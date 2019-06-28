Waste Connections Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Upcoming Management Presentations

To access the call, listeners should dial 800-768-9711 (within North America) or 212-231-2912 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask the operator for the Waste Connections conference call (a passcode is not required). A replay of the conference call will be available until August 6, 2019 by calling 800-633-8284 (within North America) or 402-977-9140 (international) and entering Passcode #21925963. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet through a link on the Company's website at www.wasteconnections.com . A playback of the call will be available on the Company's website. Copies of financial literature, including this release, are available on the Waste Connections website at www.wasteconnections.com or by contacting the Company directly at 832-442-2200.

Waste Connections also announced that executives of the Company currently plan on presenting at the following events during the third quarter of 2019:

August 15th Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day (Chicago) September 10th Raymond James North American Equities Conference (London)

The Company will post any presentation slides on its website at www.wasteconnections.com under the tabs titled Investor Presentations and Investor Relations. The slides will be posted during the 24-hour period prior to the scheduled presentation time.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the U.S. and Canada. Through its R360 Environmental Solutions subsidiary, Waste Connections is also a leading provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several of the most active natural resource producing areas in the United States, including the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford Basins. Waste Connections serves more than six million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers in 41 states in the U.S., and six provinces in Canada. The Company also provides intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

CONTACT:

Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253

maryannew@wasteconnections.com

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.

