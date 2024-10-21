Washington Trust Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

News provided byWashington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
Oct 21, 2024, 16:05 ET
WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced third quarter 2024 net income of $11.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.
"Washington Trust's third quarter results remained steady, demonstrating the strength of our diversified business model, and commitment to our customers," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to carefully manage our balance sheet, while focusing on our customers, who rely on us for financial solutions and trusted advice. During the quarter, we expanded our presence in Providence, opening a new full-service branch in Olneyville."
Selected financial highlights for the third quarter of 2024 include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the third quarter were 8.99% and 0.60%, respectively, compared to 9.43% and 0.60%, respectively, for the prior quarter.
- The net interest margin was 1.85% in the third quarter, compared to 1.83% in the preceding quarter.
- Asset and credit quality metrics remain solid. A provision for credit losses of $200 thousand was recognized for the third quarter, down by $300 thousand from the second quarter.
- Wealth management revenues increased by 3% from the preceding quarter. End of period assets under administration ("AUA") eclipsed $7 billion and was up by 4% from the end of the second quarter.
- Total loans amounted to $5.5 billion, down by 2% from June 30, 2024.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to an all-time high of $4.8 billion, up by 3% from June 30, 2024.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $32.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, up by $677 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was 1.85% for the third quarter, an increase of 2 basis points from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $25 million, reflecting an increase of $132 million in deposits at correspondent banks, partially offset by decreases in loans and securities. The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter was 4.99%, up by 2 basis points from the preceding quarter.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $2 million, as in-market deposits increased by $35 million while wholesale funding balances decreased by $33 million. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.70%, up by 2 basis points from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, down by $388 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. Included in other noninterest income in the second quarter of 2024 was a net gain of $988 thousand recognized on the sale of a bank-owned operations facility. Excluding this item, noninterest income was up by $600 thousand, or 4%, from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, up by $311 thousand, or 3%. This included an increase in asset-based revenues of $531 thousand, or 6%, which was partially offset by a decrease in transaction-based revenues of $220 thousand, or 50%. The decline in transaction-based revenues was largely due to seasonal tax servicing fee income concentrated in the second quarter. The end of period AUA balance at September 30, 2024 amounted to $7.1 billion, up by $249 million, or 4%, from June 30, 2024.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, up by $105 thousand, or 4%. Loans sold amounted to $120.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, up by $10.3 million, or 9%. In both the second and third quarters of 2024, 81% of residential real estate loan originations were originated for sale.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $34.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, up by $594 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. This included an increase in advertising and promotion expense of $196 thousand, or 30%, due to timing of such activities. The remaining increase in noninterest expense included modest changes across a variety of expense categories.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, down by $171 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 20.6%, down from 21.8% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2024 effective tax rate to be approximately 21%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $973 million at September 30, 2024, up by $21 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $41 million in the fair value of available for sale securities, partially offset by routine pay-downs. The securities portfolio represented 14% of total assets at September 30, 2024, compared to 13% of total assets at June 30, 2024.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.5 billion at September 30, 2024, down by $114 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. These changes included:
- Commercial loans decreased by $82 million, or 3%.
- Residential real estate loans decreased by $29 million, or 1%.
- The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $3 million, or 1%.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $5.2 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $5.0 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $1.1 billion, or 20% of total deposits, at September 30, 2024.
In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.8 billion at September 30, 2024, up by $155 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, in-market deposits were approximately 59% retail and 41% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $36 thousand at September 30, 2024.
Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $380 million and were up by $41 million, or 12%, from June 30, 2024.
FHLB advances totaled $1.3 billion at September 30, 2024, down by $250 million, or 16%, from June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.7 billion and consisted of noninterest-bearing cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $31.1 million, or 0.56% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $30.5 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The composition of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2024 was 61% commercial and 39% residential and consumer.
Past due loans were $20.3 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $11.9 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The increase in past due loans was largely due to one commercial real estate loan that has been on nonaccrual status since the fourth quarter of 2023. The composition of past due loans at September 30, 2024 was 52% commercial and 48% residential and consumer.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $42.6 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $42.4 million, or 0.75% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.6 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.7 million at June 30, 2024.
The provision for credit losses totaled $200 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, down by $300 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting the decline in loan balances. Net charge-offs amounted to $48 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $27 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $502.2 million at September 30, 2024, up by $31.3 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2024. Net income of $11.0 million and an increase of $29.2 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity were partially offset by $9.7 million in dividend declarations. The increase in AOCI mainly reflected increases in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The dividend was paid on October 11, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2024.
