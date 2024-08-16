Washington Trust Supports City Camp Program for Olneyville Youth

WESTERLY, R.I., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust ("the Bank") recently partnered with the Episcopal Conference Center of RI ("ECC") to bring its City Camp program to approximately 150 youth aged 6- 12 in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence.

ECC has been offering its week-long City Camp program, which provides daily field trips, activities, and lunch, free of charge since 1982. This year, three week-long sessions were provided to approximately 150 campers at Joslin Park & Playground in Providence.

Washington Trust recently partnered with the Episcopal Conference Center of RI to support their City Camp program, which provides free week-long summer camp programs for 150 youth, aged 6-12, from Olneyville. Pictured are City Camp staff and participants joined by Washington Trust's Rolando Lora, Executive Vice President of Retail Lending and Community Lending Officer, Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Chairman & CEO, and Steven Borowick, Vice President, Appraisal Review & Environmental Risk Manager.

In addition to financial support, Washington Trust provided reusable water bottles and insulated lunch bags at the beginning of the sessions to all City Camp campers. Washington Trust volunteers, including Chairman & CEO, Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, and Executive Vice President of Retail Lending and Community Lending Officer, Rolando Lora, joined the campers to kick off a City Camp day with a game of "silent ball."

"Washington Trust is committed to supporting organizations that help meet the needs of individuals and families in the communities we serve," said Handy. "City Camp provides an incredible experience for the youth of Olneyville, while removing the cost-burden of a traditional summer camp for their families. We are thrilled to support such a wonderful offering from ECC!"

"Our City Camp program provides a safe, creative, and inclusive experience to children who may not otherwise have access to a summer camp program," said Sara Clarke, Executive Director of ECC. "The resources Washington Trust provides to support City Camp helps us deliver a top-tier summer camp experience to our campers from the Olneyville neighborhood, and we are grateful for their support."

Washington Trust will open a new branch in Olneyville at 1917 Westminster Street on August 19th. For more information, visit https://www.washtrust.com/olneyville.

