Waste Connections Announces Dates For First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Upcoming Management Presentations

To access the call, listeners should dial 800-940-2599 (within North America) or 212-231-2927 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask the operator for the Waste Connections conference call (a Passcode is not required). A replay of the conference call will be available until May 10, 2018 by calling 800-633-8284 (within North America) or 402-977-9140 (international) and entering Passcode # 21887054.

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet through a link on the Company's website at www.wasteconnections.com. A playback of the call will be available on the Company's website. Copies of financial literature, including this release, are available on the Waste Connections website at www.wasteconnections.com or by contacting the Company directly at 832-442-2200.

Waste Connections also announced that executives of the Company currently plan on presenting at the following events during the second quarter of 2018:





April 23rd Stifel WasteExpo Investor Summit (Las Vegas) May 8th Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference (New York) May 10th Macquarie Business Services Conference (Boston) May 15th RBC Canadian Automotive, Industrials & Transportation Conference (Toronto) May 30th KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference (Boston) June 11th Stifel Industrials Conference (Boston) June 13th UBS Industrials and Transportation Conference (New York)





The Company will post any presentation slides on its website at www.wasteconnections.com under the tabs titled Investor Presentations and Investor Relations. The slides will be posted during the 24-hour period prior to the scheduled presentation time.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the U.S. and Canada. Through its R360 Environmental Solutions subsidiary, Waste Connections is also a leading provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several of the most active natural resource producing areas in the United States, including the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford Basins. Waste Connections serves more than six million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers in 40 states in the U.S., and six provinces in Canada. The Company also provides intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

CONTACT:

Worthing Jackman / (832) 442-2266 Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253 worthingj@wasteconnections.com maryannew@wasteconnections.com

