third quarter, down by 9 basis points from 2.81% reported in the preceding quarter. Prepayment penalty income associated with loan payoffs, which is included in net interest income, was $130 thousand in the third quarter, compared to $37 thousand in the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of prepayment penalty income associated with loan payoffs from both periods, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 2.71%, down by 10 basis points from 2.81% in the preceding quarter.

Significant linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $22 million , driven by a $76 million decline in the average balance of the securities portfolio, which was partially offset by increases of $21 million in the average balance of loans and $23 million in the average balance of cash and due from banks. Given limited securities-related reinvestment opportunities, pay-downs received on the securities portfolio are being used to reduce wholesale funding balances. The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter was 4.07%, down by 11 basis points from the preceding quarter. The yield was negatively impacted by lower market interest rates.

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $45 million , including a decrease of $103 million in average wholesale funding balances (wholesale brokered time deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances), partially offset by a $58 million increase in average in-market deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter was 1.66%, down by 2 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $18.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, up by $1.6 million, or 9%, from the second quarter of 2019. Significant linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, down by $396 thousand , or 4%, on a linked quarter basis. This consisted of decreases of $128 thousand , or 1%, in asset-based revenues and $268 thousand , or 66%, in transaction-based revenues. The linked quarter decrease in transaction-based revenues was largely due to tax reporting and preparation fees, which are generally concentrated in the first half of the year.



Wealth management assets under administration were $6.1 billion at September 30, 2019, down by $353 million, or 5%, from the balance at June 30 , 2019. The average balance of assets under administration for the third quarter decreased by approximately $13 million , or 0.2%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter. The decline in assets under administration reflected approximately $450 million of client outflows associated with lost client accounts due to the departure of two senior counselors at the end of the preceding quarter. The impact of these lost accounts was a reduction of revenues of approximately $290 thousand during the third quarter and is estimated to be a reduction of $620 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Mortgage banking revenues totaled $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, up by $1.2 million , or 33%, from the second quarter of 2019. Mortgage loans sold in the secondary market amounted to $185 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $48 million , or 35%, compared to the preceding quarter.

Loan related derivative income was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, up by $661 thousand , or 89% from the preceding quarter, due to higher volume of commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses totaled $26.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, down by $1.3 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2019. Included in this linked quarter change was a $1.0 million reduction in FDIC deposit insurance costs due to FDIC assessment credits recognized in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the reduction in FDIC deposit insurance costs, noninterest expenses were down by $281 thousand, or 1%, from the preceding quarter. Significant linked quarter changes included:

Salaries and benefits totaled $18.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, down by $104 thousand on a linked quarter basis. Lower wealth management compensation costs associated with the departure of the two senior counselors discussed above were partially offset by increased volume-related compensation costs in our mortgage banking area.

Outsourced services expense for third quarter of 2019 were up by $204 thousand from the preceding quarter, reflecting volume-related increases in third party processing costs.

Advertising and promotion expenses for third quarter of 2019 decreased by $157 thousand from the second quarter, largely due to timing of promotional activities.

Other noninterest expenses for third quarter of 2019 declined by $249 thousand on a linked quarter basis, reflecting modest decreases in a variety of expense categories.

Income tax expense totaled $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, up by $574 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 21.8%, compared to 21.3% for the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its 2019 effective tax rate to be 21.5%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $887 million at September 30, 2019, down by $82 million from the balance at June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to routine principal pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities and calls of debt securities. Investment securities represented 17% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to 19% of total assets at June 30, 2019.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $3.8 billion at September 30, 2019, up by $48 million from the end of the preceding quarter. Total commercial loans grew by $17 million, with a net increase of $34 million in the commercial real estate portfolio partially offset by a $17 million net decline in the commercial and industrial portfolio. In the third quarter of 2019, commercial loan originations and advances totaled approximately $93 million and were concentrated in the commercial real estate portfolio. The residential real estate loan portfolio increased by $26 million from the end of the second quarter, reflecting increased mortgage origination activity. In the third quarter of 2019, residential mortgage loan originations for portfolio amounted to $105 million. The consumer loan portfolio increased by $4 million from the balance at June 30, 2019.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $3.6 billion at September 30, 2019, up by $82 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Included in total deposits were out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits, which decreased by $52 million from the balance at June 30, 2019. Excluding wholesale brokered time deposits, total in-market deposits were up by $134 million, reflecting seasonal inflows of various institutional and governmental depositors based on their underlying business cycles. Federal Home Loan Bank advances amounted to $957 million at September 30, 2019, down by $104 million from the balance at June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $14.9 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, compared to $12.9 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, reflecting a net increase in nonaccrual residential real estate loans. Total past due loans amounted to $14.4 million, or 0.38% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, compared to $17.9 million, or 0.48% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. The decline in past due loans was largely attributable to one past due commercial real estate loan that was placed on nonaccrual status, partially charged-off and transferred to other real estate owned in the third quarter.

