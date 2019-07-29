Waste Connections Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results And Updates Full Year Outlook

"Solid waste pricing growth of over 5%, along with a sequential 200 basis points increase in solid waste volumes, drove underlying solid waste collection, transfer and disposal margin expansion of approximately 70 basis points in the quarter. This helped offset a portion of the impact from lower than expected contributions from higher margin, commodity-related activities, primarily recycling and renewable fuels, and the dilutive margin impact of acquisitions completed since the prior year period. Our team delivered on the commitments within their control, but the ongoing erosion in recycled commodity values and a precipitous drop in renewable fuel credits impacted overall results," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In spite of these commodity-related headwinds, we have already generated adjusted free cash flow* of more than $500 million, putting us on track to meet our original expectation for underlying adjusted free cash flow* for the full year."

Mr. Jackman added, "As anticipated, we have already completed an outsized year of acquisition activity with almost half of the year still ahead of us, as we have closed approximately $160 million in total annualized revenue. We are particularly pleased with the approximate 65% average reduction in safety-related incidents in the three largest acquisitions completed over the last several months, and we look forward to continued improvement, as we are accelerating the timing to automate the residential fleet in our largest acquired location. In addition, new contract awards are trending above average. These wins provide foundations for further growth next year but require incremental capex in the current year, which, along with the accelerated fleet conversion referenced above, totals approximately $35 million, and will impact reported adjusted free cash flow*. The strength of our financial profile and free cash flow generation keeps us well-positioned for additional acquisitions and organic growth opportunities, while maintaining the flexibility to increase the return of capital to shareholders."

Q2 2019 Results

Revenue in the second quarter totaled $1.370 billion, up from $1.240 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $222.1 million; this compares to $210.7 million in the year ago period.

Net income attributable to Waste Connections in the second quarter was $148.8 million, or $0.56 per share on a diluted basis of 264.5 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income attributable to Waste Connections of $138.7 million, or $0.52 per share on a diluted basis of 264.3 million shares.

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections* in the second quarter was $181.3 million, or $0.69 per share, versus $172.3 million, or $0.65 per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA* in the second quarter was $425.3 million and 31.1% of revenue, as compared to adjusted EBITDA* of $395.5 million and 31.9% of revenue in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections, adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude acquisition-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Six Months Year to Date 2019 Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, revenue was $2.614 billion, as compared to revenue of $2.380 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $407.0 million, which included $31.3 million of expenses primarily related to impairments and other items related to the termination of certain contracts and other acquisition-related costs; this compared to operating income of $399.4 million for the same period in 2018, which included $18.3 million of expenses primarily related to impairments and other items related to the termination of certain contracts and other acquisition-related costs.

Net income attributable to Waste Connections for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $274.5 million, or $1.04 per share on a diluted basis of 264.4 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income attributable to Waste Connections of $263.6 million, or $1.00 per share on a diluted basis of 264.5 million shares.

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections* for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $345.2 million, or $1.31 per share, compared to $320.9 million, or $1.21 per share, in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA* for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $811.0 million and 31.0% of revenue, as compared to $752.4 million and 31.6% of revenue in the prior year period.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Waste Connections also updated its outlook for 2019, which assumes no change in the current economic environment. The Company's outlook excludes any impact from additional acquisitions that may close during the year, and expensing of transaction-related items. The outlook provided below is forward looking, and actual results may differ materially depending on risks and uncertainties detailed at the end of this release and in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Certain components of the outlook for 2019 are subject to quarterly fluctuations. See reconciliation in the attached tables.

Revenue is estimated to be approximately $5.375 billion , as compared to our original revenue outlook of approximately $5.310 billion .

, as compared to our original revenue outlook of approximately . Net income attributable to Waste Connections is estimated to be approximately $573 million , and adjusted EBITDA* is estimated to be approximately $1.675 billion , or about 31.2% of revenue, as compared to our original adjusted EBITDA* outlook of $1.705 billion .

, and adjusted EBITDA* is estimated to be approximately , or about 31.2% of revenue, as compared to our original adjusted EBITDA* outlook of . Capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $600 million , as compared to our original capital expenditures outlook of approximately $575 million , due primarily to $35 million of incremental capital expenditures primarily related to contracts awarded during 2019.

