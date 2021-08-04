Waste Connections Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results And Raises Full Year Outlook

"Broad-based strength drove an across the board beat in the second quarter, positioning us to raise our outlook for the full year. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA (b) in Q2 increased 17.5% and 23.0%, respectively, over the prior year primarily as a result of continued improvement in solid waste pricing and volume growth, and strength in recovered commodity values. These trends drove year to date adjusted EBITDA (b) margin expansion of 110 basis points and adjusted free cash flow (b) of over $585 million, up 18.5% year over year," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Given the strength of our results in the first half of the year and expected continuing momentum and margin expansion from these trends, we believe we are on track to report approximately $5.975 billion of revenue and $1.875 billion of adjusted EBITDA (b) in 2021, exceeding our initial outlook provided in February. More importantly, full year adjusted free cash flow (b) is also pacing ahead of initial expectations and is now estimated at approximately $1 billion, or 53% of adjusted EBITDA (b) ."

Mr. Jackman continued, "2021 also has the potential to be another outsized year of acquisition activity. Year to date, we have signed or closed 14 acquisitions with total annualized revenue of approximately $115 million, including $75 million of franchise operations in California, Nevada and Oregon expected to close later this year. We continue to see record amounts of seller interest driving elevated acquisition dialogue and, as communicated throughout the year, expect closings related to most of this activity to be more weighted to the second half of the year. Our recently expanded credit facility and continuing balance sheet strength provide the flexibility to fund outsized acquisition activity along with an increasing return of capital to shareholders."

Q2 2021 Results

Revenue in the second quarter totaled $1.534 billion, up from $1.306 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $266.8 million, which included $6.4 million in fair value accounting changes to equity awards and $6.1 million of impairments and other operating items. This compares to operating loss of $232.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, which included $437.3 million in impairments primarily related to a decrease in property, plant and equipment at certain E&P waste landfills. Net income in the second quarter was $177.0 million, or $0.68 per share on a diluted basis of 261.4 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net loss of $227.1 million, or $0.86 per share on a diluted basis of 263.0 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) in the second quarter was $210.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, versus $158.0 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the second quarter was $484.9 million and 31.6% of revenue, as compared to $394.3 million and 30.2% of revenue in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and acquisition-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Six Months Year to Date Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue was $2.930 billion, up from $2.658 billion in the year ago period. Operating income, which included $7.3 million primarily related to fair value accounting changes to equity awards and $6.7 million in impairments and other operating items, was $505.2 million, as compared to operating loss of $15.4 million for the same period in 2020, which included $445.2 million primarily related to impairments and other operating items.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $337.4 million, or $1.29 per share on a diluted basis of 262.3 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net loss of $84.0 million, or $0.32 per share on a diluted basis of 263.4 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $396.3 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to $328.5 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $918.1 million and 31.3% of revenue, up from $802.8 million and 30.2% in the prior year period.

Updated 2021 Outlook

Waste Connections also updated its outlook for 2021, which assumes no change in the current economic environment or underlying economic trends, including as a result of or related to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic or the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Company's outlook excludes any impact from additional acquisitions that may close during the year, and expensing of transaction-related items. The outlook provided below is forward looking, and actual results may differ materially depending on risks and uncertainties detailed at the end of this release and in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Certain components of the outlook for 2021 are subject to quarterly fluctuations. See reconciliations in the attached tables.

Revenue is estimated to be approximately $5.975 billion , as compared to our original revenue outlook of approximately $5.800 billion .

, as compared to our original revenue outlook of approximately . Net income is estimated to be approximately $690 million , and adjusted EBITDA (b) is estimated to be approximately $1.875 billion , or about 31.4% of revenue, as compared to our original adjusted EBITDA (b) outlook of $1.800 billion or 31.0% of revenue.

, and adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately , or about 31.4% of revenue, as compared to our original adjusted EBITDA outlook of or 31.0% of revenue. Capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $675 million , as compared to our original capital expenditures outlook of approximately $625 million .

, as compared to our original capital expenditures outlook of approximately . Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be approximately $1.666 billion , as compared to our original outlook of $1.575 billion , and adjusted free cash flow(b) is estimated to be approximately $1 billion , or about 16.7% of revenue, as compared to our original adjusted free cash flow(b) outlook of approximately $950 million or 16.4% of revenue.

Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Waste Connections will be filing a Form 8-K on EDGAR and on SEDAR (as an "Other" document) prior to markets opening on August 5th, providing the Company's third quarter 2021 outlook for revenue, price plus volume growth for solid waste, and adjusted EBITDA(b).

(a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections". (b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at wasteconnections.com.

Environmental, Social and Governance

Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation. In 2020, the Company introduced long-term, aspirational ESG targets and committed over $500 million for investments to meet or exceed such sustainability targets. These investments primarily focus on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety through reduced incidents and enhancing employee engagement through improved voluntary turnover and Servant Leadership scores. For more information, visit the Waste Connections website at wasteconnections.com/sustainability.

