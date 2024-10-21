Washington Trust Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced third quarter 2024 net income of $11.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

"Washington Trust's third quarter results remained steady, demonstrating the strength of our diversified business model, and commitment to our customers," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to carefully manage our balance sheet, while focusing on our customers, who rely on us for financial solutions and trusted advice. During the quarter, we expanded our presence in Providence, opening a new full-service branch in Olneyville."

Selected financial highlights for the third quarter of 2024 include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the third quarter were 8.99% and 0.60%, respectively, compared to 9.43% and 0.60%, respectively, for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 1.85% in the third quarter, compared to 1.83% in the preceding quarter.

Asset and credit quality metrics remain solid. A provision for credit losses of $200 thousand was recognized for the third quarter, down by $300 thousand from the second quarter.

Wealth management revenues increased by 3% from the preceding quarter. End of period assets under administration ("AUA") eclipsed $7 billion and was up by 4% from the end of the second quarter.

Total loans amounted to $5.5 billion, down by 2% from June 30, 2024.

In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to an all-time high of $4.8 billion, up by 3% from June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $32.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, up by $677 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was 1.85% for the third quarter, an increase of 2 basis points from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $25 million, reflecting an increase of $132 million in deposits at correspondent banks, partially offset by decreases in loans and securities. The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter was 4.99%, up by 2 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $2 million, as in-market deposits increased by $35 million while wholesale funding balances decreased by $33 million. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.70%, up by 2 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, down by $388 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. Included in other noninterest income in the second quarter of 2024 was a net gain of $988 thousand recognized on the sale of a bank-owned operations facility. Excluding this item, noninterest income was up by $600 thousand, or 4%, from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, up by $311 thousand, or 3%. This included an increase in asset-based revenues of $531 thousand, or 6%, which was partially offset by a decrease in transaction-based revenues of $220 thousand, or 50%. The decline in transaction-based revenues was largely due to seasonal tax servicing fee income concentrated in the second quarter. The end of period AUA balance at September 30, 2024 amounted to $7.1 billion, up by $249 million, or 4%, from June 30, 2024.

Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, up by $105 thousand, or 4%. Loans sold amounted to $120.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, up by $10.3 million, or 9%. In both the second and third quarters of 2024, 81% of residential real estate loan originations were originated for sale.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $34.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, up by $594 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. This included an increase in advertising and promotion expense of $196 thousand, or 30%, due to timing of such activities. The remaining increase in noninterest expense included modest changes across a variety of expense categories.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, down by $171 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 20.6%, down from 21.8% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2024 effective tax rate to be approximately 21%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $973 million at September 30, 2024, up by $21 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $41 million in the fair value of available for sale securities, partially offset by routine pay-downs. The securities portfolio represented 14% of total assets at September 30, 2024, compared to 13% of total assets at June 30, 2024.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $5.5 billion at September 30, 2024, down by $114 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. These changes included:

Commercial loans decreased by $82 million, or 3%.

Residential real estate loans decreased by $29 million, or 1%.

The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $3 million, or 1%.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $5.2 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $5.0 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $1.1 billion, or 20% of total deposits, at September 30, 2024.

In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.8 billion at September 30, 2024, up by $155 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, in-market deposits were approximately 59% retail and 41% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $36 thousand at September 30, 2024.

Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $380 million and were up by $41 million, or 12%, from June 30, 2024.

FHLB advances totaled $1.3 billion at September 30, 2024, down by $250 million, or 16%, from June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.7 billion and consisted of noninterest-bearing cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $31.1 million, or 0.56% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $30.5 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The composition of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2024 was 61% commercial and 39% residential and consumer.

Past due loans were $20.3 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $11.9 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The increase in past due loans was largely due to one commercial real estate loan that has been on nonaccrual status since the fourth quarter of 2023. The composition of past due loans at September 30, 2024 was 52% commercial and 48% residential and consumer.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $42.6 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $42.4 million, or 0.75% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.6 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.7 million at June 30, 2024.