, as compared to our original capital expenditures outlook of approximately , due primarily to of incremental capital expenditures primarily related to contracts awarded during 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be approximately $1.510 billion , as compared to our original outlook of $1.525 billion , and adjusted free cash flow*, including the incremental $35 million in capital expenditures noted above, is estimated to be approximately $915 million , or about 17.0% of revenue, as compared to our original adjusted free cash flow* outlook of approximately $950 million .

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019















Revenues $ 1,239,968

$ 1,369,639

$ 2,380,099

$ 2,614,275 Operating expenses:













Cost of operations 725,022

815,819

1,384,825

1,549,508 Selling, general and administrative 128,261

139,664

259,568

272,249 Depreciation 142,450

156,776

275,634

303,623 Amortization of intangibles 26,474

31,344

52,573

61,886 Impairments and other operating items 7,073

3,902

8,104

20,014 Operating income 210,688

222,134

399,395

406,995















Interest expense (32,426)

(37,245)

(64,796)

(74,533) Interest income 1,056

1,818

2,210

5,129 Other income, net 2,031

805

1,644

3,363 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 30

1,115

(190)

1,218 Income before income tax provision 181,379

188,627

338,263

342,172















Income tax provision (42,565)

(39,788)

(74,417)

(67,756) Net income 138,814

148,839

263,846

274,416 Plus (less): net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (132)

9

(295)

54 Net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 138,682

$ 148,848

$ 263,551

$ 274,470















Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:













Basic $ 0.53

$ 0.56

$ 1.00

$ 1.04 Diluted $ 0.52

$ 0.56

$ 1.00

$ 1.04















Shares used in the per share calculations:













Basic 263,691,172

263,846,970

263,757,179

263,725,867 Diluted 264,332,029

264,494,943

264,452,785

264,416,610 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14

$ 0.16

$ 0.28

$ 0.32

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





December 31,

2018

June 30,

2019 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and equivalents

$ 319,305

$ 209,209 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $16,760 and $14,029 at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively



609,545



663,931 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



164,053



117,454 Total current assets



1,092,903



990,594 Restricted cash



84,661



84,527 Restricted investments



47,486



54,515 Property and equipment, net



5,168,996



5,318,196 Operating lease right-of-use assets



-



194,361 Goodwill



5,031,685



5,316,670 Intangible assets, net



1,128,628



1,124,107 Other assets, net



72,970



62,802 Total assets

$ 12,627,329

$ 13,145,772 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 359,967

$ 408,229 Book overdraft



18,518



17,984 Accrued liabilities



289,544



274,478 Current portion of operating lease liabilities



-



30,255 Current portion of contingent consideration



11,612



11,773 Deferred revenue



179,282



199,401 Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



1,786



798 Total current liabilities



860,709



942,918













Long-term debt and notes payable



4,153,465



4,082,876 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



-



170,829 Long-term portion of contingent consideration



43,003



45,227 Deferred income taxes



760,033



783,609 Other long-term liabilities



349,931



412,508 Total liabilities



6,167,141



6,437,967 Commitments and contingencies











Equity:











Common shares: 263,271,302 shares issued and 263,141,413 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018; 263,686,518 shares issued and 263,601,239 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019



4,131,307



4,135,002 Additional paid-in capital



133,577



138,194 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(74,786)



(23,487) Treasury shares: 129,889 and 85,279 shares at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively



-



- Retained earnings



2,264,510



2,452,687 Total Waste Connections' equity



6,454,608



6,702,396 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



5,580



5,409 Total equity



6,460,188



6,707,805



$ 12,627,329

$ 13,145,772

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars)







Six months ended June 30,







2018



2019 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 263,846

$ 274,416 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Loss on disposal of assets and impairments



10,090



18,924 Depreciation



275,634



303,623 Amortization of intangibles



52,573



61,886 Amortization of leases



-



13,183 Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



26,399



18,911 Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,081



2,414 Share-based compensation



20,262



26,763 Interest accretion



7,403



8,143 Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings



(11)