Capital levels at September 30, 2024 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.21% at September 30, 2024, compared to 11.81% at June 30, 2024. Book value per share was $29.44 at September 30, 2024, compared to $27.61 at June 30, 2024.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$206,971
|
$103,877
|
$102,136
|
$86,824
|
$109,432
|
Short-term investments
|
3,772
|
3,654
|
3,452
|
3,360
|
3,577
|
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
|
20,864
|
26,116
|
25,462
|
20,077
|
10,550
|
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
|
973,266
|
951,828
|
970,060
|
1,000,380
|
958,990
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
57,439
|
66,166
|
55,512
|
51,893
|
52,668
|
Loans:
|
Total loans
|
5,514,870
|
5,629,102
|
5,685,232
|
5,647,706
|
5,611,115
|
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|
42,630
|
42,378
|
41,905
|
41,057
|
40,213
|
Net loans
|
5,472,240
|
5,586,724
|
5,643,327
|
5,606,649
|
5,570,902
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
32,145
|
31,866
|
31,914
|
32,291
|
31,976
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
27,612
|
28,387
|
29,216
|
29,364
|
27,882
|
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
|
105,998
|
105,228
|
104,475
|
103,736
|
103,003
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
3,089
|
3,295
|
3,503
|
3,711
|
3,919
|
Other assets
|
174,266
|
213,310
|
216,158
|
200,653
|
246,667
|
Total assets
|
$7,141,571
|
$7,184,360
|
$7,249,124
|
$7,202,847
|
$7,183,475
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$665,706
|
$645,661
|
$648,929
|
$693,746
|
$773,261
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
4,506,184
|
4,330,465
|
4,698,964
|
4,654,414
|
4,642,302
|
Total deposits
|
5,171,890
|
4,976,126
|
5,347,893
|
5,348,160
|
5,415,563
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
1,300,000
|
1,550,000
|
1,240,000
|
1,190,000
|
1,120,000
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
30,237
|
31,012
|
31,837
|
32,027
|
30,554
|
Other liabilities
|
114,534
|
133,584
|
139,793
|
137,293
|
163,273
|
Total liabilities
|
6,639,342
|
6,713,403
|
6,782,204
|
6,730,161
|
6,752,071
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Common stock
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
Paid-in capital
|
126,698
|
125,898
|
126,785
|
126,150
|
126,310
|
Retained earnings
|
505,654
|
504,350
|
503,175
|
501,917
|
498,521
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(117,158)
|
(146,326)
|
(148,913)
|
(141,153)
|
(178,734)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(14,050)
|
(14,050)
|
(15,212)
|
(15,313)
|
(15,778)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
502,229
|
470,957
|
466,920
|
472,686
|
431,404
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$7,141,571
|
$7,184,360
|
$7,249,124
|
$7,202,847
|
$7,183,475
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$75,989
|
$76,240
|
$75,636
|
$74,236
|
$70,896
|
$227,865
|
$196,094
|
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
|
366
|
392
|
255
|
255
|
332
|
1,013
|
725
|
Taxable interest on debt securities
|
6,795
|
6,944
|
7,096
|
7,191
|
7,271
|
20,835
|
21,868
|
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
1,262
|
1,124
|
1,073
|
982
|
878
|
3,459
|
2,333
|
Other interest income
|
3,174
|
1,297
|
1,196
|
1,282
|
1,344
|
5,667
|
3,693
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
87,586
|
85,997
|
85,256
|
83,946
|
80,721
|
258,839
|
224,713
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
37,203
|
36,713
|
38,047
|
37,067
|
34,069
|
111,963
|
83,362
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
17,717
|
17,296
|
15,138
|
13,814
|
12,497
|
50,151
|
35,775
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
404
|
403
|
406
|
411
|
404
|
1,213
|
1,132
|
Total interest expense
|
55,324
|
54,412
|
53,591
|
51,292
|
46,970
|
163,327
|
120,269
|
Net interest income
|
32,262
|
31,585
|
31,665
|
32,654
|
33,751
|
95,512
|
104,444
|
Provision for credit losses
|
200
|
500
|
700
|
1,200
|
500
|
1,400
|
2,000
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
32,062
|
31,085
|
30,965
|
31,454
|
33,251
|
94,112
|
102,444
|
Noninterest income:
|
Wealth management revenues
|
9,989
|
9,678
|
9,338
|
8,881
|
8,948
|
29,005
|
26,659
|
Mortgage banking revenues
|
2,866
|
2,761
|
2,506
|
1,554
|
2,108
|
8,133
|
5,106
|
