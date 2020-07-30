Waskowski Johnson Yohalem LLP: AutoZone To Provide $48.9 Million In Rewards To California Customers Under Class Action Settlement

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waskowski Johnson Yohalem LLP and Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman LLP announce entry and final approval of a class action settlement concerning AutoZone's Rewards program.

Under the settlement, AutoZone will reinstate and/or issue more than $48.9 million in AutoZone Rewards to approximately 4.8 million customers who were members of AutoZone's Rewards program in California before AutoZone's National Plan Conversion, which took place over late 2014 and early 2015.

The class action lawsuit, filed in August of 2016 in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleged that AutoZone improperly changed the terms of its Rewards program to cause program members to lose both Rewards and Credits which could be used to earn Rewards. The Court approved the settlement and entered final judgment on July 29, 2020.

"We are very proud of this result," said Waskowski Johnson Yohalem LLP partner Seth Yohalem, who served as lead class counsel. "Under the settlement, every class member who lost a Reward will receive a Reward of equal value. Every class member who lost a Credit will receive a Reward which can be used immediately without making additional purchases."

"It is a great result for the class of California consumers we have had the honor to serve," echoed Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman LLP's litigation chair Todd Bonder.

AutoZone must reinstate or issue the Rewards by August 29, 2020. The Rewards will be valid for 12 months after they are reinstated/issued.

Subject to a small number of exceptions, the Rewards that AutoZone must reinstate and/or issue can be used in place of cash at AutoZone, including to purchase a wide variety of items priced at equal or lesser value without any obligation to pay money out of pocket. Class members will be able to use their Rewards either in person or online.

Members of the public can see if they are part of the class and what they will receive from the settlement by visiting the settlement website, https://www.azrewardslitigation.com/, and entering either their AutoZone Rewards account number or the telephone number they used to create the account. The settlement website contains additional information about the case.

The case is Hughes et al. v. AutoZone Parts, Inc. et al., Case No. BC 631080. Waskowski Johnson Yohalem LLP is a law firm based in Chicago, Illinois. Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman LLP is a law firm based in Beverly Hills, California.

