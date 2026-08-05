Washoe County School District Selects Zum's Technology Platform to Modernize Student Mobility

Families to receive real-time bus tracking, notifications, and enhanced visibility as district strengthens communication, safety, and the student transportation experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm, a leader in modern student mobility, today announced that the Washoe County School District (WCSD) has selected Zum's Connected Mobility Experience (Zum CMX™) platform to modernize student transportation for thousands of students and families across the district.

Zūm, a leader in modern student mobility, today announced that the Washoe County School District (WCSD) has selected Zum's Connected Mobility Experience (Zum CMX™) platform to modernize student transportation for thousands of students and families across the district.

Serving approximately 20,000 students who ride the bus each day, WCSD will deploy Zum's technology platform to provide families with real-time visibility into their child's transportation, improve communication between the district, schools, and families, and streamline daily transportation operations.

Through the Zum platform, parents will receive real-time notifications when their child boards and exits the bus, follow bus locations throughout the route, and receive updates regarding arrival times and service changes.

"Student transportation isn't just about getting students from one place to another—it's about providing families with peace of mind and ensuring students arrive at school safely, on time, and ready to learn," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zum. "We are excited to partner with Washoe County School District to bring greater transparency, communication, and operational intelligence to one of the district's most important daily services."

Through Zum's CMX platform, Washoe County School District families will have real-time visibility into their child's journey to and from school, including bus location, pickup and drop-off notifications, and service updates. The platform also provides district transportation teams with greater operational visibility and more efficient communication, helping create a safer, more transparent, and reliable transportation experience for students, families, and staff.

"Transportation is one of the first and last touchpoints families have with their school district every day," said Adam Searcy, Chief Operating Officer, Washoe County School District. "This new system will strengthen communication among students, families, and the district while giving parents greater confidence and visibility into their child's daily transportation experience. It will also be valuable for extracurricular activities, helping families know where their children are and when they'll return to school."

Zum's CMX is a leading unified technology platform purpose-built for student mobility, connecting routing, dispatch, drivers, schools, and families through a single real-time operating system. Today, Zum supports more than 6,500 schools across 18 states, helping districts improve reliability, transparency, operational efficiency, and family engagement while delivering an average 98% on-time performance in the 2025-2026 school year and 4.9 out of 5 stars across more than 1.7 million parent ratings.

Unlike traditional transportation systems that rely on disconnected tools and limited visibility, Zum provides transportation leaders with real-time operational insights while keeping families informed throughout every ride.

About Zum

Zum is modernizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the student mobility market, Zum is addressing a daily source of anxiety and disruption by providing a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Learn more at www.ridezum.com. Today, more than 6,500 schools in 18 states have relied on the Zum CMXTM system.

Media Contact

Jenny Mayfield

VP, Communications, Zum

[email protected]

SOURCE Zūm