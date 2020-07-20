Wasserstein Announces Partnership with Google

The Made for Google badge signifies that a product was designed and made by one of Google's leading product partners.

Made for Google products are Google device-compatible and the majority of them are accessories: cases for Pixel phones, chargers, headphones, etc.

From design to development and testing, Google and partner manufacturers coordinate every step of the way. Only products that meet Google's standards receive a Made for Google badge—customers looking for Google Nest device accessories are assured of the product's compatibility and quality.

"Our company's roots run deeply with Google. We started out making accessories for the Dropcam, which was acquired by Google in 2014 and is the predecessor of the Nest Cam. So really, we've been making accessories for Google devices since way back.

We've been in talks with Google since November 2018, working out the details of the Made for Google program, how we can work together to delight our customers and how we can provide them with more thoughtful accessories. I am very excited that our team's hard work is slowly coming to fruition.

Both Wasserstein and Google customers will now have access to our accessories at the time of new Google product launches. Thanks to the cooperation with the Made for Google team, we will be able to make great devices even better."

- Christopher Maiwald, Founder of Wasserstein

About Wasserstein

Wasserstein is a leading manufacturer of smart home devices and accessories. They design and manufacture a wide selection of thoughtful accessories for a variety of smart home systems: Google Nest, Ring, Arlo, Echo, and more.

Wasserstein products are available in more than 50 countries, through their website and over 10 retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's and many more.

To learn more about Wasserstein, please visit: www.wasserstein-home.com