A loan loss provision totaling $400 thousand was recognized in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a loan loss provision of $525 thousand recognized in the preceding quarter. These provisions were based on management's assessment of loss exposure, as well as loan loss allocations commensurate with growth and changes in the loan portfolio. Net charge-offs totaled $801 thousand in the third quarter and were largely attributable to the one commercial real estate relationship discussed above. Net charge-offs were $771 thousand in the preceding quarter and were largely attributable to one residential real estate relationship.

The allowance for loan losses amounted to $27.0 million, or 0.71% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, compared to $27.4 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at June 30, 2019.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $498 million at September 30, 2019, up by $13.6 million from June 30, 2019. This increase included net income of $18.8 million and an increase of $2.9 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity reflecting an increase in the fair value of available for sale debt securities, partially offset by $8.9 million in dividend declarations in the third quarter. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The dividend was paid on October 11, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2019.

Capital levels at September 30, 2019 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.94% at September 30, 2019, compared to 12.80% at June 30, 2019. Book value per share amounted to $28.71 at September 30, 2019, compared to $27.93 at June 30, 2019.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $141,768 $115,904 $88,242 $89,923 $72,934 Short-term investments 4,336 3,910 3,317 3,552 2,917 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 44,657 39,996 14,608 20,996 22,571 Securities:









Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 887,020 969,168 994,881 927,810 812,647 Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost — — — 10,415 10,863 Total securities 887,020 969,168 994,881 938,225 823,510 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 45,030 49,759 48,025 46,068 44,525 Loans:









Total loans 3,778,106 3,730,339 3,738,469 3,680,360 3,556,203 Less allowance for loan losses 26,997 27,398 27,644 27,072 26,509 Net loans 3,751,109 3,702,941 3,710,825 3,653,288 3,529,694 Premises and equipment, net 29,293 29,302 29,822 29,005 28,195 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,500 28,174 28,249 — — Investment in bank-owned life insurance 81,920 81,351 80,786 80,463 79,891 Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 7,448 7,684 7,923 8,162 8,400 Other assets 114,888 97,574 84,142 77,175 94,126 Total assets $5,198,878 $5,189,672 $5,154,729 $5,010,766 $4,770,672 Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $619,839 $587,326 $577,319 $603,216 $611,829 Interest-bearing deposits 2,966,314 2,917,296 2,926,941 2,920,832 2,802,519 Total deposits 3,586,153 3,504,622 3,504,260 3,524,048 3,414,348 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 956,786 1,060,960 1,056,129 950,722 828,392 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 Operating lease liabilities 29,541 30,210 30,187 — — Other liabilities 105,892 86,994 71,629 65,131 77,342 Total liabilities 4,701,053 4,705,467 4,684,886 4,562,582 4,342,763 Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,084 1,083 1,082 1,081 1,081 Paid-in capital 121,900 121,115 120,743 119,888 119,220 Retained earnings 383,765 373,873 365,521 355,524 346,685 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,924) (11,866) (17,503) (28,309) (39,077) Total shareholders' equity 497,825 484,205 469,843 448,184 427,909 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,198,878 $5,189,672 $5,154,729 $5,010,766 $4,770,672

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months

Ended

Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018

Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans $41,558 $42,138 $41,744 $40,299 $38,493

$125,440 $109,633 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 410 288 180 289 384

878 923 Taxable interest on debt securities 6,318 7,006 7,226 5,957 5,383

20,550 15,859 Nontaxable interest on debt securities 1 8 9 9 9

18 52 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 747 720 695 669 634

2,162 1,700 Other interest income 493 399 340 294 261

1,232 723 Total interest and dividend income 49,527 50,559 50,194 47,517 45,164

150,280 128,890 Interest expense:















Deposits 9,792 9,469 8,696 7,953 6,546

27,957 16,222 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,512 6,980 6,661 5,446 4,937

