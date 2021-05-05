WASPA Partners with BloomBoard to Support Wisconsin Educators' Learning and Advancement through Micro-credentials

MADISON, Wis., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when schools are facing unprecedented challenges, the Wisconsin Association of School Personnel Administrators (WASPA) has announced an innovative, timely partnership with BloomBoard that enables Wisconsin school districts to provide their educators with flexible, job-embedded professional learning that addresses pandemic-era issues. As part of this new competency-based program, districts can also provide their educators with the opportunity for professional advancement by offering masters equivalent credit hours for earned micro-credentials.

"WASPA is always looking for effective ways to engage and develop Wisconsin educators to ensure the success of all students," said Vickie Adkins. "This unique 'learn by doing' micro-credential model offered by BloomBoard is a great opportunity for district leaders who want to enable educators to grow their skills while providing opportunities for career and potential compensation advancement."

McKinsey estimates that students overall will experience an average learning loss of seven months because of the pandemic. To ensure Wisconsin educators have the support they need as they begin the COVID recovery process, WASPA will kick off the first cohort on June 28 with a special focus on Learning Recovery. Educators enrolled in the program will learn and practice strategies to fill students' skill and knowledge gaps through intentional planning, implementation of flexible classroom structures, and connection of student data to appropriate supports.

"With all the unfinished learning that occurred this year, teachers will have to cope with a great amount of variability as they plan and implement instruction going forward," said Sanford Kenyon, CEO of BloomBoard. "This program is not only designed to support teachers as they begin COVID recovery in the classroom, but the added incentive of professional advancement is a great way to attract and retain high-quality teachers."

About BloomBoard

BloomBoard is the leading platform for educator advancement via micro-credentials. The company provides customized, competency-based advancement pathways for educators to demonstrably improve their instructional practices and their career potential. For more information, visit bloomboard.com.

About WASPA

WASPA is the premier organization for school human resource professionals in Wisconsin. Our mission is to engage and develop educational leaders to ensure the success of all students by maximizing the effectiveness of human resources practices in Wisconsin schools. For more information, visit www.waspa.org .