Card interchange fees
|
1,321
|
1,275
|
1,145
|
1,254
|
1,267
|
3,741
|
3,667
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
784
|
769
|
685
|
688
|
674
|
2,238
|
2,118
|
Loan related derivative income
|
126
|
49
|
284
|
112
|
1,082
|
459
|
1,278
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
770
|
753
|
739
|
734
|
710
|
2,262
|
2,754
|
Other income
|
416
|
1,375
|
2,466
|
83
|
437
|
4,257
|
1,252
|
Total noninterest income
|
16,272
|
16,660
|
17,163
|
13,306
|
15,226
|
50,095
|
42,834
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
21,350
|
21,260
|
21,775
|
18,464
|
21,622
|
64,385
|
63,994
|
Outsourced services
|
4,185
|
4,096
|
3,780
|
3,667
|
3,737
|
12,061
|
10,854
|
Net occupancy
|
2,399
|
2,397
|
2,561
|
2,396
|
2,387
|
7,357
|
7,240
|
Equipment
|
924
|
958
|
1,020
|
1,133
|
1,107
|
2,902
|
3,185
|
Legal, audit, and professional fees
|
836
|
741
|
706
|
959
|
1,058
|
2,283
|
2,932
|
FDIC deposit insurance costs
|
1,402
|
1,404
|
1,441
|
1,239
|
1,185
|
4,247
|
3,428
|
Advertising and promotion
|
857
|
661
|
548
|
938
|
789
|
2,066
|
1,624
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
206
|
208
|
208
|
208
|
211
|
622
|
635
|
Other expenses
|
2,345
|
2,185
|
2,324
|
3,583
|
2,294
|
6,854
|
7,078
|
Total noninterest expense
|
34,504
|
33,910
|
34,363
|
32,587
|
34,390
|
102,777
|
100,970
|
Income before income taxes
|
13,830
|
13,835
|
13,765
|
12,173
|
14,087
|
41,430
|
44,308
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
2,849
|
3,020
|
2,829
|
(774)
|
2,926
|
8,698
|
9,079
|
Net income
|
$10,981
|
$10,815
|
$10,936
|
$12,947
|
$11,161
|
$32,732
|
$35,229
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$10,973
|
$10,807
|
$10,924
|
$12,931
|
$11,140
|
$32,732
|
$35,160
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
17,058
|
17,052
|
17,033
|
17,029
|
17,019
|
17,048
|
17,034
|
Diluted
|
17,140
|
17,110
|
17,074
|
17,070
|
17,041
|
17,115
|
17,063
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$0.64
|
$0.63
|
$0.64
|
$0.76
|
$0.65
|
$1.92
|
$2.06
|
Diluted
|
$0.64
|
$0.63
|
$0.64
|
$0.76
|
$0.65
|
$1.91
|
$2.06
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$0.56
|
$0.56
|
$0.56
|
$0.56
|
$0.56
|
$1.68
|
$1.68
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Share and Equity Related Data:
|
Book value per share
|
$29.44
|
$27.61
|
$27.41
|
$27.75
|
$25.35
|
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
|
$25.51
|
$23.67
|
$23.45
|
$23.78
|
$21.36
|
Market value per share
|
$32.21
|
$27.41
|
$26.88
|
$32.38
|
$26.33
|
Shares issued at end of period
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
17,058
|
17,058
|
17,033
|
17,031
|
17,019
|
Capital Ratios (2):
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
11.39 %
|
11.01 %
|
10.84 %
|
10.86 %
|
10.77 %
|
Total risk-based capital
|
12.21 %
|
11.81 %
|
11.62 %
|
11.58 %
|
11.48 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
7.85 %
|
7.82 %
|
7.81 %
|
7.80 %
|
7.87 %
|
Common equity tier 1
|
10.95 %
|
10.59 %
|
10.42 %
|
10.44 %
|
10.35 %
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Equity to assets
|
7.03 %
|
6.56 %
|
6.44 %
|
6.56 %
|
6.01 %
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
|
6.15 %
|
5.67 %
|
5.56 %
|
5.68 %
|
5.11 %
|
Loans to deposits (3)
|
106.2 %
|
112.8 %
|
106.0 %
|
105.2 %
|
103.1 %
|
For the Nine Months
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Performance Ratios (4):
|
Net interest margin (5)
|
1.85 %
|
1.83 %
|
1.84 %
|
1.88 %
|
1.97 %
|
1.84 %
|
2.11 %
|
Return on average assets (net income divided by
|
0.60 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.71 %
|
0.62 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.68 %
|
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
|
0.61 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.72 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.69 %
|
Return on average equity (net income available for
common shareholders divided by average equity)
|
8.99 %
|
9.43 %
|
9.33 %
|
11.77 %
|
9.65 %
|
9.25 %
|
10.19 %
|
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
|
10.43 %
|
11.04 %
|
10.89 %
|
13.93 %
|
11.33 %
|
10.79 %
|
11.95 %
|
Efficiency ratio (6)
|
71.1 %
|
70.3 %
|
70.4 %
|
70.9 %
|
70.2 %
|
70.6 %
|
68.6 %
|
(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
|
(2) Estimated for September 30, 2024 and actuals for prior periods.
