WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

"We are extremely pleased by our strong start to the year, with record solid waste pricing growth driving underlying margin expansion in spite of inflationary pressures. Our 50 basis points year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA (b) margin in the quarter included 90 basis points combined margin impact, as expected, from $10 million of COVID-related frontline support in January and acquisitions completed since the prior year period. Looking ahead, further sequential improvement in solid waste pricing growth, increasing E&P waste activity and strong operational execution should continue to differentiate our performance," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Moreover, adjusted free cash flow (b) generation of over $320 million, or 19.5% of revenue in the period, positions us to meet or exceed our full year adjusted free cash flow (b) outlook of $1.150 billion."

Mr. Jackman added, "The elevated cadence of solid waste acquisition activity has continued, with approximately $175 million in annualized revenues closed year to date, confirming our expectations for another outsized year of such activity, for which we remain well-positioned."

Q1 2022 Results

Revenue in the first quarter totaled $1.646 billion, up from $1.396 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $273.9 million, which included $4.7 million in acquisition-related costs and $1.9 million in impairments and other operating items. This compares to operating income of $238.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, which included $1.5 million in primarily acquisition-related costs. Net income in the first quarter was $180.3 million, or $0.69 per share on a diluted basis of 259.6 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $160.3 million, or $0.61 per share on a diluted basis of 263.2 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) in the first quarter was $213.4 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, versus $185.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the first quarter was $502.1 million, as compared to $433.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and acquisition-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Environmental, Social and Governance

Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation. In 2020, the Company introduced long-term, aspirational ESG targets and committed over $500 million for investments to meet or exceed such sustainability targets. These investments primarily focus on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety through reduced incidents and enhancing employee engagement through improved voluntary turnover and Servant Leadership scores. The Company's 2021 Sustainability Report provides progress updates on its targets and investments towards their achievement. For more information, visit the Waste Connections website at wasteconnections.com/sustainability.

Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Waste Connections will be filing a Form 8-K on EDGAR and on SEDAR (as an "Other" document) prior to markets opening on May 4th, providing the Company's second quarter 2022 outlook for revenue, price plus volume growth for solid waste, and adjusted EBITDA(b).









(a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections" (b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at wasteconnections.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect Waste Connections' current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "expects," "estimate," "continue," "intends" or other words of similar meaning. All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA and applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about expected 2022 financial results, outlook and related assumptions, and potential acquisition activity. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Waste Connections undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

– financial tables attached –

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2022 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended

March 31,



2021

2022









Revenues

$ 1,395,942

$ 1,646,255 Operating expenses:











Cost of operations



825,920



989,518 Selling, general and administrative



141,422



163,414 Depreciation



157,402



179,950 Amortization of intangibles



32,192



37,635 Impairments and other operating items



634



1,878 Operating income



238,372



273,860













Interest expense



(42,425)



(41,324) Interest income



1,103



137 Other income (expense), net



3,548



(3,466) Income before income tax provision



200,598



229,207













Income tax provision



(40,291)



(48,839) Net income



160,307



180,368 Plus (less): Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



2



(44) Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 160,309

$ 180,324













Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:











Basic

$ 0.61

$ 0.70













Diluted

$ 0.61

$ 0.69













Shares used in the per share calculations:











Basic



262,697,487



258,946,933 Diluted



263,156,655



259,560,983



























Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.205

$ 0.23

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





December 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and equivalents

$ 147,441

$ 391,417

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $18,480 and $19,361 at

December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively



709,614



727,737

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



175,722



293,625

Total current assets



1,032,777



1,412,779

Restricted cash



72,174



71,867

Restricted investments



59,014



59,449

Property and equipment, net



5,721,949



5,770,931

Operating lease right-of-use assets



160,567



162,332

Goodwill



6,187,643



6,427,763

Intangible assets, net



1,350,597



1,388,687

Other assets, net



115,203



120,554

Total assets

$ 14,699,924

$ 15,414,362

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 392,868

$ 423,175

Book overdraft



16,721



16,809

Deferred revenue



273,720



293,729

Accrued liabilities



442,596



396,292

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



38,017



35,079

Current portion of contingent consideration



62,804



64,480

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



6,020



28,070

Total current liabilities



1,232,746



1,257,634

















Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



5,040,500



5,817,641

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



129,628



134,392

Long-term portion of contingent consideration



31,504



31,558

Deferred income taxes



850,921



1,002,800

Other long-term liabilities



421,080



411,278

Total liabilities



7,706,379



8,655,303

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Common shares: 260,283,158 shares issued and 260,212,496 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2021; 257,164,867 shares issued and 257,096,408 shares outstanding at

March 31, 2022



3,693,027



3,269,887

Additional paid-in capital



199,482



196,385

Accumulated other comprehensive income



39,584



110,358

Treasury shares: 70,662 and 68,459 shares at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022,

respectively



-



-

Retained earnings



3,056,845



3,177,778

Total Waste Connections' equity



6,988,938



6,754,408

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



4,607



4,651

Total equity



6,993,545



6,759,059





$ 14,699,924

$ 15,414,362



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2022 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars)









