Wasserstein Introduces 3-in-1 Charging Dock for Pixel Products

Dec 10, 2024, 10:15 ET
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasserstein, a provider of high-quality smart home accessories, has launched its latest product bearing Google's "Made for" badge: the Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Stand. Designed by Wasserstein for use with Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, Pixel Watch 3, and other USB-C devices, this versatile dock has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards, offering a convenient and all-in-one charging solution.
The Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Stand allows users to power multiple devices simultaneously, reducing clutter and ensuring a seamless charging experience.
Key Features of the Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Stand
- Watch-Specific Adapters: Variants include adapters for 41mm and 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3 models.
- Case-Compatible USB-C Design: Charge devices without removing phone cases.
- Universal USB-C Compatibility: Extends usability to other USB-C devices, including select Fitbit models.
Wasserstein's commitment to quality has previously been demonstrated through its Premium Solar Panel for Google Nest Cam, which also bears Google's "Made for" badge. This solar panel delivers continuous power to the Google Nest Cam, reducing downtime and enhancing home security.
Made with premium, US-engineered solar cells, the Wasserstein Premium Solar Panel harnesses sunlight to deliver uninterrupted power, ensuring reliable and sustainable operation for the Google Nest Cam.
Both the 3-in-1 Charging Stand and the Google Nest Cam Solar Panel are available for purchase on Amazon and Wasserstein.
About Wasserstein
Wasserstein creates innovative smart home accessories designed to enhance everyday living. With a focus on quality and compatibility, its products seamlessly integrate with leading smart home technologies.
Discover more at wasserstein-home.com
Wasserstein contact: Jake Glibbery
Email: [email protected]