20,153 13,627 Junior subordinated debentures 245 252 253 240 232

750 629 Total interest expense 16,549 16,701 15,610 13,639 11,715

48,860 30,478 Net interest income 32,978 33,858 34,584 33,878 33,449

101,420 98,412 Provision for loan losses 400 525 650 800 350

1,575 750 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,578 33,333 33,934 33,078 33,099

99,845 97,662 Noninterest income:















Wealth management revenues 9,153 9,549 9,252 9,012 9,454

27,954 29,329 Mortgage banking revenues 4,840 3,640 2,646 1,978 2,624

11,126 8,403 Card interchange fees 1,099 1,018 997 977 983

3,114 2,791 Service charges on deposit accounts 939 929 875 977 885

2,743 2,651 Loan related derivative income 1,407 746 724 1,374 278

2,877 1,087 Income from bank-owned life insurance 569 566 649 572 572

1,784 1,624 Net realized losses on securities — (80) — — —

(80) — Other income 335 385 224 273 419

944 1,066 Total noninterest income 18,342 16,753 15,367 15,163 15,215

50,462 46,951 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits 18,332 18,436 17,619 16,918 17,283

54,387 52,359 Outsourced services 2,722 2,518 2,606 2,510 1,951

7,846 6,174 Net occupancy 1,933 1,904 1,998 1,946 2,013

5,835 5,945 Equipment 1,046 1,028 1,011 983 1,080

3,085 3,329 Legal, audit and professional fees 645 664 534 587 559

1,843 1,840 FDIC deposit insurance costs (460) 540 429 376 410

509 1,236 Advertising and promotion 368 525 239 460 440

1,132 946 Amortization of intangibles 236 239 239 239 245

714 740 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — (187) —

— — Other expenses 2,048 2,297 2,289 2,850 2,081

6,634 6,911 Total noninterest expense 26,870 28,151 26,964 26,682 26,062

81,985 79,480 Income before income taxes 24,050 21,935 22,337 21,559 22,252

68,322 65,133 Income tax expense 5,236 4,662 4,842 4,523 4,741

14,740 13,737 Net income $18,814 $17,273 $17,495 $17,036 $17,511

$53,582 $51,396

















Net income available to common shareholders $18,778 $17,238 $17,461 $17,004 $17,475

$53,477 $51,284

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 17,338 17,330 17,304 17,297 17,283

17,324 17,263 Diluted 17,414 17,405 17,401 17,385 17,382

17,406 17,392 Earnings per common share:















Basic $1.08 $0.99 $1.01 $0.98 $1.01

$3.09 $2.97 Diluted $1.08 $0.99 $1.00 $0.98 $1.01

$3.07 $2.95

















Cash dividends declared per share $0.51 $0.51 $0.47 $0.47 $0.43

$1.49 $1.29

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Share and Equity Related Data:















Book value per share





$28.71 $27.93 $27.15 $25.90 $24.75 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)





$24.60 $23.80 $23.00 $21.74 $20.57 Market value per share





$48.31 $52.18 $48.15 $47.53 $55.30 Shares issued and outstanding at end of period





17,338 17,336 17,305 17,302 17,290

















Capital Ratios (2):















Tier 1 risk-based capital





12.21% 12.06% 11.84% 11.81% 12.00% Total risk-based capital





12.94% 12.80% 12.59% 12.56% 12.77% Tier 1 leverage ratio





8.97% 8.76% 8.69% 8.89% 8.91% Common equity tier 1





11.62% 11.46% 11.25% 11.20% 11.37%

















Balance Sheet Ratios:















Equity to assets





9.58% 9.33% 9.11% 8.94% 8.97% Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)





8.32% 8.06% 7.83% 7.62% 7.57% Loans to deposits (3)





105.8% 106.8% 106.3% 104.3% 104.0%





































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months

Ended

Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018

Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Performance Ratios (4):















Net interest margin (5) 2.72% 2.81% 2.93% 2.95% 2.99%

2.82% 3.03% Return on average assets (net income divided by

average assets) 1.44% 1.34% 1.39% 1.40% 1.47%

1.39% 1.48% Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 1.46% 1.36% 1.41% 1.42% 1.49%

1.41% 1.51% Return on average equity (net income available for

common shareholders divided by average equity) 15.20% 14.58% 15.52% 15.61% 16.26%