|
(3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
|
(4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
|
(5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
|
(6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Wealth Management Results
|
Wealth Management Revenues:
|
Asset-based revenues
|
$9,770
|
$9,239
|
$9,089
|
$8,634
|
$8,683
|
$28,098
|
$25,674
|
Transaction-based revenues
|
219
|
439
|
249
|
247
|
265
|
907
|
985
|
Total wealth management revenues
|
$9,989
|
$9,678
|
$9,338
|
$8,881
|
$8,948
|
$29,005
|
$26,659
|
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$6,803,491
|
$6,858,322
|
$6,588,406
|
$6,131,395
|
$6,350,260
|
$6,588,406
|
$5,961,990
|
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
|
372,027
|
108,529
|
364,244
|
503,209
|
(154,269)
|
844,800
|
391,781
|
Net client asset outflows
|
(123,110)
|
(163,360)
|
(94,328)
|
(46,198)
|
(64,596)
|
(380,798)
|
(222,376)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$7,052,408
|
$6,803,491
|
$6,858,322
|
$6,588,406
|
$6,131,395
|
$7,052,408
|
$6,131,395
|
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
Mortgage Banking Results
|
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
|
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
|
$2,492
|
$2,205
|
$1,586
|
$1,133
|
$1,746
|
$6,283
|
$3,149
|
Changes in fair value, net (2)
|
(28)
|
20
|
324
|
(65)
|
(171)
|
316
|
297
|
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
|
402
|
536
|
596
|
486
|
533
|
1,534
|
1,660
|
Total mortgage banking revenues
|
$2,866
|
$2,761
|
$2,506
|
$1,554
|
$2,108
|
$8,133
|
$5,106
|
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
|
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
|
$26,317
|
$26,520
|
$24,474
|
$39,827
|
$161,603
|
$77,311
|
$420,065
|
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
|
115,117
|
110,728
|
78,098
|
76,495
|
78,339
|
303,943
|
184,097
|
Total mortgage loan originations
|
$141,434
|
$137,248
|
$102,572
|
$116,322
|
$239,942
|
$381,254
|
$604,162
|
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
|
Sold with servicing rights retained
|
$17,881
|
$24,570
|
$24,057
|
$28,290
|
$34,046
|
$66,508
|
$79,887
|
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
|
102,457
|
85,482
|
48,587
|
39,170
|
54,575
|
236,526
|
102,625
|
Total mortgage loans sold
|
$120,338
|
$110,052
|
$72,644
|
$67,460
|
$88,621
|
$303,034
|
$182,512
|
(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
|
(2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
|
(3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
|
(4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
|
(5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Loans:
|
Commercial real estate (1)
|
$2,102,091
|
$2,191,996
|
$2,158,518
|
$2,106,359
|
$2,063,383
|
Commercial & industrial
|
566,279
|
558,075
|
613,376
|
605,072
|
611,565
|
Total commercial
|
2,668,370
|
2,750,071
|
2,771,894
|
2,711,431
|
2,674,948
|
Residential real estate (2)
|
2,529,397
|
2,558,533
|
2,585,524
|
2,604,478
|
2,611,100
|
Home equity
|
299,379
|
302,027
|
309,302
|
312,594
|
305,683
|
Other
|
17,724
|
18,471
|
18,512
|
19,203
|
19,384
|
Total consumer
|
317,103
|
320,498
|
327,814
|
331,797
|
325,067
|
Total loans
|
$5,514,870
|
$5,629,102
|
$5,685,232
|
$5,647,706
|
$5,611,115
|
(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income
|
(2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
|
September 30, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
|
Connecticut
|
$826,212
|
39 %
|
$815,975
|
39 %
|
Massachusetts
|
650,891
|
31
|
645,736
|
31
|
Rhode Island
|
434,111
|
21
|
430,899
|
20
|
Subtotal
|
1,911,214
|
91
|
1,892,610
|
90
|
All other states
|
190,877
|
9
|
213,749
|
10
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
$2,102,091
|
100 %
|
$2,106,359
|
100 %
|
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
|
Massachusetts
|
$1,857,706
|
74 %
|
$1,928,206
|
74 %
|
Rhode Island
|
488,094
|
19
|
481,289
|
19
|
Connecticut
|
155,858
|
6
|
165,933
|
6
|
Subtotal
|
2,501,658
|
99
|
2,575,428
|
99
|
All other states
|
27,739
|
1
|
29,050
|
1
|
Total residential real estate loans
|
$2,529,397
|
100 %
|
$2,604,478
|
100 %
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
September 30, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
|
Multi-family
|
$540,792
|
26 %
|
$546,694
|
26 %
|
Retail
|
428,217
|
20
|
434,913
|
21
|
Industrial and warehouse
|
337,950
|
16
|
307,987
|
15
|
Office
|
296,545
|
14
|
284,199
|
13
|
Hospitality
|
203,972
|
10
|
235,015
|
11
|
Healthcare Facility
|
202,854
|
10
|
175,490
|
8
|
Mixed-use
|
29,231
|
1
|
49,079
|
2
|
Other
|
62,530
|
3
|
72,982
|
4
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
$2,102,091
|
100 %
|
$2,106,359
|
100 %
|
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
|
Healthcare and social assistance
|
$131,120
|
23 %
|
$166,490
|
28 %
|
Real estate rental and leasing
|
69,069
|
12
|
70,540
|
12
|
Transportation and warehousing
|
56,620
|
10
|
63,789
|
11
|
Manufacturing
|
48,239
|
9
|
54,905
|
9
|
Educational services
|
42,860
|
8
|
41,968
|
7
|
Retail trade
|
41,232
|
7
|
43,746
|
7
|
Finance and insurance
|
25,362
|
4
|
33,617
|
6
|
Information
|
22,168
|
4
|
22,674
|
4
|
Arts, entertainment, and recreation
|
20,557
|
4
|
22,249
|
4
|
Accommodation and food services
|
11,693
|
2
|
13,502
|
2
|
Professional, scientific, and technical services
|
10,729
|
2
|
7,998
|
1
|
Public administration
|
2,570
|
—
|
3,019
|
—
|
Other
|
84,060
|
15
|
60,575
|
9
|
Total commercial & industrial loans
|
$566,279
|
100 %
|
$605,072
|
100 %
|
Weighted Average
|
Asset Quality
|
September 30, 2024
|
Balance
|
Average
Loan
Size (4)
|
Loan to
|
Debt
Service
|
Pass
|
Special
|
Classified
|
Nonaccrual
|
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real
|
Class A
|
$112,875
|
$9,477
|
59 %
|
1.72x
|
$106,584
|
$6,291
|
$—
|
$—
|
Class B
|
86,421
|
4,350
|
67 %
|
1.32x
|
64,735
|
—
|
21,686
|
18,259
|
Class C
|
14,790
|
2,113
|
56 %
|
1.39x
|
14,790
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Medical Office
|
56,124
|
7,525
|
70 %
|
1.33x
|
56,124
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Lab Space
|
26,335
|
23,460
|
91 %
|
1.20x
|
5,817
|
—
|
20,518
|
—
|
Total office (1)
|
$296,545
|
$6,584
|
68 %
|
1.45x
|
$248,050
|
$6,291
|
$42,204
|
$18,259
|
(1) Approximately 68% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $297 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas.
