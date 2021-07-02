Washingtonian Honors 79 RLAH Real Estate Agents Among Washington's Best

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washingtonian announced their annual list of Best Real Estate Agents and Top Producers in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC. After an incredibly challenging year, RLAH Real Estate could not be more proud to have over 75 Realtors® recognized among the DMV's best:

Amalia Garicoits, Andrew Essreg, Arynne Crane, Best Address Group, Christine Nieva, Dina Paxenos, District Residential, Eli Residential Group, Girls of Real Estate, Graham Grossman, James Thomley, Jason Lallis, Jason Martin Group, Jeffrey Reese, Jill Schwartz, K+P Group, Kevin Wood, Kore Property Group, Lauren Kolazas, Lisa LaCourse, Madeline Lussier, Mandy + Tim Hursen, Melissa Bernstein, Metro DC Houses, Michael Sheridan, Michelle Doherty, Powerhouse Realty Group, Russel Brazil, Sean Forschler, Tamara Kucik Team, The Davenport Group, The Kilner Group, The Llerena Group, The Washingtonian Group, Tohmai Smith.

Included on this list are agents and teams who produced among the highest sales volumes in the last year. RLAH describes this esteemed group of Realtors® as people who can navigate uncertain times with grace, compassion, and market expertise.

"No matter how experienced this group was, nobody was ready for the past year. These agents came together, shared best practices with each other, and navigated this chaotic market for their buyers and sellers," said RLAH President Justin Levitch. "Most of these agents had the highest sales numbers of their careers last year."

The year's Best Real Estate Agents and Top Producers list was announced in the July issue of Washingtonian and can also be found online at this link beginning on July 15th.

For more information on RLAH Real Estate, visit: https://www.rlahre.com/

About RLAH Real Estate

RLAH Real Estate, is a locally owned and operated boutique brand, real estate brokerage with six locations throughout DC, Maryland and Virginia. RLAH continues to be the region's source for the most dynamic, experienced and knowledgeable agents to serve buyers and sellers. RLAH embodies a community dedicated to integrity and service, and evolving to meet the ever-changing challenges of a market on the move. Named one of Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies in 2018, 2019 and Best Places to Work in 2021, RLAH shows no signs of slowing down.

About Washingtonian

Washingtonian, the magazine Washington lives by, is the region's top source of information for dining, shopping, entertainment, and personalities. It has been Washington's most trusted guide to living, working, and playing in the area for more than half a century.

