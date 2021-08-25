wasmCloud Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation as Sandbox Project

wasmCloud(1), the secure-by-default, boilerplate-free developer experience, exists to combine the power and possibility of using cloud native technologies with WebAssembly to design, develop and deploy composable applications that plug into incredibly diverse multi-cloud, multi-edge, and multi-browser environments.

Since its launch in November 2020, wasmCloud(2) has amassed nearly 80 contributors and is one of four early-stage enterprise WebAssembly projects joining the CNCF as Sandbox projects, alongside Krustlet, Krator, and Orcas. Liam Randall(3), CNCF Cloud Native Wasm Day Program Committee Chair, launches Cosmonic to accelerate wasmCloud's emergence and adoption among operations and development teams.

Randall, who has been involved in the cloud native movement at many levels since 2014 contends the future of applications is distributed. The proliferation of over 21.5 billion internet-connected devices and combinations of operating systems and browsers makes universally portable apps a must-have and near-term evolution for application development.

Epochs of Enterprise Technologies



"Over the past 30 years, we've witnessed the decoupling of enterprise applications from their environments -- from applications written for specific hardware to virtual machines orchestrated by public clouds -- and now shared containers for shipping applications with reproducible environments. However, enterprises face new challenges, including the adoption of diverse CPU architectures and the need for distributed application logic in edge devices. wasmCloud tackles these challenges with open, portable technology and a higher level of abstraction that replaces vendor-specific libraries with declarative actors that can use common capabilities like databases, message queues and web servers," said Randall.

Key features of wasmCloud include:

Boilerplate code is eliminated -- faster development time and lower lifetime maintenance

-- faster development time and lower lifetime maintenance Highly portable -- runs on diverse execution environments -- CPUs, browsers, and OS -- in clouds, data centers, edge, and end-user devices

-- runs on diverse execution environments -- CPUs, browsers, and OS -- in clouds, data centers, edge, and end-user devices Performant -- near-native performance

-- near-native performance Secure -- Deny by Default WebAssembly Sandbox

-- Deny by Default WebAssembly Sandbox Efficient -- smaller footprint and fast scaling time

"WebAssembly in the cloud is already being driven forward by a thriving ecosystem of open source projects, and we're standing on the shoulders of giants here," said Kevin Hoffman, wasmCloud co-founder and tech lead. "By donating wasmCloud to the CNCF, we hope to contribute to the growth of this community and accelerate wasmCloud's adoption."

Developers interested in the intersection of cloud native and web assembly can join Cloud Native Wasm Day North America, chaired by Randall and hosted by the CNCF. Register for Cloud Native Wasm Day, here . Access free wasmCloud Live Labs or learn more about wasmCloud in the Linux Foundation's Training Classes .

Founded by open source veteran Liam Randall, Cosmonic is helping develop and promote wasmCloud, a universal runtime platform that enables developers to use cloud native technologies and WebAssembly to build portable, pluggable business logic that runs anywhere, including multi-cloud and multi-edge environments. For more information, visit wasmcloud.com .

