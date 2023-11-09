WASSIM AKHDAR JOINS ANTERIX AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT AND INNOVATION

News provided by

Anterix Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 07:02 ET

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) has named Wassim Akhdar as the company's senior vice president of product and innovation. Akhdar will lead the development of innovative, outcomes-driven products and solutions that harness utility-owned 900 MHz private LTE networks in collaboration with Anterix Active Ecosystem members. These solutions will produce complementary value across the industry for utilities, Ecosystem members, and Anterix.

Akhdar has more than 24 years of experience in the distribution grid monitoring and control space, most recently serving as Global Head of Grid Management Solutions at Itron, Inc. He has a proven track record in bringing to market solutions that are focused around providing situational awareness, grid reliability, and operational efficiency.

Prior to joining Itron, Akhdar held key leadership positions at GE Digital Energy, Sentient Energy, and Varentec, Inc., where he successfully launched new innovative solutions ranging from mission-critical grid management systems to grid edge sensing and control devices.

Anterix Chief Operating Officer Ryan Gerbrandt commented, "Throughout his career, Wassim has successfully introduced various smart grid solutions that are deployed today at utilities across the world, and he has held senior leadership roles in project management, engineering, and product development. I look forward to his collaborative engagement to advance Anterix's growth and continued success."

Media Contacts 

Natasha Vecchiarelli  
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications  
Anterix 
973-531-4397  
[email protected] 

Paul Gaige
Vice President
Hill & Knowlton
504-957-1434
[email protected]

About Anterix

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private LTE solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