|
(2) The balance of commercial real estate office consists of 49 loans.
|
(3) Does not include $26.1 million of unfunded commitments.
|
(4) Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
$665,706
|
$645,661
|
$648,929
|
$693,746
|
$773,261
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
|
596,319
|
532,316
|
536,923
|
504,959
|
490,217
|
NOW accounts
|
685,531
|
722,797
|
735,617
|
767,036
|
745,778
|
Money market accounts
|
1,146,426
|
1,086,088
|
1,111,510
|
1,096,959
|
1,111,797
|
Savings accounts
|
490,285
|
485,208
|
484,678
|
497,223
|
514,526
|
Time deposits (in-market)
|
1,207,626
|
1,164,839
|
1,156,516
|
1,134,187
|
1,111,942
|
In-market deposits
|
4,791,893
|
4,636,909
|
4,674,173
|
4,694,110
|
4,747,521
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
379,997
|
339,217
|
673,720
|
654,050
|
668,042
|
Total deposits
|
$5,171,890
|
$4,976,126
|
$5,347,893
|
$5,348,160
|
$5,415,563
|
September 30, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Uninsured Deposits:
|
Uninsured deposits (1)
|
$1,360,176
|
26 %
|
$1,260,672
|
24 %
|
Less: affiliate deposits (2)
|
101,028
|
2
|
92,645
|
2
|
Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits
|
1,259,148
|
24
|
1,168,027
|
22
|
Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3)
|
205,668
|
4
|
204,327
|
4
|
Uninsured deposits, after exclusions
|
$1,053,480
|
20 %
|
$963,700
|
18 %
|
(1) Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits.
|
(2) Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation.
|
(3) Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.
|
Sep 30,
|
Dec 31,
|
Contingent Liquidity:
|
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
|
$930,951
|
$1,086,607
|
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
|
85,009
|
65,759
|
Noninterest-bearing cash
|
33,694
|
54,970
|
Unencumbered securities
|
662,991
|
680,857
|
Total
|
$1,712,645
|
$1,888,193
|
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits
|
125.9 %
|
149.8 %
|
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions
|
162.6 %
|
195.9 %
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.44 %
|
0.43 %
|
0.43 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.48 %
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.56 %
|
0.54 %
|
0.54 %
|
0.79 %
|
0.60 %
|
Total past due loans to total loans
|
0.37 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.20 %
|
0.17 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
|
136.89 %
|
139.04 %
|
136.45 %
|
92.02 %
|
119.50 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
0.77 %
|
0.75 %
|
0.74 %
|
0.73 %
|
0.72 %
|
Nonperforming Assets:
|
Commercial real estate
|
$18,259
|
$18,390
|
$18,729
|
$32,827
|
$22,609
|
Commercial & industrial
|
616
|
642
|
668
|
682
|
696
|
Total commercial
|
18,875
|
19,032
|
19,397
|
33,509
|
23,305
|
Residential real estate
|
10,517
|
9,744
|
9,722
|
9,626
|
9,446
|
Home equity
|
1,750
|
1,703
|
1,591
|
1,483
|
901
|
Other consumer
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total consumer
|
1,750
|
1,703
|
1,591
|
1,483
|
901
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
31,142
|
30,479
|
30,710
|
44,618
|
33,652
|
Other real estate owned
|
—
|
683
|
683
|
683
|
683
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$31,142
|
$31,162
|
$31,393
|
$45,301
|
$34,335
|
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
|
Commercial real estate
|
$10,476
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
Commercial & industrial
|
3
|
2
|
270
|
10
|
4
|
Total commercial
|
10,479
|
2
|
270
|
10
|
4
|
Residential real estate
|
6,947
|
8,534
|
6,858
|
8,116
|
7,785
|
Home equity
|
2,800
|
3,324
|
2,879
|
3,196
|
1,925
|
Other consumer
|
75
|
20
|
32
|
23
|
19
|
Total consumer
|
2,875
|
3,344
|
2,911
|
3,219
|
1,944
|
Total past due loans
|
$20,301
|
$11,880
|
$10,039
|
$11,345
|
$9,733
|
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
|
$18,119
|
$8,409
|
$5,111
|
$6,877
|
$5,710
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$30,479
|
$30,710
|
$44,618
|
$33,652
|
$10,407
|
$44,618
|
$12,846
|
Additions to nonaccrual status
|
1,880
|
556
|
431
|
12,018
|
25,088
|
2,867
|
28,258
|
Loans returned to accruing status
|
(268)
|
(369)
|
(13,764)
|
—
|
(197)