- Adjustments to contingent consideration



349



1,466 Other



64



(1,514) Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



6,241



24,833 Net cash provided by operating activities



664,931



753,048













Cash flows from investing activities:











Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(485,519)



(381,422) Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(201,712)



(253,790) Proceeds from disposal of assets



2,074



1,198 Change in restricted investments, net of interest income



-



(6,206) Other



(77)



(70) Net cash used in investing activities



(685,234)



(640,290)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from long-term debt



165,736



1,016,154 Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(338,137)



(1,134,589) Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(4,976)



(550) Change in book overdraft



(1,132)



(534) Payments for repurchase of common shares



(42,040)



- Payments for cash dividends



(73,584)



(84,215) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(14,589)



(17,264) Debt issuance costs



(2,757)



(5,838) Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



2,146



3,695 Other



(103)



(117) Net cash used in financing activities



(309,436)



(223,258) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(915)



270 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(330,654)



(110,230) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



556,467



403,966 Plus: change in cash held for sale



33



- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 225,846

$ 293,736

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three months ended June 30, 2019:





U.S.

Canada

Total Core Price 4.8%

6.0%

5.0% Surcharges 0.2%

0.4%

0.2% Volume 1.0%

0.1%

0.8% Recycling (0.6%)

(1.0%)

(0.7%) Foreign Exchange Impact -

(3.6%)

(0.5%) Total 5.4%

1.9%

4.8%

Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2019:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2018



Revenue



Inter-

company

Elimination



Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection $ 854,719

$ (2,440)

$ 852,279

68.7% Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer

440,537



(171,583)



268,954

21.7% Solid Waste Recycling

22,703



(698)



22,005

1.8% E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal

62,663



(2,431)



60,232

4.9% Intermodal and Other

37,324



(826)



36,498

2.9% Total $ 1,417,946

$ (177,978)

$ 1,239,968

100.0%









































Three Months Ended June 30, 2019





Revenue



Inter-

company

Elimination



Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection $ 958,124

$ (2,733)

$ 955,391

69.8% Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer

501,401



(198,008)



303,393

22.1% Solid Waste Recycling

16,730



(405)



16,325

1.2% E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal

68,039



(4,021)



64,018

4.7% Intermodal and Other

31,134



(622)



30,512

2.2% Total $ 1,575,428

$ (205,789)

$ 1,369,639

100.0%

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from solid waste acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2019:





Three months ended

June 30,

2018

2019 Acquisitions, net $ 32,763

$ 77,396

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2019:



Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,

2018

2019



2018

2019 Cash Interest Paid $ 40,046

$ 46,084



$ 62,486

$ 68,258 Cash Taxes Paid

16,183



14,121





22,853



20,532

Debt to Book Capitalization as of June 30, 2019: 38%

Internalization for the three months ended June 30, 2019: 55%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2019: 44 (31 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended June 30, 2019:

Basic shares outstanding 263,846,970 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards 647,973 Diluted shares outstanding 264,494,943

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income, plus foreign currency transaction loss, less foreign currency transaction gain. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019 Net Income attributable to Waste Connections $ 138,682

$ 148,848

$ 263,551

$ 274,470 Plus/less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

132



(9)



295



(54) Plus: Income tax provision

42,565



39,788



74,417



67,756 Plus: Interest expense

32,426



37,245



64,796



74,533 Less: Interest income

(1,056)



(1,818)



(2,210)



(5,129) Plus: Depreciation and amortization

168,924



188,120



328,207



365,509 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion

3,258



3,682



6,496



7,172 Plus: Impairments and other operating items

7,073



3,902



8,104



20,014 Less: Other income, net

(2,031)



(805)



(1,644)



(3,363) Plus/less: Foreign currency transaction loss/(gain)

(30)



(1,115)



190



(1,218) Adjustments:





















Plus: Transaction-related expenses (a)

2,199



6,184



4,584



7,021 Plus: Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants (b)

2,058



1,262



3,221



4,283 Plus: Integration-related and other expenses (c)

