Washingtonian Native Jon Shao of Dragonbridge wins Emmy

BETHESDA, Md., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washingtonian native, Jon Shao, CEO of Dragonbridge Inc. brought home an Emmy award at the 61st National Capital Emmy Awards ceremony in North Bethesda on June 22, 2019. His video, Bolsas de Amor, Spanish for Bags of Love, won in the category for Best Public/Current/Community Affairs - Program/Special.

Winning the Emmy award was incredibly special and rewarding for Shao. His short documentary tells the story about a nonprofit that serves the very community his family and business calls home.

"I learned about a nonprofit called Bolsas de Amor. Relying solely on volunteers and word-of-mouth, they strive every year to put together boxes of food to distribute at 36 locations in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. It was important to tell the story of how hard they work to give food, love, and especially hope, to families in need," said Shao.

The winning piece was a moving story told by what Shao believes is the king of all mediums, the power of video. The story is engaging, emotional, and inspires one to get involved. In addition to video production at Dragonbridge, Shao has transformed the firm into a digital marketing technology company.

Chinese-American Shao was raised in Bethesda, Maryland. His mother, Patricia Shao, founded Dragonbridge in 1986 in Chevy Chase, MD. As a resident of the national capital region and the University of Maryland College Park Alum, his commitment to the local communities runs deep.

Shao is grateful for the recognition the Emmy award has brought him, but more importantly, he is thankful that his work will help Bolsas de Amor. This has further fueled Shao's desire to help more organizations. To watch the winning video, please visit dragonbridge.com/video.

ABOUT DRAGONBRIDGE

Dragonbridge was founded in Chevy Chase, MD in 1986. What started as an advertising agency evolved to include multicultural in-language outreach, video production, and digital marketing. Clients include local, national, and international businesses, non-profits, political candidates, and advocacy groups. Visit dragonbridge.com.

ABOUT THE EMMYS

The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes outstanding individual achievement in the National Capital Chesapeake Bay region by conferring annual awards of merit honoring excellence in television programming.

The Emmy® award is the premier television production award presented in various sectors of the television industry, including entertainment programming, news, and documentary shows, and sports programming.

ABOUT BAGS OF LOVE (BOLSAS DE AMOR)

"Bags of Love" was created in 2009 by Elda Devarie of EMD Sales Inc. More than 800 boxes are filled annually with over 42 assorted food items and distributed to families who are less fortunate. Families receive their boxes at 36 locations around the DMV. Today over 6,500 families have received a "bag of love." The charity's goal is to one day not be needed.

Washingtonian native, Jon Shao, CEO of Dragonbridge Inc. brought home an Emmy award at the 61st National Capital Emmy Awards ceremony

