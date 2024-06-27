Washington's nonprofit poison center welcomes new Managing Director

SEATTLE, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), Washington's nonprofit provider of free medical advice regarding medication errors, poisonings, and drug overdoses, is pleased to announce the hiring of James Leonard, PharmD, DABAT as its Managing Director. Dr. Leonard will lead the WAPC's call center services, providing oversight to the WAPC's pharmacist and nurse specialists in poison information and ensuring the WAPC continues its provision of high-quality treatment advice and consultations. Dr. Leonard will additionally advance the WAPC's mission to prevent and reduce harm from poisoning by cultivating relationships and collaborations with healthcare and public health entities across the state.

Dr. James Leonard, Managing Director of the Washington Poison Center

Born and raised in western Washington, Dr. Leonard holds a Doctorate of Pharmacy from the Washington State University College of Pharmacy and is board certified in applied toxicology. Dr. Leonard completed a general pharmacy residency in Olympia, then moved to Maryland to complete a two-year clinical toxicology fellowship at the Maryland Poison Center and University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. He returns to Washington and the WAPC following five years of leadership positions at the Maryland Poison Center.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Leonard back to Washington and our center," remarks Dr. Scott Phillips, Executive and Medical Director of the WAPC. "Dr. Leonard brings an exceptional blend of expertise in toxicology as well as familiarity with and dedication to the health and safety of our local communities. We are confident he will spark innovative approaches to strengthening our services, and will help lead the Washington Poison Center in providing the best care possible to Washingtonians."

The Washington Poison Center is hosting a livestream on their YouTube channel and Facebook page to introduce Dr. Leonard. Join the stream on Wednesday, July 10 at 1pm PST.

About the WAPC: The Washington Poison Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit mandated by Washington State to deliver poison and drug exposure-related medical advice and education to community members, first responders, and healthcare providers. WAPC provides medical advice through a 24/7/365 free telephone line staffed by specially trained pharmacists, nurses, and physician medical toxicologists. WAPC also provides free programs to educate local communities on poison safety, prevention, and harm reduction.

