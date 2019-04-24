Waste Connections Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

"We are extremely pleased with the strong start to the year which, along with expected sequential improvement in volume growth and recently completed acquisitions, positions us well for the remainder of 2019. Continuing strength in solid waste price growth once again drove underlying margin expansion and better than expected financial results in the quarter, enabling us to overcome weather-related impacts across multiple markets and further declines in recycled commodity values. In addition, adjusted free cash flow* of almost 20% of revenue in the quarter puts us solidly on track to achieve our full year outlook of $950 million," said Worthing F. Jackman, President.

Mr. Jackman added, "Year-to-date, we've signed or closed acquisitions with total annualized revenue of approximately $100 million, putting us on pace to potentially deliver another outsized year of acquisition activity. These acquisitions include new market entries in Colorado, Illinois and Iowa, and tuck-ins in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, New York and Wyoming. Our strong financial profile and free cash flow generation provide us the flexibility to fund continuing outsized acquisition activity while increasing the return of capital to shareholders."

Q1 2019 Results

Revenue in the first quarter totaled $1.245 billion, up from $1.140 billion in the year ago period. Operating income, which included $16.1 million in impairments and other operating items, was $184.9 million; this compares to $188.7 million in the year ago period. Net income attributable to Waste Connections in the first quarter was $125.6 million, or $0.48 per share on a diluted basis of 264.3 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income attributable to Waste Connections of $124.9 million, or $0.47 per share on a diluted basis of 264.6 million shares.

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections* in the first quarter was $163.9 million, or $0.62 per share, versus $148.6 million, or $0.56 per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA* in the first quarter was $385.7 million and 31.0% of revenue, as compared to adjusted EBITDA* of $356.9 million and 31.3% of revenue in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections, adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude acquisition-related items and impairments and other operating items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Q1 2019 Conference Call

Waste Connections will be filing a Form 8-K on EDGAR and on SEDAR (as an "Other" document) prior to markets opening on April 25th, providing the Company's second quarter 2019 outlook for revenue, price plus volume growth for solid waste and adjusted EBITDA*.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the United States and Canada. Through its R360 Environmental Solutions subsidiary, Waste Connections is also a leading provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several of the most active natural resource producing areas in the United States, including the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford Basins. Waste Connections serves more than six million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers in 41 states in the U.S., and six provinces in Canada. The Company also provides intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2019 Revenues $ 1,140,131

$ 1,244,637 Operating expenses:









Cost of operations

659,803



733,690 Selling, general and administrative

131,308



132,586 Depreciation

133,185



146,847 Amortization of intangibles

26,098



30,542 Impairments and other operating items

1,030



16,112 Operating income

188,707



184,860











Interest expense

(32,370)



(37,287) Interest income

1,155



3,311 Other income (expense), net

(387)



2,558 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

(221)



103 Income before income tax provision

156,884



153,545











Income tax provision

(31,852)



(27,968) Net income

125,032



125,577 Plus (less): Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(163)



45 Net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 124,869

$ 125,622











Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:









Basic $ 0.47

$ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.47

$ 0.48











Shares used in the per share calculations:









Basic

263,827,963



263,603,418 Diluted

264,588,069



264,336,930











Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14

$ 0.16

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)



December 31,

2018

March 31,

2019 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and equivalents $ 319,305

$ 499,482 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $16,760 and $15,124 at December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively

609,545



599,369 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

164,053



144,006 Total current assets

1,092,903



1,242,857 Restricted cash

84,661



85,200 Restricted investments

47,486



47,926 Property and equipment, net

5,168,996



5,119,785 Operating lease right-of-use assets

-



199,703 Goodwill

5,031,685



5,065,530 Intangible assets, net

1,128,628



1,105,553 Other assets, net

72,970



65,374 Total assets $ 12,627,329

$ 12,931,928 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 359,967

$ 339,261 Book overdraft

18,518



15,734 Accrued liabilities

289,544



264,706 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

-



29,810 Current portion of contingent consideration

11,612



11,650 Deferred revenue

179,282



181,950 Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

1,786



1,016 Total current liabilities

860,709



844,127











Long-term debt and notes payable

4,153,465



4,157,081 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

-



176,328 Long-term portion of contingent consideration

43,003



44,686 Deferred income taxes

760,033



766,641 Other long-term liabilities

349,931



374,391 Total liabilities

6,167,141



6,363,254 Commitments and contingencies









Equity:









Common shares: 263,271,302 shares issued and 263,141,413 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018; 263,673,497 shares issued and 263,587,245 shares outstanding at March 31, 2019

4,131,307



4,134,917 Additional paid-in capital

133,577



128,230 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(74,786)



(45,978) Treasury shares: 129,889 and 86,252 shares at December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively

-



- Retained earnings

2,264,510



2,345,970 Total Waste Connections' equity

6,454,608



6,563,139 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries

5,580



5,535 Total equity

6,460,188



6,568,674

$ 12,627,329

$ 12,931,928

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Three months ended March 31,



2018



2019 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 125,032

$ 125,577 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Loss on disposal of assets and impairments

2,863



16,372 Depreciation

133,185



146,847 Amortization of intangibles

26,098



30,542 Amortization of leases

-



7,214 Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions

20,957



10,126 Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,076



1,148 Share-based compensation

9,180



15,168 Interest accretion

3,665



3,972 Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings

(11)



