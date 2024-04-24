WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Strong start to 2024 on price-led organic growth in solid waste, improving operating trends and continued acquisition activity

Revenue of $2.073 billion , above outlook and up 9.1% year over year

Net income (a) of $230.1 million and adjusted EBITDA (b) of $650.7 million , above outlook and up 14.8% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.4%, above outlook and up 160 basis points year over year

Net income and adjusted net income (b) of $0.89 and $1.04 per share, respectively

Net cash provided by operating activities of $490.3 million and adjusted free cash flow (b) of $324.8 million

Year-to-date acquired annualized revenue of over $375 million

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the first quarter of 2024.

"We are extremely pleased by the strong start to the year driving better than expected operating and financial results, which, along with recently completed acquisitions, positions us well for the remainder of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA(b) margin expansion of 160 basis points to 31.4% in the seasonally weakest quarter of the year puts us on track to exceed our industry-leading full year outlook of 32.7%, as continuing improvements in employee retention and safety trends, along with rising commodity values, provide momentum for continued outperformance," said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We're encouraged to see improvements in employee retention driving some of our best safety performance in years, with monthly incidents down to three-year lows in spite of outsized growth from acquisitions during that period," continued Mr. Mittelstaedt. "These results reflect the value of our decentralized operating model and our commitment to a culture of accountability."

Mr. Mittelstaedt added, "Acquisition activity continues at outsized levels following the Secure Energy transaction completed in February, with solid waste acquisitions totaling approximately $150 million in annualized revenue closed to date, including a new market entry serving customers in Indiana and Michigan. The strength of our financial position and free cash flow generation provide flexibility for continued acquisition outlays in 2024 for what could be one of our busiest years ever, along with increasing return of capital to shareholders."

Q1 2024 Results

Revenue in the first quarter totaled $2.073 billion, up from $1.901 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $366.8 million, which included $11.5 million primarily in transaction-related expenses and fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. This compares to operating income of $314.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, which included $4.3 million primarily related to transaction-related expenses and impairments and other operating items. Net income in the first quarter was $230.1 million, or $0.89 per share on a diluted basis of 258.5 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $197.8 million, or $0.77 per share on a diluted basis of 258.0 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) in the first quarter was $268.7 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, up from $230.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the first quarter was $650.7 million, as compared to $566.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and transaction-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( wasteconnections.com ) is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, including by rail, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves approximately nine million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 46 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S. and Canada, as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation and focused on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety and enhancing employee engagement. Visit wasteconnections.com/sustainability for more information and updates on our progress towards targeted achievement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections".

(b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2024 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

















Three months ended

March 31,



2023

2024









Revenues

$ 1,900,503

$ 2,072,653 Operating expenses:











Cost of operations



1,146,941



1,221,783 Selling, general and administrative



193,667



220,735 Depreciation



204,059



222,691 Amortization of intangibles



39,282



40,290 Impairments and other operating items



1,865



354 Operating income



314,689



366,800













Interest expense



(68,353)



(78,488) Interest income



2,715



2,051 Other income (expense), net



3,174



(1,823) Income before income tax provision



252,225



288,540













Income tax provision



(54,389)



(59,413) Net income



197,836



229,127 Plus (Less): Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(23)



927 Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 197,813

$ 230,054













Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:











Basic

$ 0.77

$ 0.89













Diluted

$ 0.77

$ 0.89













Shares used in the per share calculations:











Basic



257,372,942



257,801,116 Diluted



257,988,971



258,482,473



























Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.255

$ 0.285

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)



















December 31,

2023

March 31,

2024

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and equivalents

$ 78,399

$ 111,985

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $23,553 and $22,858 at

December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively



856,953



896,682

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



206,433



208,387

Total current assets



1,141,785



1,217,054

















Restricted cash



105,639



105,683

Restricted investments



70,350



74,655

Property and equipment, net



7,228,331



7,827,304

Operating lease right-of-use assets



261,782



273,371

Goodwill



7,404,400



7,597,175

Intangible assets, net



1,603,541



1,877,226

Other assets, net



100,048



110,192

Total assets

$ 17,915,876

$ 19,082,660

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 642,455

$ 589,861

Book overdraft



14,855



14,584

Deferred revenue



355,203



370,380

Accrued liabilities



521,428



507,259

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



32,533



36,430

Current portion of contingent consideration



94,996



96,931

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



26,462



16,096

Total current liabilities



1,687,932



1,631,541

















Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



6,724,771



7,795,191

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



238,440



249,419

Long-term portion of contingent consideration



20,034



20,802

Deferred income taxes



1,022,480



1,052,508

Other long-term liabilities



524,438



542,239

Total liabilities



10,218,095



11,291,700

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Common shares: 257,659,921 shares issued and 257,600,479 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2023; 258,019,417 shares issued and 257,961,725 shares outstanding at

