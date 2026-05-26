Washington Wine Industry Leaders Form "One Voice Council" to Revolutionize National On-Premise Representation

SEATTLE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The One Voice Council is proud to announce its official establishment. This strategic initiative brings together a powerhouse group of national account executives who have pledged to prioritize community over competition to transform how the region is represented in the on-premise sector.

"The Benches Vineyard and the Columbia River in the Horse Heaven Hills AVA, Washington.

In an unprecedented move, this independent council unites industry competitors under a single, collective mission: elevating the entire Washington wine category within the national account channel. By leveraging shared expertise and an innovative spirit, the Council aims to secure a more prominent and prosperous future for the state's world-class wine industry across elite national restaurant, hotel, and travel sectors.

A Unified Vision

The One Voice Council was born from the belief that the industry is stronger when it speaks with one voice. In strategic partnership with Washington Wine, the council focuses on driving category awareness to benefit the entire Washington State wine landscape.

"By uniting as the One Voice Council, we transcend individual competition to champion a collective mission," the Council stated. "This mission leverages our shared expertise and innovative spirit to elevate the entire Washington wine category within the national account channel, proving that when we lead with community, we secure a more prominent and prosperous future for the state's world-class wine industry."

The Council Members

The One Voice Council brings together top-tier wine industry sales leadership to champion Washington Wine in national accounts. The council includes:

Agency Leadership: Mark Gmur, CWE (President & Founder) and Charles Butler (VP of Sales) representing The Mark Wine Group.

Mark Gmur, CWE (President & Founder) and Charles Butler (VP of Sales) representing The Mark Wine Group. Winery Sales Executives: Jenni Backes (Precept Wine and Spirits) and Bryan Williamson (Ste. Michelle Wine Estates).

Jenni Backes (Precept Wine and Spirits) and Bryan Williamson (Ste. Michelle Wine Estates). National Accounts VPs: Janna Rinker (DeLille Cellars) and Lizi Bull (Terlato Wines).

Janna Rinker (DeLille Cellars) and Lizi Bull (Terlato Wines). Portfolio Management: Denise Van Herpen (O'Neill Vintners & Distillers).

About the One Voice Council

The One Voice Council is an independent coalition of leading wine industry executives dedicated to growing, promoting, and representing Washington State wine within national on-premise accounts. Grounded in community over competition, the council partners with regional stakeholders to champion the category nationally.

Follow the journey on LinkedIn: One Voice Washington Wine

Media Contact:

Mark Gmur, CWE

President & Founder, The Mark Wine Group (on behalf of the One Voice Council)

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 707.900.9463 (WINE) Ext. 1001

SOURCE The One Voice Council