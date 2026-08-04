Zum Celebrates New Philadelphia Operations Site and Hosts Driver Hiring Event

Current and prospective school bus drivers—especially those with a CDL—and their families are invited to celebrate Zum's investment in Philadelphia with free food, family activities, onsite interviews, and raffle prizes.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm, a leader in modern student mobility, today announced it will celebrate the opening of its new Philadelphia operations center with a driver and family celebration and hiring event on Thursday, August 6, marking the next milestone in Zum's continued investment in local drivers and its partnership with the School District of Philadelphia.

Zūm, a leader in modern student mobility, today announced it will celebrate the opening of its new Philadelphia operations center with a driver and family celebration and hiring event on Thursday, August 6, marking the next milestone in Zum's continued investment in local drivers and its partnership with the School District of Philadelphia.

The event is designed for current and prospective school bus drivers—especially those with a commercial driver's license (CDL)—and their families. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Zum's local leadership team, hear from experienced drivers about their careers, tour the new school bus yard, participate in onsite interviews, and learn more about joining the Zum team. Families will enjoy free food, Kona Ice, bounce houses, face painting, and raffle prizes throughout the day.

The celebration marks the opening of Zum's new Philadelphia operations center, a modern home base designed to support drivers with state-of-the-art facilities, training, and technology as the company prepares for the 2026–27 school year. It also represents the next chapter of Zūm's previously announced investment in Philadelphia.

"When we announced our investment in Philadelphia, we made a commitment to local drivers, their families, and the School District of Philadelphia that we were here for the long term," said Missy Lash, General Manager, Philadelphia at Zum. "Thursday's celebration is about delivering on that promise. We are excited to welcome current and prospective drivers and their families to our new home, celebrate the people who make student mobility possible every day, and continue building a world-class team that will serve Philadelphia students for years to come."

The new operations center reflects Zum's driver-first approach to student mobility. Drivers benefit from modern facilities, digital tools, real-time communication, and technology that simplifies daily operations, reducing administrative burden and allowing them to focus on what matters most: serving students safely and reliably.

Every school day, thousands of Philadelphia students depend on reliable student mobility to access education. By combining technology, operational excellence, and investments in people, Zum is helping create a more reliable experience for students, families, school districts, and the drivers who serve them.

"Our drivers are the heart of everything we do," said Liz Sanchez, Executive Vice President of Student Mobility at Zum. "They are the first and last face many students see each school day, providing families with peace of mind and making access to education possible. As we grow in Philadelphia, we are investing in our drivers because they are the foundation of a stronger student mobility system."

The driver and family celebration also serves as a hiring event for school bus drivers and monitors interested in joining the Zum team. Current drivers will share their experiences working at Zūm and discuss the company's culture, growth opportunities, and technology-enabled approach to student mobility. Hiring managers will be available throughout the event to assist prospective employees with applications, interviews, and offer letters.

Zum now serves more than 6,500 schools across 18 states, helping school districts improve reliability, strengthen communication with families, and transform one of the nation's largest public mobility systems through its AI-powered Connected Mobility Experience (CMX™) platform.

Event Details

Zum Philadelphia Driver & Family Celebration and Hiring Event

Thursday, August 6, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Zum Philadelphia Operations Center

2502 Wheatsheaf Lane

Philadelphia, PA 19137

Current and prospective school bus drivers—especially those with a CDL—are encouraged to attend. Families are welcome.

Event Highlights

Grand opening of Zūm's new Philadelphia operations center

Inside tours of the state of the art Zum buses

Meet the Zūm Philadelphia leadership team

Hear from veteran Zūm drivers about their experience, career growth, and what makes Zūm different

School bus driver and monitor hiring event with onsite interviews and applications

Free food and Kona Ice

Bounce houses and face painting for children

Raffle prizes for drivers and their families throughout the day

About Zum

Zum is modernizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the student mobility market, Zum is addressing a daily source of anxiety and disruption by providing a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Learn more at www.ridezum.com. Today, more than 6,500 schools in 18 states have relied on the Zum CMX™ system.

Media Contact

Jenny Mayfield

VP, Communications, Zum

[email protected]

SOURCE Zūm