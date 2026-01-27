Wasion Americas, Inc. Launches Aventa™ Meter to Empower Utilities with Flexibility, Reliability, and Long-Term Value

Interoperable AMI 2.0 meter supports multiple communications providers and long service life for U.S. and Canadian utilities

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasion Americas, Inc. today announced the launch of the Wasion Americas Aventa™ Electric Meter, an advanced electric metering platform designed to give investor owned, cooperative, and municipal utilities the flexibility and performance required to modernize their metering infrastructure. The meter's modular, network-agnostic architecture supports multiple communications providers, protects long-term investments, and reduces total cost of ownership as strategies evolve.

One Meter. Any Network. Total Flexibility.

Engineered by experts with more than 250 years of combined utility experience, the Aventa Meter reflects a deep understanding of how smart metering has evolved over the past 15 years, addressing both current and emerging measurement gaps. The result is a feature-rich, secure AMI 2.0 platform that is the most cost effective, powerful, and user-friendly meter on the market today.

"The Aventa Meter was engineered for North American utilities by a team of metering innovators. The meter's modular design gives utilities the ultimate flexibility," said Jeff Carkhuff, Chief Operating Officer at Wasion Americas, Inc. "By working with an ecosystem of third-party communications partners and focusing on exceptional functionality, we help utilities embrace the next generation of metering."

Key Features & Benefits

Integrates with third party NICs for seamless integration.

Utilizes DLMS/COSEM protocol and meets ANSI, IEC, IEEE, NEMA, FCC, UL and Measurement Canada standards.

Supports Rural Utility Services, USMCA, Dept. of Defense and Dept. of Homeland Security requirements.

Provides built-in safety, temperature, and tamper intelligence, reducing risks and solving issues before a problem arises.

Delivers true power-supply resilience. Every meter comes with a supercapacitor that provides backup power during outages.

Includes up to four independent profile sets and 16 configurable channels per set, giving utilities deep visibility into usage patterns across diverse customer classes.

Leverages Bluetooth®-enabled communications for secure, local connectivity to standard field tools across a variety of platforms, simplifying field service calls.

The Wasion Americas Aventa Meter delivers a robust, interoperable AMI 2.0 metering platform that prioritizes choice, reliability, and long-term business value.

About Wasion Americas

Wasion Americas, Inc., headquartered near Raleigh, North Carolina, partners with utilities and industries across North America to deliver advanced, standards-compliant hardware platforms that enhance grid reliability, efficiency, and safety. Our portfolio includes single- and three-phase distribution transformers, and electric metering solutions engineered for long life and precise performance. We combine proven manufacturing excellence with deep industry expertise and responsive local support to reduce lead times, ensure quality, and power the transition to a more resilient and efficient grid. Learn more at wasionamericas.com.

Media Contact:

Angela Lockwood, VP Marketing & Communications, Wasion Americas, Inc., [email protected]

SOURCE Wasion Americas