|
(14,401)
|
(1,636)
|
Loans charged-off
|
(59)
|
(53)
|
(70)
|
(420)
|
(44)
|
(182)
|
(157)
|
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(683)
|
Payments, payoffs, and other changes
|
(890)
|
(365)
|
(505)
|
(632)
|
(1,602)
|
(1,760)
|
(4,976)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$31,142
|
$30,479
|
$30,710
|
$44,618
|
$33,652
|
$31,142
|
$33,652
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$42,378
|
$41,905
|
$41,057
|
$40,213
|
$39,343
|
$41,057
|
$38,027
|
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
|
300
|
500
|
900
|
1,250
|
900
|
1,700
|
2,300
|
Charge-offs
|
(59)
|
(53)
|
(70)
|
(420)
|
(44)
|
(182)
|
(157)
|
Recoveries
|
11
|
26
|
18
|
14
|
14
|
55
|
43
|
Balance at end of period
|
$42,630
|
$42,378
|
$41,905
|
$41,057
|
$40,213
|
$42,630
|
$40,213
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$1,740
|
$1,740
|
$1,940
|
$1,990
|
$2,390
|
$1,940
|
$2,290
|
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
|
(100)
|
—
|
(200)
|
(50)
|
(400)
|
(300)
|
(300)
|
Balance at end of period (2)
|
$1,640
|
$1,740
|
$1,740
|
$1,940
|
$1,990
|
$1,640
|
$1,990
|
(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
|
(2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
|
Commercial real estate
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$373
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
Commercial & industrial
|
2
|
4
|
(1)
|
10
|
4
|
5
|
15
|
Total commercial
|
2
|
4
|
(1)
|
383
|
4
|
5
|
15
|
Residential real estate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(3)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Home equity
|
(1)
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
—
|
(7)
|
(8)
|
(10)
|
Other consumer
|
47
|
29
|
54
|
26
|
33
|
130
|
109
|
Total consumer
|
46
|
23
|
53
|
26
|
26
|
122
|
99
|
Total
|
$48
|
$27
|
$52
|
$406
|
$30
|
$127
|
$114
|
Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
0.03 %
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
The following tables present daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis. Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities, changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale, and basis adjustments associated with fair value hedges are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
September 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
Change
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Assets:
|
Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term
|
$229,326
|
$3,174
|
5.51 %
|
$96,934
|
$1,297
|
5.38 %
|
$132,392
|
$1,877
|
0.13 %
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
21,899
|
366
|
6.65
|
22,755
|
392
|
6.93
|
(856)
|
(26)
|
(0.28)
|
Taxable debt securities
|
1,109,699
|
6,794
|
2.44
|
1,129,573
|
6,944
|
2.47
|
(19,874)
|
(150)
|
(0.03)
|
Nontaxable debt securities
|
85
|
1
|
4.68
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
85
|
1
|
4.68
|
Total securities
|
1,109,784
|
6,795
|
2.44
|
1,129,573
|
6,944
|
2.47
|
(19,789)
|
(149)
|
(0.03)
|
FHLB stock
|
62,420
|
1,262
|
8.04
|
60,354
|
1,124
|
7.49
|
2,066
|
138
|
0.55
|
Commercial real estate
|
2,143,466
|
34,518
|
6.41
|
2,167,785
|
34,707
|
6.44
|
(24,319)
|
(189)
|
(0.03)
|
Commercial & industrial
|
573,400
|
9,368
|
6.50
|
602,786
|
9,837
|
6.56
|
(29,386)
|
(469)
|
(0.06)
|
Total commercial
|
2,716,866
|
43,886
|
6.43
|
2,770,571
|
44,544
|
6.47
|
(53,705)
|
(658)
|
(0.04)
|
Residential real estate
|
2,542,939
|
26,568
|
4.16
|
2,569,945
|
26,473
|
4.14
|
(27,006)
|
95
|
0.02
|
Home equity
|
299,227
|
5,554
|
7.38
|
306,703
|
5,211
|
6.83
|
(7,476)
|
343
|
0.55
|
Other
|
18,097
|
215
|
4.73
|
18,375
|
239
|
5.23
|
(278)
|
(24)
|
(0.50)
|
Total consumer
|
317,324
|
5,769
|
7.23
|
325,078
|
5,450
|
6.74
|
(7,754)
|
319
|
0.49
|
Total loans
|
5,577,129
|
76,223
|
5.44
|
5,665,594
|
76,467
|
5.43
|
(88,465)
|
(244)
|
0.01
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
7,000,558
|
87,820
|
4.99
|
6,975,210
|
86,224
|
4.97
|
25,348
|
1,596
|
0.02
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
254,008
|
252,268
|
1,740
|
Total assets
|
$7,254,566
|
$7,227,478
|
$27,088
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
|
$556,245
|
$6,288
|
4.50 %
|
