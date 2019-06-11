Washington Women in Public Relations Announces 2019 Emerging Leaders Finalists

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR), a professional development and networking resource for female communicators in the nation's capital, announces the finalists for the 10th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards (ELAs).

The ELAs recognize rising stars, ages 25-35, who have excelled in public relations and related fields and given back to the industry by contributing their skills and talents to innovative initiatives and projects. The 18 finalists are grouped into the following six categories: Small-Boutique Agency, Mid-Sized Agency, Global & Large Agency, Government, Non-Profit and In-House. One honoree from each category will be revealed on Tuesday, June 18 at the annual awards ceremony.

This year's finalists represent the top three candidates in each of the six categories, as determined by a panel of judges. The 2019 ELA finalists are:

Small/Boutique Agency:

Krysten Copeland, KC & Co Communications

Kylie McKenna, The Levinson Group

Thy-Ann Nguyen, CURA Strategies

Mid-Sized Agency :

Ariana Solis Gomez, Culture ONE World

Jennifer Heilman, Stratacomm

Stephanie Wight, The Reis Group

Global & Large Agency:

Neely Dockins, Edelman

Jackeline Stewart, Edelman

Lindsey Young, Hager Sharp

Government :

Courtney Cochran, Office of Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman

Jasmine Gossett, District of Columbia Department of Behavioral Health

Hannah Ostroff, Smithsonian

Non-Profit :

Heather Hill, World Hope International

Kate Londen, Young Invincibles

Jackie Marks, Marine Stewardship Council

In-House :

Marissa Bialecki, AARP

Lauren Poteat, National Newspaper Publisher Association, Radio One and Prince George's Community T.V. Station

Laura Ransone, Interel US - Women in Government Relations

"As we celebrate our 10th year of highlighting outstanding women in communications who are rising stars in our industry, I'm particularly excited to see so many different sectors and specialties represented in this year's finalists," said WWPR's 2019 President Amanda Cate. "These women are only scratching the surface of the impact they're poised to make on the communications field and WWPR is thrilled to recognize their accomplishments."

Kathy Baird, managing director at Ogilvy and 2017 WWPR Woman of the Year honoree, will keynote the 2019 event. The awards ceremony and cocktail reception will take place at 905 16th Street N.W. Tickets are available for purchase here.

ABOUT WASHINGTON WOMEN IN PUBLIC RELATIONS

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking. Visit us at wwpr.org, connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @WWPR and on Instagram @WWPRDC.

SOURCE Washington Women in Public Relations

Related Links

http://wwpr.org

