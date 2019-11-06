WashingtonExec names Raytheon's Dave Wajsgras Intelligence Industry Executive of the Year

DULLES, Va., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company's (NYSE: RTN) Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, last week was named WashingtonExec's 2019 Intelligence Industry Executive of the Year for transforming the delivery of innovation to support the missions of the Intelligence Community.

In total, the company won four key industry awards for its leadership in using modern, commercial software development methods and advanced data analytics to quickly deploy mission applications and reduce the data to decision timeline for its government customers.

"The use of commercial capabilities, automation and analytics is providing a more effective way for the Intelligence Community to answer complex questions and execute missions," said Wajsgras. "Our solutions are directly enhancing the way the Intelligence Community and our military carry out their critical objectives."

Over the past month, Raytheon also was awarded Aviation Week's Program Excellence Award, Washington Technology's Industry Innovator Award and Pivotal Software's Integrator Award for Customer Collaboration in the Public Sector for the company's use of DevOps in the U.S. Air Force's global Air Operations Centers, or AOCs.

AOCs are global command and control hubs where the Air Force directs regional air operations. Raytheon was awarded a contract by the Air Force in 2017 to help modernize the AOCs by building a software and hardware framework that would allow for new mission applications to be quickly coded and deployed.

"Our military customers need access to the most advanced technology as quickly as possible," said Todd Probert, vice president, Raytheon IIS. "By combining commercial software development methods with our deep understanding of the government's missions, we've been able to put new capabilities into the hands of our customers almost as quickly as they can ask for them."

Over the past two years, Raytheon has developed and deployed new applications for the Air Force in as little as 135 days. Twenty of these apps are saving more than $13 million and thousands of man-hours per month on tasks that were previously done manually at the AOCs.