$536,752
|
$6,064
|
4.54 %
|
$19,493
|
$224
|
(0.04 %)
|
NOW accounts
|
693,724
|
405
|
0.23
|
712,874
|
388
|
0.22
|
(19,150)
|
17
|
0.01
|
Money market accounts
|
1,122,649
|
11,221
|
3.98
|
1,120,333
|
10,934
|
3.93
|
2,316
|
287
|
0.05
|
Savings accounts
|
484,068
|
984
|
0.81
|
482,674
|
803
|
0.67
|
1,394
|
181
|
0.14
|
Time deposits (in-market)
|
1,188,452
|
12,234
|
4.10
|
1,157,962
|
11,802
|
4.10
|
30,490
|
432
|
—
|
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
|
4,045,138
|
31,132
|
3.06
|
4,010,595
|
29,991
|
3.01
|
34,543
|
1,141
|
0.05
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
458,114
|
6,071
|
5.27
|
517,424
|
6,722
|
5.23
|
(59,310)
|
(651)
|
0.04
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
4,503,252
|
37,203
|
3.29
|
4,528,019
|
36,713
|
3.26
|
(24,767)
|
490
|
0.03
|
FHLB advances
|
1,423,804
|
17,717
|
4.95
|
1,397,143
|
17,296
|
4.98
|
26,661
|
421
|
(0.03)
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
404
|
7.09
|
22,681
|
403
|
7.15
|
—
|
1
|
(0.06)
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
5,949,737
|
55,324
|
3.70
|
5,947,843
|
54,412
|
3.68
|
1,894
|
912
|
0.02
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
673,113
|
652,189
|
20,924
|
Other liabilities
|
146,045
|
166,487
|
(20,442)
|
Shareholders' equity
|
485,654
|
460,959
|
24,695
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$7,254,549
|
$7,227,478
|
$27,071
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$32,496
|
$31,812
|
$684
|
Interest rate spread
|
1.29 %
|
1.29 %
|
— %
|
Net interest margin
|
1.85 %
|
1.83 %
|
0.02 %
|
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Change
|
Commercial loans
|
$234
|
$227
|
$7
|
Total
|
$234
|
$227
|
$7
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
September 30, 2024
|
September 30, 2023
|
Change
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
Rate
|
Assets:
|
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
|
$135,428
|
$5,667
|
5.59 %
|
$105,025
|
$3,693
|
4.70 %
|
$30,403
|
$1,974
|
0.89 %
|
Mortgage loans for sale
|
20,042
|
1,013
|
6.75
|
18,315
|
725
|
5.29
|
1,727
|
288
|
1.46
|
Taxable debt securities
|
1,128,507
|
20,834
|
2.47
|
1,192,536
|
21,868
|
2.45
|
(64,029)
|
(1,034)
|
0.02
|
Nontaxable debt securities
|
28
|
1
|
4.77
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
28
|
1
|
4.77
|
Total securities
|
1,128,535
|
20,835
|
2.47
|
1,192,536
|
21,868
|
2.45
|
(64,001)
|
(1,033)
|
0.02
|
FHLB stock
|
58,890
|
3,459
|
7.85
|
45,605
|
2,333
|
6.84
|
13,285
|
1,126
|
1.01
|
Commercial real estate
|
2,150,686
|
103,445
|
6.42
|
1,931,196
|
85,626
|
5.93
|
219,490
|
17,819
|
0.49
|
Commercial & industrial
|
595,564
|
29,096
|
6.53
|
618,415
|
28,423
|
6.14
|
(22,851)
|
673
|
0.39
|
Total commercial
|
2,746,250
|
132,541
|
6.45
|
2,549,611
|
114,049
|
5.98
|
196,639
|
18,492
|
0.47
|
Residential real estate
|
2,568,457
|
79,572
|
4.14
|
2,452,088
|
69,777
|
3.80
|
116,369
|
9,795
|
0.34
|
Home equity
|
305,364
|
15,769
|
6.90
|
293,957
|
12,355
|
5.62
|
11,407
|
3,414
|
1.28
|
Other
|
18,527
|
666
|
4.80
|
17,685
|
616
|
4.66
|
842
|
50
|
0.14
|
Total consumer
|
323,891
|
16,435
|
6.78
|
311,642
|
12,971
|
5.56
|
12,249
|
3,464
|
1.22
|
Total loans
|
5,638,598
|
228,548
|
5.41
|
5,313,341
|
196,797
|
4.95
|
325,257
|
31,751
|
0.46
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
6,981,493
|
259,522
|
4.97
|
6,674,822
|
225,416
|
4.52
|
306,671
|
34,106
|
0.45
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
256,527
|
259,334
|
(2,807)
|
Total assets
|
$7,238,020
|
$6,934,156
|
$303,864
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
|
$533,163
|
$18,058
|
4.52 %
|
$385,180
|
$11,788
|
4.09 %
|
$147,983
|
$6,270
|
0.43 %
|
NOW accounts
|
709,115
|
1,168
|
0.22
|
781,546
|
1,177
|
0.20
|
(72,431)
|
(9)
|
0.02
|
Money market accounts
|
1,116,879
|
32,571
|
3.90
|
1,208,436
|
26,807
|
2.97
|
(91,557)
|
5,764
|
0.93
|
Savings accounts
|
485,665
|
2,540
|
0.70
|
534,784
|
1,065
|
0.27
|
(49,119)
|
1,475
|
0.43
|
Time deposits (in-market)
|
1,165,370
|
35,756
|
4.10
|
971,333
|
22,417
|
3.09
|
194,037
|
13,339
|
1.01
|
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
|
4,010,192
|
90,093
|
3.00
|
3,881,279
|
63,254
