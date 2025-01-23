Washington Women in Public Relations Inducts 2025 Board of Directors

For 45 years, the organization has provided unique networking and professional development opportunities for female communicators in D.C.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) , a leading membership group for female communications professionals in Washington D.C., today announced its 2025 Board of Directors. The newly elected Board is as follows:

President: Colleen Gallagher , OnWrd & UpWrd

Past President: Chelsea Echavarria , CME Communications

Vice President: Charmaine Riley , American Beverage

Secretary: Lauren Tyler , Adfero

Treasurer: Vanessa French , Vanessa French Consulting

Sponsorship/Partnership Co-Chair: Shalaya Crummie , GAP Solutions, Inc.

Sponsorship/Partnership Co-Chair: Aisha Johnson , Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Pro Bono Co-Chair: Alicia Aebersold , American Psychological Association

Pro Bono Co-Chair: Christina Crawley , The Headfirst Companies

Emerging Leaders Awards Co-Chair: Ranata Reeder , Reeder Communications

Emerging Leaders Awards Co-Chair: Ligia McEvoy , AT&T

Woman of the Year Co-Chair: Christine Blake , W2 Communications

Woman of the Year Co-Chair: Michelle Schafer , Merritt Group

Membership Co-Chair: Kate Urbach , Curley Company

Membership Co-Chair: Tiffanie Rosier , Hotwire & ROI DNA

Professional Development Co-Chair: Katarina Ellison , Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW)

Professional Development Co-Chair: Kelsey Flora, SK Group

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Chair: Kristal Farmer

Content Co-Chair: Agatha Aramayo , Foundation for Total Recovery

Content Co-Chair: Andrea Sok , Sok Influencer

Design Chair: Kate Keverline , The Carlyle Group

Digital Marketing Chair: Derika Crowley , Skai Blue Media

Social Media Chair: Melanie Vynalek , Adfero

All WWPR members were invited to vote online for the new Board in January 2025.

For 45 years, WWPR has cultivated and inspired female communicators to reach their full potential in the D.C. market and beyond. The Board of Directors leads the charge and helps the organization to provide leadership opportunities, professional development, community partnerships, mentorship and industry networking.

"The 2025 WWPR Board of Directors represents an incredible group of leaders across the communications field," said Colleen Gallagher, President, WWPR. "Their passion, expertise, and commitment to advancing women in our industry will drive WWPR's mission forward. Together, we are focused on creating meaningful opportunities for professional growth, fostering connections, and continuing to make a lasting impact on our members and the D.C. communications community."

Throughout the year, WWPR will continue to host professional development and networking events for female communicators at every stage of their careers, including the 2025 Annual Meeting Luncheon on February 13, and its two annual signature events: the Emerging Leaders Awards and the Woman of the Year Awards .

Learn more about WWPR and upcoming events at www.wwpr.org .

ABOUT WASHINGTON WOMEN IN PUBLIC RELATIONS

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking. Visit us at wwpr.org, connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @WWPR and on Instagram @WWPRDC.

