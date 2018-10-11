Washingtonian magazine recognizes Children's National physicians as 'Top Doctors' in 24 specialties

News provided by

Children's National Health System

16:10 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Washingtonian magazine's annual list of the region's "Top Doctors" recognized 58 Children's National Health System physicians from a wide array of specialties including Allergy/Immunology, Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Hematology/Oncology, Nephrology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Surgery and Urology.

"It is wonderful to see so many of our dedicated physicians recognized in Washingtonian's Top Docs issue for their expertise and dedication to helping children in our community grow up stronger," says Kurt Newman, M.D., president and CEO of Children's National. "This recognition is a reflection of the Children's National commitment to bringing a leading-edge, multidisciplinary focus to every child's care."

Washingtonian magazine's "Top Doctors" lists the region's best doctors nominated by other physicians in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Children's National physicians are recognized in 24 specialty areas.

Children's National specialists recognized as "Top Doctors"

Allergy/Immunology

Michael Keller, M.D.
Hemant Sharma, M.D., MHS

 

Cardiac Surgery
Richard Jonas, M.D.

Cardiology

Charles Berul, M.D.

Interventional Cardiology

Joshua Kanter, M.D.

Dermatology

Anna Kirkorian, M.D.

Kalyani Marathe, M.D.

Scott A. Norton, M.D., MPH, M.Sc.

 

Endocrinology

Fran Cogen, M.D., CDE

Hand Surgery

Emily Hattwick, M.D.*

 

Infectious Diseases

Roberta L. DeBiasi, M.D., MS

Barbara Jantausch, M.D.

Bernhard Wiedermann, M.D., MA

Nephrology 

Shamir Tuchman, M.D.

 

Neurology

Marc DiFazio, M.D.

Bennett Lavenstein, M.D.*

William McClintock, M.D.*

Joseph Scafidi, DO

Jennifer Martelle Tu, M.D., Ph.D.

Neurosurgery

Robert  Keating, M.D.

John Myseros, M.D.

Spinal Surgery

Shannon Kelly, M.D.

Matthew Oetgen, M.D.

 

Oncology/Hematology

Jeffrey Dome, M.D., Ph.D.

Jay  Greenberg, M.D.

Christopher Lawlor, M.D.*

Carly Varela, M.D.*

Ophthalmology

Mohamad  Jaafar, M.D.*

 

Orthopaedics

George Gantsoudes, M.D.*

Benjamin  Martin, M.D.*

Matthew Oetgen, M.D.

Laura  Tosi, M.D.

Otolaryngology

Diego Preciado, M.D., Ph.D.*

Brian Reilly, M.D.*

Rahul Shah, M.D., MBA

 

General and Community Pediatrics

Dinea DeSouza, M.D.

Danielle  Dooley, M.D., MPhil

Olanrewaju Falusi, M.D.
Ellen Hamburger, M.D.

Hyunbo Kim, M.D.

Jessica Nash, M.D.
Ellen O'Brien, M.D.

Mary Ottolini, M.D., MPH

Stephanie Todd, M.D.Monika Woods, M.D.

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Michael Boyajian, M.D.

Albert  Oh, M.D.

Gary  Rogers, M.D., JD, MBA, MPH

Psychiatry

Adelaide Robb, M.D.

 Radiation Therapy

Matthew Ladra, M.D., MPH

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Justin Burton, M.D.

Sarah Evans, M.D.

Olga Morozova, M.D.*

Rheumatology
Tova Ronis, M.D.*

Thoracic Surgery 

Timothy Kane, M.D.

Urology

Tanya Davis, M.D.
Hans Pohl, M.D.*

Harry Rushton Jr., M.D.

 

*Also provides care at Pediatric Specialists of Virginia

About Children's National Health System
Children's National Health System, based in Washington, D.C., has served the nation's children since 1870. Children's National is one of the nation's Top 5 pediatric hospitals and, for a second straight year, is ranked No. 1 in newborn care, as well as ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. It has been designated two times as a Magnet® hospital, a designation given to hospitals that demonstrate the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C. Metropolitan area, including the Maryland suburbs and Northern Virginia. Home to the Children's Research Institute and the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, Children's National is the seventh-highest NIH-funded pediatric institution in the nation. Children's National is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Children's National Health System

Related Links

http://www.childrensnational.org

Also from this source

11 Oct, 2018, 10:00 ET FDA awards $5 million to pediatric device consortium co-led by...

26 Sep, 2018, 12:43 ET Six pediatric device innovators awarded total of $150,000 at...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Washingtonian magazine recognizes Children's National physicians as 'Top Doctors' in 24 specialties

News provided by

Children's National Health System

16:10 ET