|
2.18
|
128,913
|
26,839
|
0.82
|
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,368
|
177
|
4.41
|
(5,368)
|
(177)
|
(4.41)
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
558,015
|
21,870
|
5.24
|
579,871
|
19,931
|
4.60
|
(21,856)
|
1,939
|
0.64
|
Wholesale brokered deposits
|
558,015
|
21,870
|
5.24
|
585,239
|
20,108
|
4.59
|
(27,224)
|
1,762
|
0.65
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
4,568,207
|
111,963
|
3.27
|
4,466,518
|
83,362
|
2.50
|
101,689
|
28,601
|
0.77
|
FHLB advances
|
1,353,887
|
50,151
|
4.95
|
1,025,788
|
35,775
|
4.66
|
328,099
|
14,376
|
0.29
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
1,213
|
7.14
|
22,681
|
1,132
|
6.67
|
—
|
81
|
0.47
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
5,944,775
|
163,327
|
3.67
|
5,514,987
|
120,269
|
2.92
|
429,788
|
43,058
|
0.75
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
663,355
|
792,706
|
(129,351)
|
Other liabilities
|
157,268
|
165,021
|
(7,753)
|
Shareholders' equity
|
472,617
|
461,442
|
11,175
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$7,238,015
|
$6,934,156
|
$303,859
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$96,195
|
$105,147
|
($8,952)
|
Interest rate spread
|
1.30 %
|
1.60 %
|
(0.30 %)
|
Net interest margin
|
1.84 %
|
2.11 %
|
(0.27 %)
|
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Change
|
Commercial loans
|
$683
|
$703
|
($20)
|
Total
|
$683
|
$703
|
($20)
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Tangible Book Value per Share:
|
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
|
$502,229
|
$470,957
|
$466,920
|
$472,686
|
$431,404
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
3,089
|
3,295
|
3,503
|
3,711
|
3,919
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
$435,231
|
$403,753
|
$399,508
|
$405,066
|
$363,576
|
Shares outstanding, as reported
|
17,058
|
17,058
|
17,033
|
17,031
|
17,019
|
Book value per share - GAAP
|
$29.44
|
$27.61
|
$27.41
|
$27.75
|
$25.35
|
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
|
$25.51
|
$23.67
|
$23.45
|
$23.78
|
$21.36
|
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
$435,231
|
$403,753
|
$399,508
|
$405,066
|
$363,576
|
Total assets, as reported
|
$7,141,571
|
$7,184,360
|
$7,249,124
|
$7,202,847
|
$7,183,475
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
3,089
|
3,295
|
3,503
|
3,711
|
3,919
|
Total tangible assets
|
$7,074,573
|
$7,117,156
|
$7,181,712
|
$7,135,227
|
$7,115,647
|
Equity to assets - GAAP
|
7.03 %
|
6.56 %
|
6.44 %
|
6.56 %
|
6.01 %
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
|
6.15 %
|
5.67 %
|
5.56 %
|
5.68 %
|
5.11 %
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
|
Net income, as reported
|
$10,981
|
$10,815
|
$10,936
|
$12,947
|
$11,161
|
$32,732
|
$35,229
|
Total average assets, as reported
|
$7,254,566
|
$7,227,478
|
$7,231,835
|
$7,191,575
|
$7,115,157
|
$7,238,020
|
$6,934,156
|
Less average balances of:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
3,189
|
3,397
|
3,604
|
3,812
|
4,021
|
3,396
|
4,232
|
Total average tangible assets
|
$7,187,468
|
$7,160,172
|
$7,164,322
|
$7,123,854
|
$7,047,227
|
$7,170,715
|
$6,866,015
|
Return on average assets - GAAP
|
0.60 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.71 %
|
0.62 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.68 %
|
Return on average tangible assets - Non-
|
0.61 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.72 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.69 %
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
Net income available to common
|
$10,973
|
$10,807
|
$10,924
|
$12,931
|
$11,140
|
$32,732
|
$35,160
|
Total average equity, as reported
|
$485,654
|
$460,959
|
$471,096
|
$436,059
|
$458,015
|
$472,617
|
$461,442
|
Less average balances of:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
3,189
|
3,397
|
3,604
|
3,812
|
4,021
|
3,396
|
4,232
|
Total average tangible equity
|
$418,556
|
$393,653
|
$403,583
|
$368,338
|
$390,085
|
$405,312
|
$393,301
|
Return on average equity - GAAP
|
8.99 %
|
9.43 %
|
9.33 %
|
11.77 %
|
9.65 %
|
9.25 %
|
10.19 %
|
Return on average tangible equity - Non-
|
10.43 %
|
11.04 %
|
10.89 %
|
13.93 %
|
11.33 %
|
10.79 %
|
11.95 %