The provision for credit losses totaled $200 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, down by $300 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting the decline in loan balances. Net charge-offs amounted to $48 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $27 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $502.2 million at September 30, 2024, up by $31.3 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2024. Net income of $11.0 million and an increase of $29.2 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity were partially offset by $9.7 million in dividend declarations. The increase in AOCI mainly reflected increases in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The dividend was paid on October 11, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2024.

Capital levels at September 30, 2024 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.21% at September 30, 2024, compared to 11.81% at June 30, 2024. Book value per share was $29.44 at September 30, 2024, compared to $27.61 at June 30, 2024.

Conference Call

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;

changes in customer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;

interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;

changes in loan demand and collectability;

the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;

ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;

reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;

decreases in the value of securities and other assets;

increases in defaults and charge-off rates;

changes in the size and nature of our competition;

changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines;

operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics;

, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; and

changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $206,971 $103,877 $102,136 $86,824 $109,432 Short-term investments 3,772 3,654 3,452 3,360 3,577 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 20,864 26,116 25,462 20,077 10,550 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 973,266 951,828 970,060 1,000,380 958,990 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 57,439 66,166 55,512 51,893 52,668 Loans:









Total loans 5,514,870 5,629,102 5,685,232 5,647,706 5,611,115 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 42,630 42,378 41,905 41,057 40,213 Net loans 5,472,240 5,586,724 5,643,327 5,606,649 5,570,902 Premises and equipment, net 32,145 31,866 31,914 32,291 31,976 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,612 28,387 29,216 29,364 27,882 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 105,998 105,228 104,475 103,736 103,003 Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,089 3,295 3,503 3,711 3,919 Other assets 174,266 213,310 216,158 200,653 246,667 Total assets $7,141,571 $7,184,360 $7,249,124 $7,202,847 $7,183,475 Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $665,706 $645,661 $648,929 $693,746 $773,261 Interest-bearing deposits 4,506,184 4,330,465 4,698,964 4,654,414 4,642,302 Total deposits 5,171,890 4,976,126 5,347,893 5,348,160 5,415,563 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,300,000 1,550,000 1,240,000 1,190,000 1,120,000 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 Operating lease liabilities 30,237 31,012 31,837 32,027 30,554 Other liabilities 114,534 133,584 139,793 137,293 163,273 Total liabilities 6,639,342 6,713,403 6,782,204 6,730,161 6,752,071 Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 Paid-in capital 126,698 125,898 126,785 126,150 126,310 Retained earnings 505,654 504,350 503,175 501,917 498,521 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (117,158) (146,326) (148,913) (141,153) (178,734) Treasury stock, at cost (14,050) (14,050) (15,212) (15,313) (15,778) Total shareholders' equity 502,229 470,957 466,920 472,686 431,404 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $7,141,571 $7,184,360 $7,249,124 $7,202,847 $7,183,475

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months

Ended

Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023

Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans $75,989 $76,240 $75,636 $74,236 $70,896

$227,865 $196,094 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 366 392 255 255 332

1,013 725 Taxable interest on debt securities 6,795 6,944 7,096 7,191 7,271

20,835 21,868 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,262 1,124 1,073 982 878

3,459 2,333 Other interest income 3,174 1,297 1,196 1,282 1,344

5,667 3,693 Total interest and dividend income 87,586 85,997 85,256 83,946 80,721

258,839 224,713 Interest expense:















Deposits 37,203 36,713 38,047 37,067 34,069

111,963 83,362 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,717 17,296 15,138 13,814 12,497

50,151 35,775 Junior subordinated debentures 404 403 406 411 404

1,213 1,132 Total interest expense 55,324 54,412 53,591 51,292 46,970

163,327 120,269 Net interest income 32,262 31,585 31,665 32,654 33,751

95,512 104,444 Provision for credit losses 200 500 700 1,200 500

1,400 2,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 32,062 31,085 30,965 31,454 33,251

94,112 102,444 Noninterest income:















Wealth management revenues 9,989 9,678 9,338 8,881 8,948

29,005 26,659 Mortgage banking revenues 2,866 2,761 2,506 1,554 2,108

8,133 5,106 Card interchange fees 1,321 1,275 1,145 1,254 1,267

3,741 3,667 Service charges on deposit accounts 784 769 685 688 674

2,238 2,118 Loan related derivative income 126 49 284 112 1,082

459 1,278 Income from bank-owned life insurance 770 753 739 734 710

2,262 2,754 Other income 416 1,375 2,466 83 437

4,257 1,252 Total noninterest income 16,272 16,660 17,163 13,306 15,226

50,095 42,834 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits 21,350 21,260 21,775 18,464 21,622

64,385 63,994 Outsourced services 4,185 4,096 3,780 3,667 3,737

12,061 10,854 Net occupancy 2,399 2,397 2,561 2,396 2,387

7,357 7,240 Equipment 924 958 1,020 1,133 1,107

2,902 3,185 Legal, audit, and professional fees 836 741 706 959 1,058

2,283 2,932 FDIC deposit insurance costs 1,402 1,404 1,441 1,239 1,185

4,247 3,428 Advertising and promotion 857 661 548 938 789

2,066 1,624 Amortization of intangibles 206 208 208 208 211

622 635 Other expenses 2,345 2,185 2,324 3,583 2,294

6,854 7,078 Total noninterest expense 34,504 33,910 34,363 32,587 34,390

102,777 100,970 Income before income taxes 13,830 13,835 13,765 12,173 14,087

41,430 44,308 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,849 3,020 2,829 (774) 2,926

8,698 9,079 Net income $10,981 $10,815 $10,936 $12,947 $11,161

$32,732 $35,229

















Net income available to common shareholders $10,973 $10,807 $10,924 $12,931 $11,140

$32,732 $35,160

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 17,058 17,052 17,033 17,029 17,019

17,048 17,034 Diluted 17,140 17,110 17,074 17,070 17,041

17,115 17,063 Earnings per common share:















Basic $0.64 $0.63 $0.64 $0.76 $0.65

$1.92 $2.06 Diluted $0.64 $0.63 $0.64 $0.76 $0.65

$1.91 $2.06

















Cash dividends declared per share $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56

$1.68 $1.68

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $29.44 $27.61 $27.41 $27.75 $25.35 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $25.51 $23.67 $23.45 $23.78 $21.36 Market value per share $32.21 $27.41 $26.88 $32.38 $26.33 Shares issued at end of period 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,058 17,058 17,033 17,031 17,019











Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.39 % 11.01 % 10.84 % 10.86 % 10.77 % Total risk-based capital 12.21 % 11.81 % 11.62 % 11.58 % 11.48 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.85 % 7.82 % 7.81 % 7.80 % 7.87 % Common equity tier 1 10.95 % 10.59 % 10.42 % 10.44 % 10.35 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 7.03 % 6.56 % 6.44 % 6.56 % 6.01 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 6.15 % 5.67 % 5.56 % 5.68 % 5.11 % Loans to deposits (3) 106.2 % 112.8 % 106.0 % 105.2 % 103.1 %







For the Nine Months

Ended

For the Three Months Ended



Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023

Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Performance Ratios (4):















Net interest margin (5) 1.85 % 1.83 % 1.84 % 1.88 % 1.97 %

1.84 % 2.11 % Return on average assets (net income divided by

average assets) 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.71 % 0.62 %

0.60 % 0.68 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 0.61 % 0.61 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.63 %

0.61 % 0.69 % Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity) 8.99 % 9.43 % 9.33 % 11.77 % 9.65 %

9.25 % 10.19 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 10.43 % 11.04 % 10.89 % 13.93 % 11.33 %

10.79 % 11.95 % Efficiency ratio (6) 71.1 % 70.3 % 70.4 % 70.9 % 70.2 %

70.6 % 68.6 %

(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for September 30, 2024 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months

Ended

Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023

Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Wealth Management Results















Wealth Management Revenues:















Asset-based revenues $9,770 $9,239 $9,089 $8,634 $8,683

$28,098 $25,674 Transaction-based revenues 219 439 249 247 265

907 985 Total wealth management revenues $9,989 $9,678 $9,338 $8,881 $8,948

$29,005 $26,659

















Assets Under Administration (AUA):















Balance at beginning of period $6,803,491 $6,858,322 $6,588,406 $6,131,395 $6,350,260

$6,588,406 $5,961,990 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income 372,027 108,529 364,244 503,209 (154,269)

844,800 391,781 Net client asset outflows (123,110) (163,360) (94,328) (46,198) (64,596)

(380,798) (222,376) Balance at end of period $7,052,408 $6,803,491 $6,858,322 $6,588,406 $6,131,395

$7,052,408 $6,131,395

















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 %

91 % 91 %

















Mortgage Banking Results















Mortgage Banking Revenues:















Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $2,492 $2,205 $1,586 $1,133 $1,746

$6,283 $3,149 Changes in fair value, net (2) (28) 20 324 (65) (171)

316 297 Loan servicing fee income, net (3) 402 536 596 486 533

1,534 1,660 Total mortgage banking revenues $2,866 $2,761 $2,506 $1,554 $2,108

$8,133 $5,106

















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:















Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $26,317 $26,520 $24,474 $39,827 $161,603

$77,311 $420,065 Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 115,117 110,728 78,098 76,495 78,339

303,943 184,097 Total mortgage loan originations $141,434 $137,248 $102,572 $116,322 $239,942

$381,254 $604,162

















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:















Sold with servicing rights retained $17,881 $24,570 $24,057 $28,290 $34,046

$66,508 $79,887 Sold with servicing rights released (5) 102,457 85,482 48,587 39,170 54,575

236,526 102,625 Total mortgage loans sold $120,338 $110,052 $72,644 $67,460 $88,621

$303,034 $182,512

(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $2,102,091 $2,191,996 $2,158,518 $2,106,359 $2,063,383 Commercial & industrial 566,279 558,075 613,376 605,072 611,565 Total commercial 2,668,370 2,750,071 2,771,894 2,711,431 2,674,948











Residential real estate (2) 2,529,397 2,558,533 2,585,524 2,604,478 2,611,100











Home equity 299,379 302,027 309,302 312,594 305,683 Other 17,724 18,471 18,512 19,203 19,384 Total consumer 317,103 320,498 327,814 331,797 325,067 Total loans $5,514,870 $5,629,102 $5,685,232 $5,647,706 $5,611,115

(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income

producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $826,212 39 %

$815,975 39 % Massachusetts 650,891 31

645,736 31 Rhode Island 434,111 21

430,899 20 Subtotal 1,911,214 91

1,892,610 90 All other states 190,877 9

213,749 10 Total commercial real estate loans $2,102,091 100 %

$2,106,359 100 %











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $1,857,706 74 %

$1,928,206 74 % Rhode Island 488,094 19

481,289 19 Connecticut 155,858 6

165,933 6 Subtotal 2,501,658 99

2,575,428 99 All other states 27,739 1

29,050 1 Total residential real estate loans $2,529,397 100 %

$2,604,478 100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:









Multi-family $540,792 26 %

$546,694 26 % Retail 428,217 20

434,913 21 Industrial and warehouse 337,950 16

307,987 15 Office 296,545 14

284,199 13 Hospitality 203,972 10

235,015 11 Healthcare Facility 202,854 10

175,490 8 Mixed-use 29,231 1

49,079 2 Other 62,530 3

72,982 4 Total commercial real estate loans $2,102,091 100 %

$2,106,359 100 %











Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:









Healthcare and social assistance $131,120 23 %

$166,490 28 % Real estate rental and leasing 69,069 12

70,540 12 Transportation and warehousing 56,620 10

63,789 11 Manufacturing 48,239 9

54,905 9 Educational services 42,860 8

41,968 7 Retail trade 41,232 7

43,746 7 Finance and insurance 25,362 4

33,617 6 Information 22,168 4

22,674 4 Arts, entertainment, and recreation 20,557 4

22,249 4 Accommodation and food services 11,693 2

13,502 2 Professional, scientific, and technical services 10,729 2

7,998 1 Public administration 2,570 —

3,019 — Other 84,060 15

60,575 9 Total commercial & industrial loans $566,279 100 %

$605,072 100 %







Weighted Average

Asset Quality September 30, 2024 Balance

(2) (3) Average Loan Size (4) Loan to

Value Debt Service

Coverage

Pass Special

Mention Classified

Nonaccrual

(included in

Classified) Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real

Estate Office (inclusive of Construction):



















Class A $112,875 $9,477 59 % 1.72x

$106,584 $6,291 $—

$— Class B 86,421 4,350 67 % 1.32x

64,735 — 21,686

18,259 Class C 14,790 2,113 56 % 1.39x

14,790 — —

— Medical Office 56,124 7,525 70 % 1.33x

56,124 — —

— Lab Space 26,335 23,460 91 % 1.20x

5,817 — 20,518

— Total office (1) $296,545 $6,584 68 % 1.45x

$248,050 $6,291 $42,204

$18,259

(1) Approximately 68% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $297 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas.

Additionally, approximately 40% of the total commercial real estate office balance is scheduled to mature before September 30, 2026. (2) The balance of commercial real estate office consists of 49 loans. (3) Does not include $26.1 million of unfunded commitments. (4) Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $665,706 $645,661 $648,929 $693,746 $773,261 Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) 596,319 532,316 536,923 504,959 490,217 NOW accounts 685,531 722,797 735,617 767,036 745,778 Money market accounts 1,146,426 1,086,088 1,111,510 1,096,959 1,111,797 Savings accounts 490,285 485,208 484,678 497,223 514,526 Time deposits (in-market) 1,207,626 1,164,839 1,156,516 1,134,187 1,111,942 In-market deposits 4,791,893 4,636,909 4,674,173 4,694,110 4,747,521 Wholesale brokered time deposits 379,997 339,217 673,720 654,050 668,042 Total deposits $5,171,890 $4,976,126 $5,347,893 $5,348,160 $5,415,563



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance % of Total

Deposits

Balance % of Total

Deposits Uninsured Deposits:









Uninsured deposits (1) $1,360,176 26 %

$1,260,672 24 % Less: affiliate deposits (2) 101,028 2

92,645 2 Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits 1,259,148 24

1,168,027 22 Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3) 205,668 4

204,327 4 Uninsured deposits, after exclusions $1,053,480 20 %

$963,700 18 %

(1) Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits. (2) Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation. (3) Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.



Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Contingent Liquidity:



Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston $930,951 $1,086,607 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston 85,009 65,759 Noninterest-bearing cash 33,694 54,970 Unencumbered securities 662,991 680,857 Total $1,712,645 $1,888,193





Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits 125.9 % 149.8 % Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions 162.6 % 195.9 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.63 % 0.48 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.56 % 0.54 % 0.54 % 0.79 % 0.60 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.37 % 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.17 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 136.89 % 139.04 % 136.45 % 92.02 % 119.50 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.77 % 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.73 % 0.72 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $18,259 $18,390 $18,729 $32,827 $22,609 Commercial & industrial 616 642 668 682 696 Total commercial 18,875 19,032 19,397 33,509 23,305 Residential real estate 10,517 9,744 9,722 9,626 9,446 Home equity 1,750 1,703 1,591 1,483 901 Other consumer — — — — — Total consumer 1,750 1,703 1,591 1,483 901 Total nonaccrual loans 31,142 30,479 30,710 44,618 33,652 Other real estate owned — 683 683 683 683 Total nonperforming assets $31,142 $31,162 $31,393 $45,301 $34,335











Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $10,476 $— $— $— $— Commercial & industrial 3 2 270 10 4 Total commercial 10,479 2 270 10 4 Residential real estate 6,947 8,534 6,858 8,116 7,785 Home equity 2,800 3,324 2,879 3,196 1,925 Other consumer 75 20 32 23 19 Total consumer 2,875 3,344 2,911 3,219 1,944 Total past due loans $20,301 $11,880 $10,039 $11,345 $9,733











Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $— $— $— $— $— Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $18,119 $8,409 $5,111 $6,877 $5,710

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months

Ended

Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023

Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:















Balance at beginning of period $30,479 $30,710 $44,618 $33,652 $10,407

$44,618 $12,846 Additions to nonaccrual status 1,880 556 431 12,018 25,088

2,867 28,258 Loans returned to accruing status (268) (369) (13,764) — (197)

(14,401) (1,636) Loans charged-off (59) (53) (70) (420) (44)

(182) (157) Loans transferred to other real estate owned — — — — —

— (683) Payments, payoffs, and other changes (890) (365) (505) (632) (1,602)

(1,760) (4,976) Balance at end of period $31,142 $30,479 $30,710 $44,618 $33,652

$31,142 $33,652

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:















Balance at beginning of period $42,378 $41,905 $41,057 $40,213 $39,343

$41,057 $38,027 Provision for credit losses on loans (1) 300 500 900 1,250 900

1,700 2,300 Charge-offs (59) (53) (70) (420) (44)

(182) (157) Recoveries 11 26 18 14 14

55 43 Balance at end of period $42,630 $42,378 $41,905 $41,057 $40,213

$42,630 $40,213

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $1,740 $1,740 $1,940 $1,990 $2,390

$1,940 $2,290 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) (100) — (200) (50) (400)

(300) (300) Balance at end of period (2) $1,640 $1,740 $1,740 $1,940 $1,990

$1,640 $1,990

(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months

Ended

Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023

Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):















Commercial real estate $— $— $— $373 $—

$— $— Commercial & industrial 2 4 (1) 10 4

5 15 Total commercial 2 4 (1) 383 4

5 15 Residential real estate — — — (3) —

— — Home equity (1) (6) (1) — (7)

(8) (10) Other consumer 47 29 54 26 33

130 109 Total consumer 46 23 53 26 26

122 99 Total $48 $27 $52 $406 $30

$127 $114

















Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized — % — % — % 0.03 % — %

— % — %

The following tables present daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis. Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities, changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale, and basis adjustments associated with fair value hedges are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term