1,306



-



2,416



- Adjusted EBITDA $ 395,506

$ 425,284

$ 752,423

$ 810,994























As % of revenues

31.9%



31.1%



31.6%



31.0%













(a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects share-based compensation costs, including changes in fair value and related expenses, associated with share-based awards granted by Progressive Waste outstanding at the time of the Progressive Waste acquisition. (c) Reflects the addback of integration-related items, including rebranding costs, associated with the Progressive Waste acquisition.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a valuation and liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted free cash flow as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 357,684

$ 389,276

$ 664,931

$ 753,048 Plus/(Less): Change in book overdraft



(837)



2,250



(1,132)



(534) Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



1,072



559



2,074



1,198 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(110,496)



(139,552)



(201,712)



(253,790) Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests



-



(117)



(103)



(117) Adjustments:























Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings (a)



-



-



11



- Cash received for divestitures (b)



-



-



-



(2,376) Transaction-related expenses (c)



2,199



6,184



4,584



7,021 Integration-related and other expenses (d)



1,306



-



2,416



- Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants (e)



2,990



189



4,909



2,371 Tax effect (f)



(1,373)



(1,213)



(3,279)



(2,910) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 252,545

$ 257,576

$ 472,699

$ 503,911

























As % of revenues



20.4%



18.8%



19.9%



19.3%













(a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date. (b) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain Progressive Waste operations. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related items, including transaction costs. (d) Reflects the addback of integration-related items, including rebranding costs, associated with the Progressive Waste acquisition. (e) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards and related payments during the period. (f) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 138,682

$ 148,848

$ 263,551

$ 274,470 Adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles (a)

26,474



31,344



52,573



61,886 Impairments and other operating items (b)

7,073



3,902



8,104



20,014 Transaction-related expenses (c)

2,199



6,184



4,584



7,021 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants (d)

2,058



1,262



3,221



4,283 Integration-related and other expenses (e)

1,306



-



2,416



- Tax effect (f)

(7,971)



(10,272)



(16,016)



(22,469) Tax items (g)

2,515



-



2,515



- Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 172,336

$ 181,268

$ 320,948

$ 345,205 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:





















Reported net income $ 0.52

$ 0.56

$ 1.00

$ 1.04 Adjusted net income $ 0.65

$ 0.69

$ 1.21

$ 1.31













(a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects share-based compensation costs, including changes in fair value and related expenses, associated with share-based awards granted by Progressive Waste outstanding at the time of the Progressive Waste acquisition (e) Reflects the addback of integration-related items, including rebranding costs, associated with the Progressive Waste acquisition. (f) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods. (g) Reflects items primarily associated with internal financing restructuring in conjunction with the Tax Act enacted on December 22, 2017, as well as a reduction in deferred tax liabilities resulting from state legislation enacted during the quarter and changes in the Company's geographical apportionment due to acquisition activity.

UPDATED 2019 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:



Updated 2019 Outlook

Net Income attributable to Waste Connections $ 573,263 Plus: Income tax provision*

181,000 Plus: Interest expense, net

139,000 Plus: Depreciation and depletion

616,000 Plus: Amortization

125,000 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion

14,000 Plus: Impairments and other operating items (a)

20,014 Less: Other income, net (a)

(3,363) Less: Foreign currency transaction gain (a)

(1,218) Adjustments: (a)



Plus: Transaction-related expenses

7,021 Plus: Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants

4,283 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,675,000





As % of revenues

31.2%













(a) Approximately 24%; reflects the midpoint of the estimated 21.5% to 26.5% potential range resulting from IRS proposed regulations released in late December 2018 related to the Tax Act which, if finalized and implemented in 2019, could impact 2019's effective tax rate. (b) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2019, as shown on page 9.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:







Updated 2019 Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,509,813 Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets (a)



1,198 Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests (a)



(117) Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(565,000) Less: Capital expenditures primarily related to new contract awards



(35,000) Adjustments: (a)





Cash received from divestitures



(2,376) Transaction-related expenses



7,021 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants



2,371 Tax effect



(2,910) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 915,000







As % of revenues



17.0%













(a) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2019, as shown on page 10.

