Washingtonian Honors 99 RLAH @properties Agents Among Washington's Best

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washingtonian Magazine announced their annual list of Best Real Estate Agents and Top Producers in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC. RLAH @properties was proud that in a fast-paced market, their agents continued to put customer service first and are being recognized for those efforts. This year Washingtonian is highlighting 99 RLAH @properties Realtors® among the DMV's best:

Andrew Essreg, Arial Pegues, Arynne Crane, Best Address Group, The Davenport Group, Dina Paxenos, District Residential Group, Fernando Garcia, The Girls of Real Estate, Graham Grossman, Hursen Team, James Thomley, Jason Lallis, Jason Martin Group, Jeffrey Reese, Jill Schwartz Group, Jordan Chronopoulos, Jordan Parker, K+P Group, The Kensington Group, Kevin Wood, Kilner + Kirk Group, Kore Property Group, Lauren Kolazas, Liz Ho, The Llerena Group, Madeline Lussier, Maribeth Clissa, Mark Fitzpatrick, Melissa Bernstein, Metro DC Houses Team, MetroDwellings Team, Michelle & Lindsay Team, Monique Van Blaricom, Nancy Heisel, Nicole Roeberg, Omar Flores, PowerHouse Realty Group, Ricardo Vasquez, Russell Brazil, Tamara Kucik Team, Tohmai Smith, The Washingtonian Group, Wendell Catlett, Your Home with Amalia

Included on this list are agents and teams who produced among the highest sales volumes in the last year. RLAH describes this group of Realtors® as people who care about their clients and represent their interests well in this aggressive market.

"It was another fast-paced year for real estate," said RLAH CEO Jason Sherman. "When your business moves fast, there is no substitute for experience. I am happy to have seen that our experience was used for the betterment of our clients."

The year's Best Real Estate Agents and Top Producers list was announced in the July 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

For more information on RLAH Real Estate, visit: https://www.rlahre.com/

About RLAH Real Estate

RLAH @properties, is a locally owned and operated boutique brand, real estate brokerage with six locations throughout DC, Maryland and Virginia. @properties has grown into one of the top 10 brokerage firms in the nation with over $23 billion in annual sales volume. RLAH @properties embodies a community dedicated to integrity and service, and evolving to meet the ever-changing challenges of a market on the move. Named one of Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies in 2018, 2019, 2021 and Best Places to Work in 2021.

About Washingtonian

Washingtonian, the magazine Washington lives by, is the region's top source of information for dining, shopping, entertainment, and personalities. It has been Washington's most trusted guide to living, working, and playing in the area for more than half a century.