investments $229,326 $3,174 5.51 %

$96,934 $1,297 5.38 %

$132,392 $1,877 0.13 % Mortgage loans held for sale 21,899 366 6.65

22,755 392 6.93

(856) (26) (0.28) Taxable debt securities 1,109,699 6,794 2.44

1,129,573 6,944 2.47

(19,874) (150) (0.03) Nontaxable debt securities 85 1 4.68

— — —

85 1 4.68 Total securities 1,109,784 6,795 2.44

1,129,573 6,944 2.47

(19,789) (149) (0.03) FHLB stock 62,420 1,262 8.04

60,354 1,124 7.49

2,066 138 0.55 Commercial real estate 2,143,466 34,518 6.41

2,167,785 34,707 6.44

(24,319) (189) (0.03) Commercial & industrial 573,400 9,368 6.50

602,786 9,837 6.56

(29,386) (469) (0.06) Total commercial 2,716,866 43,886 6.43

2,770,571 44,544 6.47

(53,705) (658) (0.04) Residential real estate 2,542,939 26,568 4.16

2,569,945 26,473 4.14

(27,006) 95 0.02 Home equity 299,227 5,554 7.38

306,703 5,211 6.83

(7,476) 343 0.55 Other 18,097 215 4.73

18,375 239 5.23

(278) (24) (0.50) Total consumer 317,324 5,769 7.23

325,078 5,450 6.74

(7,754) 319 0.49 Total loans 5,577,129 76,223 5.44

5,665,594 76,467 5.43

(88,465) (244) 0.01 Total interest-earning assets 7,000,558 87,820 4.99

6,975,210 86,224 4.97

25,348 1,596 0.02 Noninterest-earning assets 254,008





252,268





1,740



Total assets $7,254,566





$7,227,478





$27,088



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-

market) $556,245 $6,288 4.50 %

$536,752 $6,064 4.54 %

$19,493 $224 (0.04 %) NOW accounts 693,724 405 0.23

712,874 388 0.22

(19,150) 17 0.01 Money market accounts 1,122,649 11,221 3.98

1,120,333 10,934 3.93

2,316 287 0.05 Savings accounts 484,068 984 0.81

482,674 803 0.67

1,394 181 0.14 Time deposits (in-market) 1,188,452 12,234 4.10

1,157,962 11,802 4.10

30,490 432 — Interest-bearing in-market deposits 4,045,138 31,132 3.06

4,010,595 29,991 3.01

34,543 1,141 0.05 Wholesale brokered time deposits 458,114 6,071 5.27

517,424 6,722 5.23

(59,310) (651) 0.04 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,503,252 37,203 3.29

4,528,019 36,713 3.26

(24,767) 490 0.03 FHLB advances 1,423,804 17,717 4.95

1,397,143 17,296 4.98

26,661 421 (0.03) Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 404 7.09

22,681 403 7.15

— 1 (0.06) Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,949,737 55,324 3.70

5,947,843 54,412 3.68

1,894 912 0.02 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 673,113





652,189





20,924



Other liabilities 146,045





166,487





(20,442)



Shareholders' equity 485,654





460,959





24,695



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $7,254,549





$7,227,478





$27,071



Net interest income (FTE)

$32,496





$31,812





$684

Interest rate spread



1.29 %





1.29 %





— % Net interest margin



1.85 %





1.83 %





0.02 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:







For the Three Months Ended Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Change Commercial loans $234 $227 $7 Total $234 $227 $7

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:

















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $135,428 $5,667 5.59 % $105,025 $3,693 4.70 % $30,403 $1,974 0.89 % Mortgage loans for sale 20,042 1,013 6.75 18,315 725 5.29 1,727 288 1.46 Taxable debt securities 1,128,507 20,834 2.47 1,192,536 21,868 2.45 (64,029) (1,034) 0.02 Nontaxable debt securities 28 1 4.77 — — — 28 1 4.77 Total securities 1,128,535 20,835 2.47 1,192,536 21,868 2.45 (64,001) (1,033) 0.02 FHLB stock 58,890 3,459 7.85 45,605 2,333 6.84 13,285 1,126 1.01 Commercial real estate 2,150,686 103,445 6.42 1,931,196 85,626 5.93 219,490 17,819 0.49 Commercial & industrial 595,564 29,096 6.53 618,415 28,423 6.14 (22,851) 673 0.39 Total commercial 2,746,250 132,541 6.45 2,549,611 114,049 5.98 196,639 18,492 0.47 Residential real estate 2,568,457 79,572 4.14 2,452,088 69,777 3.80 116,369 9,795 0.34 Home equity 305,364 15,769 6.90 293,957 12,355 5.62 11,407 3,414 1.28 Other 18,527 666 4.80 17,685 616 4.66 842 50 0.14 Total consumer 323,891 16,435 6.78 311,642 12,971 5.56 12,249 3,464 1.22 Total loans 5,638,598 228,548 5.41 5,313,341 196,797 4.95 325,257 31,751 0.46 Total interest-earning assets 6,981,493 259,522 4.97 6,674,822 225,416 4.52 306,671 34,106 0.45 Noninterest-earning assets 256,527



259,334



(2,807)