March 31, 2024



3,276,661



3,279,130

Additional paid-in capital



284,284



272,450

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9,826)



(62,836)

Treasury shares: 59,442 and 57,692 shares at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively



-



-

Retained earnings



4,141,690



4,298,171

Total Waste Connections' equity



7,692,809



7,786,915

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



4,972



4,045

Total equity



7,697,781



7,790,960

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,915,876

$ 19,082,660



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2024 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





















Three months ended March 31,





2023

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 197,836

$ 229,127

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Loss on disposal of assets and impairments



1,910



1,649

Depreciation



204,059



222,691

Amortization of intangibles



39,282



40,290

Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



28,229



30,395

Current period provision for expected credit losses



2,247



3,730

Amortization of debt issuance costs



1,621



4,055

Share-based compensation



18,469



21,952

Interest accretion



4,884



11,279

Adjustments to contingent consideration



(637)



-

Other



(2,937)



902

Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



(52,605)



(75,761)

Net cash provided by operating activities



442,358



490,309

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(144,611)



(1,156,422)

Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(175,786)



(169,951)

Proceeds from disposal of assets



1,260



1,085

Other



1,378



(9,291)

Net cash used in investing activities



(317,759)



(1,334,579)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from long-term debt



336,649



2,353,022

Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(320,027)



(1,350,932)

Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(1,319)



(11,295)

Change in book overdraft



5,421



(271)

Payments for cash dividends



(65,788)



(73,573)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(22,966)



(30,850)

Debt issuance costs



-



(10,093)

Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



1,841



2,183

Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



765



286

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(65,424)



878,477

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(54)



(577)

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



59,121



33,630

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



181,364



184,038

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 240,485

$ 217,668



































ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three months ended March 31, 2024:





Three months ended March 31, 2024 Core Price



7.8 % Surcharges



(0.7 %) Volume



(3.8 %) Recycling



0.8 % Foreign Exchange Impact



0.0 % Total



4.1 %

Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2024:































Three months ended March 31, 2023





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,434,647

$ (5,514)

$ 1,429,133

75.2 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



616,954



(262,445)



354,509

18.7 % Solid Waste Recycling



31,301



(623)



30,678

1.6 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



51,759



(3,624)



48,135

2.5 % Intermodal and Other



38,212



(164)



38,048

2.0 % Total

$ 2,172,873

$ (272,370)

$ 1,900,503

100.0 %





Three months ended March 31, 2024





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,515,060

$ (4,003)

$ 1,511,057

72.9 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



655,360



(282,978)



372,382

17.9 % Solid Waste Recycling



49,025



(1,839)



47,186

2.3 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



97,408



(4,543)



92,865

4.5 % Intermodal and Other



49,541



(378)



49,163

2.4 % Total

$ 2,366,394

$ (293,741)

$ 2,072,653

100.0 %

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2024:



















Three months ended

March 31,



2023

2024 Acquisitions, net

$ 132,109

$ 77,988

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2024:



















Three months ended

March 31,



2023

2024 Cash Interest Paid

$ 55,131

$ 66,384 Cash Taxes Paid



11,326



28,406

Debt to Book Capitalization at March 31, 2024: 50%

Internalization for the three months ended March 31, 2024: 58%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024: 39 (23 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended March 31, 2024:







Basic shares outstanding

257,801,116 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

681,357 Diluted shares outstanding

258,482,473

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.





Three months ended

March 31,



2023

2024 Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 197,813

$ 230,054 Plus/(Less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



23



(927) Plus: Income tax provision



54,389



59,413 Plus: Interest expense



68,353



78,488 Less: Interest income



(2,715)



(2,051) Plus: Depreciation and amortization



243,341



262,981 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



4,520



9,405 Plus: Impairments and other operating items



1,865



354 Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net



(3,174)



1,823 Adjustments:











Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



2,081



9,847 Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



373



1,286 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 566,869

$ 650,673













As % of revenues



29.8 %



31.4 %

____________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and periodic distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.





Three months ended

March 31,



2023

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 442,358

$ 490,309 Plus/(Less): Change in book overdraft



5,421



(271) Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



1,260



1,085 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(175,786)



(169,951) Adjustments:











Transaction-related expenses(a)



1,249



4,976 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(b)



(2)



14 Tax effect(c)



(519)



(1,369) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 273,981

$ 324,793













As % of revenues



14.4 %



15.7 %

___________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (c) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (b) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as valuation measures in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.



















Three months ended

March 31,



2023

2024 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 197,813

$ 230,054 Adjustments:











Amortization of intangibles(a)



39,282



40,290 Impairments and other operating items(b)



1,865



354 Transaction-related expenses(c)



2,081



9,847 Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



373



1,286 Tax effect(e)



(11,024)



(13,162) Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 230,390

$ 268,669 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:











Reported net income

$ 0.77

$ 0.89 Adjusted net income

$ 0.89

$ 1.04

____________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects adjustments for impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

