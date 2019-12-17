Waste Connections Announces Recently Completed Acquisition Activity And Upcoming Management Presentations

"The pace of acquisition activity remains robust, and we are on track to meet or exceed our expectations for such activity that we provided on our third quarter call in October," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to welcome the new employees, customers and the communities served to the Waste Connections family."

Waste Connections also announced that executives of the Company currently plan on presenting at the following upcoming events in January 2020:







January 16th AltaCorp Annual Institutional Investor Conference (Toronto, Canada) January 29th/30th CIBC 2020 Western Institutional Investor Conference (Banff, Canada)









The Company will post any presentation slides on its website at www.wasteconnections.com under the tabs titled Investor Presentations and Investor Relations. The slides will be posted during the 24-hour period prior to the scheduled presentation time.

About Waste Connections



Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the United States and Canada. Through its R360 Environmental Solutions subsidiary, Waste Connections is also a leading provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several of the most active natural resource producing areas in the United States, including the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford Basins. Waste Connections serves more than seven million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers in 42 states in the U.S., and six provinces in Canada. The Company also provides intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

CONTACT:

Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253

maryannew@wasteconnections.com

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.

