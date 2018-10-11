Washingtonian magazine recognizes Children's National physicians as 'Top Doctors' in 24 specialties

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Washingtonian magazine's annual list of the region's "Top Doctors" recognized 58 Children's National Health System physicians from a wide array of specialties including Allergy/Immunology, Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Hematology/Oncology, Nephrology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Surgery and Urology.

"It is wonderful to see so many of our dedicated physicians recognized in Washingtonian's Top Docs issue for their expertise and dedication to helping children in our community grow up stronger," says Kurt Newman, M.D., president and CEO of Children's National. "This recognition is a reflection of the Children's National commitment to bringing a leading-edge, multidisciplinary focus to every child's care."

Washingtonian magazine's "Top Doctors" lists the region's best doctors nominated by other physicians in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Children's National physicians are recognized in 24 specialty areas.

Children's National specialists recognized as "Top Doctors"