15.09% 16.41% Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 17.79% 17.17% 18.43% 18.75% 19.59%

17.79% 19.86% Efficiency ratio (6) 52.4% 55.6% 54.0% 54.4% 53.6%

54.0% 54.7%





(1) See the section labeled "SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for September 30, 2019 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months

Ended

Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018

Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Wealth Management Results















Wealth Management Revenues:















Asset-based revenues $9,013 $9,141 $8,921 $8,930 $9,322

$27,075 $28,413 Transaction-based revenues 140 408 331 82 132

879 916 Total wealth management revenues $9,153 $9,549 $9,252 $9,012 $9,454

$27,954 $29,329

















Assets Under Administration (AUA):















Balance at beginning of period $6,478,890 $6,350,128 $5,910,814 $6,462,340 $6,220,155

$5,910,814 $6,714,637 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) &

income 66,514 222,489 520,057 (534,847) 232,245

809,060 333,671 Net client asset flows (419,077) (93,727) (80,743) (16,679) 9,940

(593,547) (585,968) Balance at end of period $6,126,327 $6,478,890 $6,350,128 $5,910,814 $6,462,340

$6,126,327 $6,462,340

















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 90% 91% 91% 90% 91%

90% 91%

















Mortgage Banking Results















Mortgage Banking Revenues:















Gains & commissions on loan sales, net (1) $4,752 $3,523 $2,474 $1,798 $2,485

$10,749 $7,950 Loan servicing fee income, net (2) 88 117 172 180 139

377 453 Total mortgage banking revenues $4,840 $3,640 $2,646 $1,978 $2,624

$11,126 $8,403

















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:















Originations for retention in portfolio $105,075 $69,736 $51,697 $58,515 $80,751

$226,508 $277,070 Originations for sale to secondary market (3) 189,979 162,123 85,826 96,792 119,832

437,928 330,245 Total mortgage loan originations $295,054 $231,859 $137,523 $155,307 $200,583

$664,436 $607,315

















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:















Sold with servicing rights retained $25,766 $18,292 $9,490 $16,577 $24,422

$53,548 $82,634 Sold with servicing rights released (3) 159,210 119,122 82,589 81,985 107,694

360,921 252,043 Total mortgage loans sold $184,976 $137,414 $92,079 $98,562 $132,116

$414,469 $334,677





(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale, and fair value adjustments and gains on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (3) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $1,517,320 $1,482,836 $1,463,682 $1,392,408 $1,240,350 Commercial & industrial 566,426 583,873 610,608 620,704 656,882 Total commercial 2,083,746 2,066,709 2,074,290 2,013,112 1,897,232











Residential real estate (2) 1,378,518 1,352,113 1,359,072 1,360,387 1,349,340











Home equity 294,250 288,078 279,938 280,626 282,331 Other 21,592 23,439 25,169 26,235 27,300 Total consumer 315,842 311,517 305,107 306,861 309,631 Total loans $3,778,106 $3,730,339 $3,738,469 $3,680,360 $3,556,203

(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income

producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.







September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018



Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Rhode Island

$378,337 25% $377,249 27% Connecticut

618,262 41 570,116 41 Massachusetts

432,424 28 356,615 26 Subtotal

1,429,023 94 1,303,980 94 All other states

88,297 6 88,428 6 Total commercial real estate loans

$1,517,320 100% $1,392,408 100%











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Rhode Island

$347,847 25% $352,141 26% Connecticut

142,744 11 141,775 10 Massachusetts

871,309 63 849,435 63 Subtotal

1,361,900 99 1,343,351 99 All other states

16,618 1 17,036 1 Total residential real estate loans

$1,378,518 100% $1,360,387 100%





Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $619,839 $587,326 $577,319 $603,216 $611,829 Interest-bearing demand deposits 152,200 128,355 162,598 178,733 151,322 NOW accounts 478,462 484,615 471,682 466,568 468,578 Money market accounts 749,122 654,719 644,949 646,878 650,976 Savings accounts 362,868 365,069 371,248 373,545 372,425 Time deposits (in-market) 792,941 801,501 792,470 778,105 715,635 In-market deposits 3,155,432 3,021,585 3,020,266 3,047,045 2,970,765 Wholesale brokered time deposits 430,721 483,037 483,994 477,003 443,583 Total deposits $3,586,153 $3,504,622 $3,504,260 $3,524,048 $3,414,348