Total assets $7,238,020



$6,934,156



$303,864



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-

market) $533,163 $18,058 4.52 % $385,180 $11,788 4.09 % $147,983 $6,270 0.43 % NOW accounts 709,115 1,168 0.22 781,546 1,177 0.20 (72,431) (9) 0.02 Money market accounts 1,116,879 32,571 3.90 1,208,436 26,807 2.97 (91,557) 5,764 0.93 Savings accounts 485,665 2,540 0.70 534,784 1,065 0.27 (49,119) 1,475 0.43 Time deposits (in-market) 1,165,370 35,756 4.10 971,333 22,417 3.09 194,037 13,339 1.01 Interest-bearing in-market deposits 4,010,192 90,093 3.00 3,881,279 63,254 2.18 128,913 26,839 0.82 Wholesale brokered demand deposits — — — 5,368 177 4.41 (5,368) (177) (4.41) Wholesale brokered time deposits 558,015 21,870 5.24 579,871 19,931 4.60 (21,856) 1,939 0.64 Wholesale brokered deposits 558,015 21,870 5.24 585,239 20,108 4.59 (27,224) 1,762 0.65 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,568,207 111,963 3.27 4,466,518 83,362 2.50 101,689 28,601 0.77 FHLB advances 1,353,887 50,151 4.95 1,025,788 35,775 4.66 328,099 14,376 0.29 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 1,213 7.14 22,681 1,132 6.67 — 81 0.47 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,944,775 163,327 3.67 5,514,987 120,269 2.92 429,788 43,058 0.75 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 663,355



792,706



(129,351)



Other liabilities 157,268



165,021



(7,753)



Shareholders' equity 472,617



461,442



11,175



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $7,238,015



$6,934,156



$303,859



Net interest income (FTE)

$96,195



$105,147



($8,952)

Interest rate spread



1.30 %



1.60 %



(0.30 %) Net interest margin



1.84 %



2.11 %



(0.27 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:







For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Change Commercial loans $683 $703 ($20) Total $683 $703 ($20)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Tangible Book Value per Share:









Total shareholders' equity, as reported $502,229 $470,957 $466,920 $472,686 $431,404 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,089 3,295 3,503 3,711 3,919 Total tangible shareholders' equity $435,231 $403,753 $399,508 $405,066 $363,576











Shares outstanding, as reported 17,058 17,058 17,033 17,031 17,019











Book value per share - GAAP $29.44 $27.61 $27.41 $27.75 $25.35 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $25.51 $23.67 $23.45 $23.78 $21.36











Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $435,231 $403,753 $399,508 $405,066 $363,576











Total assets, as reported $7,141,571 $7,184,360 $7,249,124 $7,202,847 $7,183,475 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,089 3,295 3,503 3,711 3,919 Total tangible assets $7,074,573 $7,117,156 $7,181,712 $7,135,227 $7,115,647











Equity to assets - GAAP 7.03 % 6.56 % 6.44 % 6.56 % 6.01 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 6.15 % 5.67 % 5.56 % 5.68 % 5.11 %



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023

Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Return on Average Tangible Assets:















Net income, as reported $10,981 $10,815 $10,936 $12,947 $11,161

$32,732 $35,229

















Total average assets, as reported $7,254,566 $7,227,478 $7,231,835 $7,191,575 $7,115,157

$7,238,020 $6,934,156 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,189 3,397 3,604 3,812 4,021

3,396 4,232 Total average tangible assets $7,187,468 $7,160,172 $7,164,322 $7,123,854 $7,047,227

$7,170,715 $6,866,015

















Return on average assets - GAAP 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.71 % 0.62 %

0.60 % 0.68 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-

GAAP 0.61 % 0.61 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.63 %

0.61 % 0.69 %

















Return on Average Tangible Equity:















Net income available to common

shareholders, as reported $10,973 $10,807 $10,924 $12,931 $11,140

$32,732 $35,160

















Total average equity, as reported $485,654 $460,959 $471,096 $436,059 $458,015

$472,617 $461,442 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,189 3,397 3,604 3,812 4,021

3,396 4,232 Total average tangible equity $418,556 $393,653 $403,583 $368,338 $390,085

$405,312 $393,301

















Return on average equity - GAAP 8.99 % 9.43 % 9.33 % 11.77 % 9.65 %

9.25 % 10.19 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-

GAAP 10.43 % 11.04 % 10.89 % 13.93 % 11.33 %

10.79 % 11.95 %

