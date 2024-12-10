Wasserstein Introduces 3-in-1 Charging Dock for Pixel Products

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasserstein, a provider of high-quality smart home accessories, has launched its latest product bearing Google's "Made for" badge: the Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Stand . Designed by Wasserstein for use with Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, Pixel Watch 3, and other USB-C devices, this versatile dock has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards, offering a convenient and all-in-one charging solution.

The Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Stand allows users to power multiple devices simultaneously, reducing clutter and ensuring a seamless charging experience.

Key Features of the Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Stand

Watch-Specific Adapters: Variants include adapters for 41mm and 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3 models.

Variants include adapters for 41mm and 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3 models. Case-Compatible USB-C Design: Charge devices without removing phone cases.

Charge devices without removing phone cases. Universal USB-C Compatibility: Extends usability to other USB-C devices, including select Fitbit models.

Wasserstein's commitment to quality has previously been demonstrated through its Premium Solar Panel for Google Nest Cam , which also bears Google's "Made for" badge. This solar panel delivers continuous power to the Google Nest Cam, reducing downtime and enhancing home security.

Made with premium, US-engineered solar cells, the Wasserstein Premium Solar Panel harnesses sunlight to deliver uninterrupted power, ensuring reliable and sustainable operation for the Google Nest Cam.

Both the 3-in-1 Charging Stand and the Google Nest Cam Solar Panel are available for purchase on Amazon and Wasserstein .

About Wasserstein

Wasserstein creates innovative smart home accessories designed to enhance everyday living. With a focus on quality and compatibility, its products seamlessly integrate with leading smart home technologies.

Discover more at wasserstein-home.com

Wasserstein contact: Jake Glibbery

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wasserstein