- Adjustments to contingent consideration

702



1,466 Other

101



(145) Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

(15,601)



5,485 Net cash provided by operating activities

307,247



363,772











Cash flows from investing activities:









Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(311,964)



(14,920) Capital expenditures for property and equipment

(91,216)



(114,238) Proceeds from disposal of assets

1,002



639 Other

(104)



473 Net cash used in investing activities

(402,282)



(128,046)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from long-term debt

35,625



55,354 Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt

(106,812)



(52,051) Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date

(2,205)



(275) Change in book overdraft

(295)



(2,784) Payments for repurchase of common shares

(42,040)



- Payments for cash dividends

(36,814)



(42,084) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation

(14,121)



(16,973) Debt issuance costs

(2,188)



- Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust

1,947



3,610 Other

(103)



- Net cash used in financing activities

(167,006)



(55,203) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

18



193 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(262,023)



180,716 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

556,467



403,966 Plus: change in cash held for sale

101



- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 294,545

$ 584,682

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three months ended March 31, 2019:



U.S.

Canada

Total Core Price 4.8%

6.4%

5.0% Surcharges 0.2%

0.4%

0.2% Volume (1.0%)

(2.2%)

(1.2%) Recycling (0.5%)

(0.6%)

(0.5%) Foreign Exchange Impact -

(5.1%)

(0.7%) Total 3.5%

(1.1%)

2.8%

Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2019:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Revenue

Inter-

company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection $ 809,646

$ (2,399)

$ 807,247

70.8% Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer

370,929



(149,568)



221,361

19.4% Solid Waste Recycling

23,485



(972)



22,513

2.0% E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal

58,359



(2,749)



55,610

4.9% Intermodal and Other

34,004



(604)



33,400

2.9% Total $ 1,296,423

$ (156,292)

$ 1,140,131

100.0%









Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Revenue

Inter-

company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection $ 891,353

$ (2,176)

$ 889,177

71.4% Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer

405,791



(165,046)



240,745

19.3% Solid Waste Recycling

19,804



(504)



19,300

1.6% E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal

66,831



(3,694)



63,137

5.1% Intermodal and Other

32,837



(559)



32,278

2.6% Total $ 1,416,616

$ (171,979)

$ 1,244,637

100.0%

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from solid waste acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2019:



Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2019 Acquisitions, net $ 10,800

$ 68,985

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2019:



Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2019 Cash Interest Paid $ 22,440

$ 22,174 Cash Taxes Paid

6,670



6,411

Debt to Book Capitalization as of March 31, 2019: 39%

Internalization for the three months ended March 31, 2019: 55%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2019: 43 (30 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended March 31, 2019:

Basic shares outstanding 263,603,418 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards 733,512 Diluted shares outstanding 264,336,930

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income, plus foreign currency transaction loss, less foreign currency transaction gain. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.



Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2019 Net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 124,869

$ 125,622 Plus (less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

163



(45) Plus: Income tax provision

31,852



27,968 Plus: Interest expense

32,370



37,287 Less: interest income

(1,155)



(3,311) Plus: Depreciation and amortization

159,283



177,389 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion

3,238



3,490 Plus: Impairments and other operating items

1,030



16,112 Plus (less): Other expense (income), net

387



(2,558) Plus (less): Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

221



(103) Adjustments:









Plus: Transaction-related expenses (a)

2,385



837 Plus: Fair value changes to certain equity awards (b)

1,163



3,021 Plus: Integration-related and other expenses (c)

1,110



- Adjusted EBITDA $ 356,916

$ 385,709











As % of revenues

31.3%



31.0%

____________________________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (c) Reflects the addback of integration-related items, including rebranding costs, associated with the Progressive Waste acquisition.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a valuation and liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted free cash flow as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 307,247

$ 363,772 Less: Change in book overdraft

(295)



(2,784) Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets

1,002



639 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment

(91,216)



(114,238) Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(103)



- Adjustments:









Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings (a)

11



- Cash received for divestitures (b)

-



(2,376) Transaction-related expenses (c)

2,385



837 Integration-related and other expenses (d)

1,110



- Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants (e)

1,919



2,182 Tax effect (f)

(1,907)



(1,697) Adjusted free cash flow $ 220,153

$ 246,335











As % of revenues

19.3%



19.8%

____________________________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date. (b) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain Progressive Waste operations. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related items, including transaction costs. (d) Reflects the addback of integration-related items, including rebranding costs, associated with the Progressive Waste acquisition. (e) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards and related payments during the period. (f) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Waste Connections to Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2019 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 124,869

$ 125,622 Adjustments:









Amortization of intangibles (a)

26,098



30,542 Impairments and other operating items (b)

1,030



16,112 Transaction-related expenses (c)

2,385



837 Fair value changes to certain equity awards (d)

1,163



3,021 Integration-related and other expenses (e)

1,110



- Tax effect (f)

(8,044)



(12,197) Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 148,611

$ 163,937











Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:









Reported net income $ 0.47

$ 0.48 Adjusted net income $ 0.56

$ 0.62

____________________________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) Reflects the addback of integration-related items, including rebranding costs, associated with the Progressive Waste acquisition. (f) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

