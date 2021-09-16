Washington University in St. Louis extends partnership with iTether Technologies in project designed to serve individuals with substance use disorders

97% of users reported that the app was useful to stay motivated to work on their recovery. Tweet this

"We are excited to continue working with iTether. They have been a valued partner in our research at Washington University in St. Louis," says principal investigator Dr. Patricia Cavazos-Rehg. Together with her team, Dr. Cavazos-Rehg performs clinical research to examine the impact of technology on improving health and wellbeing among individuals by utilizing iTether's platform to digitally engage participants during their recovery journey.

The program has already shown the effectiveness of remote patient engagement with 97% of users reporting that the app was useful to stay motivated to work on their recovery. The goal for the coming year is to continue to expand outreach and services through the app to improve outcomes for more individuals experiencing substance use disorder.

Brad Wilde, Founder and CEO of iTether Technologies said, "We are honored to continue our partnership with Washington University in St. Louis and continue to provide the digital care platform that has supported individuals with substance use disorder during their recovery." Mr. Wilde added, "The iTether care portal and mobile app have helped provide a foundation for the iCHASM team's groundbreaking clinical research, and their mobile users have told their team directly that the support through the mobile app has greatly benefitted their recovery efforts, in addition to their treatment programs. We are proud to be a part of the iCHASM team that is making a profound difference in helping to improve many people's lives."

About iTether Technologies, Inc.

iTether Technologies, Inc. provides HIPAA compliant digital care technology that is customizable and scalable, connecting individuals to their care team to improve outcomes and increase wellness. iTether's engagement platform integrates with current clinical or community supervision workflows, and is applicable to any outpatient, behavioral, physical health or criminal justice treatment plan.

www.itethertech.com

SOURCE iTether Technologies Inc.