Three months ended March 31,





2021

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 160,307

$ 180,368

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Loss on disposal of assets and impairments



401



2,090

Depreciation



157,402



179,950

Amortization of intangibles



32,192



37,635

Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



8,379



38,378

Current period provision for expected credit losses



1,915



3,022

Amortization of debt issuance costs



1,359



1,195

Share-based compensation



10,307



14,635

Interest accretion



4,204



4,448

Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings



(520)



-

Adjustments to contingent consideration



89



(52)

Other



(796)



382

Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



25,157



(21,154)

Net cash provided by operating activities



400,396



440,897

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(8,545)



(355,212)

Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(96,793)



(152,318)

Proceeds from disposal of assets



2,080



15,012

Other



2,705



2,637

Net cash used in investing activities



(100,553)



(489,881)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from long-term debt



-



1,305,288

Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(5,559)



(505,597)

Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(4,807)



(3,571)

Change in book overdraft



(16,849)



87

Payments for repurchase of common shares



(65,999)



(424,999)

Payments for cash dividends



(53,909)



(59,391)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(18,490)



(17,236)

Debt issuance costs



-



(4,382)

Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



-



1,554

Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



131



305

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(165,482)



292,058

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



403



595

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



134,764



243,669

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



714,389



219,615

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 849,153

$ 463,284



































ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)





Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three months ended March 31, 2022:









Three months

ended March

31, 2022





Core Price

6.3 %









Surcharges

0.8 %









Volume

0.5 %









Recycling

1.1 %









Foreign Exchange Impact

-











Total

8.7 %











Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:





Three months ended March 31, 2021



Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,036,472

$ (3,045)

$ 1,033,427

74.0% Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



461,259



(190,446)



270,813

19.4% Solid Waste Recycling



32,448



(993)



31,455

2.3% E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



28,012



(3,343)



24,669

1.8% Intermodal and Other



35,634



(56)



35,578

2.5% Total

$ 1,593,825

$ (197,883)

$ 1,395,942

100.0%



























Three months ended March 31, 2022



Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,199,452

$ (2,883)

$ 1,196,569

72.7% Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



517,722



(213,019)



304,703

18.5% Solid Waste Recycling



63,094



(2,573)



60,521

3.7% E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



43,555



(2,732)



40,823

2.5% Intermodal and Other



45,693



(2,054)



43,639

2.6% Total

$ 1,869,516

$ (223,261)

$ 1,646,255

100.0%

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:





Three months ended

March 31,



2021

2022 Acquisitions, net

$ 40,542

$ 110,007

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:





Three months ended

March 31,



2021

2022 Cash Interest Paid

$ 25,446

$ 32,159 Cash Taxes Paid



28,621



17,389

Debt to Book Capitalization as of March 31, 2022: 46% Internalization for the three months ended March 31, 2022: 56% Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2022: 40 (24 net of deferred revenue) Share Information for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

Basic shares outstanding

258,946,933 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

614,050 Diluted shares outstanding

259,560,983

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.





Three months ended

March 31,



2021

2022 Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 160,309

$ 180,324 Plus/(Less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2)



44 Plus: Income tax provision



40,291



48,839 Plus: Interest expense



42,425



41,324 Less: Interest income



(1,103)



(137) Plus: Depreciation and amortization



189,594



217,585 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



3,709



4,096 Plus: Impairments and other operating items



634



1,878 Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net



(3,548)



3,466 Adjustments:











Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



526



4,540 Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



339



161 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 433,174

$ 502,120













As % of revenues



31.0%



30.5%







(a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.

(b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a valuation and liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted free cash flow as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.





Three months ended

March 31,





2021

2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 400,396

$ 440,897

Plus/Less: Change in book overdraft



(16,849)



87

Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



2,080



15,012

Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(96,793)



(152,318)

Adjustments:













Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings(a)



520



-

Cash received for divestitures(b)



-



(5,671)

Transaction-related expenses(c)



526



23,404

Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(d)



97



76

Tax effect(e)



(188)



(1,110)

Adjusted free cash flow

$ 289,789

$ 320,377

















As % of revenues



20.8%



19.5%

























































(a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date. (b) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and the settlement of an acquired tax liability. (d) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (e) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections: Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.





Three months ended

March 31,



2021

2022 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 160,309

$ 180,324 Adjustments:











Amortization of intangibles(a)



32,192



37,635 Impairments and other operating items(b)



634



1,878 Transaction-related expenses(c)



526



4,540 Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



339



161 Tax effect(e)



(8,543)



(11,092) Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 185,457

$ 213,446 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste

Connections' common shareholders:











Reported net income

$ 0.61

$ 0.69 Adjusted net income

$ 0.70

$ 0.82















(a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

