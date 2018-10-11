Washingtonian magazine recognizes Children's National physicians as 'Top Doctors' in 24 specialties
16:10 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Washingtonian magazine's annual list of the region's "Top Doctors" recognized 58 Children's National Health System physicians from a wide array of specialties including Allergy/Immunology, Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Hematology/Oncology, Nephrology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Surgery and Urology.
"It is wonderful to see so many of our dedicated physicians recognized in Washingtonian's Top Docs issue for their expertise and dedication to helping children in our community grow up stronger," says Kurt Newman, M.D., president and CEO of Children's National. "This recognition is a reflection of the Children's National commitment to bringing a leading-edge, multidisciplinary focus to every child's care."
Washingtonian magazine's "Top Doctors" lists the region's best doctors nominated by other physicians in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Children's National physicians are recognized in 24 specialty areas.
Children's National specialists recognized as "Top Doctors"
|
Michael Keller, M.D.
|
Cardiac Surgery
|
Charles Berul, M.D.
|
Joshua Kanter, M.D.
|
Anna Kirkorian, M.D.
Kalyani Marathe, M.D.
Scott A. Norton, M.D., MPH, M.Sc.
|
Fran Cogen, M.D., CDE
|
Emily Hattwick, M.D.*
|
Roberta L. DeBiasi, M.D., MS
Barbara Jantausch, M.D.
Bernhard Wiedermann, M.D., MA
|
Shamir Tuchman, M.D.
|
Marc DiFazio, M.D.
Bennett Lavenstein, M.D.*
William McClintock, M.D.*
Joseph Scafidi, DO
Jennifer Martelle Tu, M.D., Ph.D.
|
Robert Keating, M.D.
John Myseros, M.D.
|
Shannon Kelly, M.D.
Matthew Oetgen, M.D.
|
Jeffrey Dome, M.D., Ph.D.
Jay Greenberg, M.D.
Christopher Lawlor, M.D.*
Carly Varela, M.D.*
|
Mohamad Jaafar, M.D.*
|
George Gantsoudes, M.D.*
Benjamin Martin, M.D.*
Matthew Oetgen, M.D.
Laura Tosi, M.D.
|
Diego Preciado, M.D., Ph.D.*
Brian Reilly, M.D.*
Rahul Shah, M.D., MBA
|
General and Community Pediatrics
Dinea DeSouza, M.D.
Danielle Dooley, M.D., MPhil
Olanrewaju Falusi, M.D.
Hyunbo Kim, M.D.
Jessica Nash, M.D.
Mary Ottolini, M.D., MPH
Stephanie Todd, M.D.Monika Woods, M.D.
|
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Michael Boyajian, M.D.
Albert Oh, M.D.
Gary Rogers, M.D., JD, MBA, MPH
|
Adelaide Robb, M.D.
|
Matthew Ladra, M.D., MPH
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Justin Burton, M.D.
Sarah Evans, M.D.
Olga Morozova, M.D.*
|
Rheumatology
|
Timothy Kane, M.D.
|
Tanya Davis, M.D.
Harry Rushton Jr., M.D.
*Also provides care at Pediatric Specialists of Virginia
About Children's National Health System
SOURCE Children's National Health System