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)









Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





2020

2021

2020

2021





















Revenues

$ 1,305,782

$ 1,533,931

$ 2,658,187

$ 2,929,874

Operating expenses:

























Cost of operations



785,710



901,191



1,601,134



1,727,111

Selling, general and administrative



132,158



157,943



268,210



299,365

Depreciation



151,230



169,221



302,051



326,624

Amortization of intangibles



31,771



32,707



63,409



64,899

Impairments and other operating items



437,270



6,081



438,777



6,715

Operating income (loss)



(232,357)



266,788



(15,394)



505,160





























Interest expense



(40,936)



(41,328)



(78,926)



(83,753)

Interest income



1,317



744



3,493



1,848

Other income (expense), net



5,772



(1,235)



(3,749)



2,312

Income (loss) before income tax provision



(266,204)



224,969



(94,576)



425,567





























Income tax (provision) benefit



38,737



(47,868)



10,003



(88,159)

Net income (loss)



(227,467)



177,101



(84,573)



337,408

Plus (less): Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



395



(54)



536



(52)

Net income (loss) attributable to Waste Connections

$ (227,072)

$ 177,047

$ (84,037)

$ 337,356





























Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:

























Basic

$ (0.86)

$ 0.68

$ (0.32)

$ 1.29





























Diluted

$ (0.86)

$ 0.68

$ (0.32)

$ 1.29





























Shares used in the per share calculations:

























Basic



262,994,275



260,951,405



263,390,685



261,791,088

Diluted



262,994,275



261,418,573



263,390,685



262,269,600

























































Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.185

$ 0.205

$ 0.37

$ 0.41



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)



















December 31,

2020

June 30,

2021

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and equivalents

$ 617,294

$ 727,395

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,380 and $19,527 at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively



630,264



649,561

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



160,714



129,487

Total current assets



1,408,272



1,506,443

Restricted cash



97,095



110,367

Restricted investments



57,516



59,825

Property and equipment, net



5,284,506



5,249,904

Operating lease right-of-use assets



170,923



169,523

Goodwill



5,726,650



5,818,749

Intangible assets, net



1,155,079



1,102,516

Other assets, net



92,323



88,880

Total assets

$ 13,992,364

$ 14,106,207

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 290,820

$ 326,085

Book overdraft



17,079



16,902

Deferred revenue



233,596



250,254

Accrued liabilities



404,923



411,333

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



30,671



37,352

Current portion of contingent consideration



43,297



43,359

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



8,268



6,997

Total current liabilities



1,028,654



1,092,282

















Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



4,708,678



4,762,857

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



147,223



139,329

Long-term portion of contingent consideration



28,439



24,670

Deferred income taxes



760,044



772,867

Other long-term liabilities



455,888



445,602

Total liabilities



7,128,926



7,237,607

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Common shares: 262,899,174 shares issued and 262,824,990 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020; 260,506,316 shares issued and 260,433,450 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021



4,030,368



3,724,859

Additional paid-in capital



170,555



172,232

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(651)



78,265

Treasury shares: 74,184 and 72,866 shares at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively



-



-

Retained earnings



2,659,001



2,889,027

Total Waste Connections' equity



6,859,273



6,864,383

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



4,165



4,217

Total equity



6,863,438



6,868,600





$ 13,992,364

$ 14,106,207



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





















Six months ended June 30,





2020

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss)

$ (84,573)

$ 337,408

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Loss on disposal of assets and impairments



420,169



6,229

Depreciation



302,051



326,624

Amortization of intangibles



63,409



64,899

Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



(66,821)



3,520

Amortization of debt issuance costs



4,783



2,689

Share-based compensation



24,643



28,724

Interest accretion



8,512



8,199

Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings



-



(520)

Adjustments to contingent consideration



16,794



89

Other



1,596



(1,118)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



62,622



71,735

Net cash provided by operating activities



753,185



848,478

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(86,325)



(67,493)

Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(268,711)



(271,392)

Capital expenditure for undeveloped landfill property



(16,450)



-

Proceeds from disposal of assets



10,642



7,906

Other



888



(1,815)

Net cash used in investing activities



(359,956)



(332,794)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from long-term debt



1,790,625



311,000

Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(1,484,118)



(267,050)

Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(2,251)



(5,595)

Change in book overdraft



(606)



(190)

Payments for repurchase of common shares



(105,654)



(305,640)

Payments for cash dividends



(96,912)



(107,330)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(23,291)



(18,510)

Debt issuance costs



(10,957)



-

Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



679



131

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



67,515



(393,184)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(541)



873

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



460,203



123,373

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



423,221



714,389

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 883,424

$ 837,762



ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021:





Three months ended

June 30, 2021

Six months ended

June 30, 2021 Core Price

4.7 %

4.6 % Surcharges

0.2 %

0.0 % Volume

6.5 %

1.6 % Recycling

1.5 %

1.2 % Foreign Exchange Impact

1.5 %

1.1 % Total

14.4 %

8.5 %

Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:





Three months ended June 30, 2020



Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 948,072

$ (3,432)

$ 944,640

72.4 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



469,704



(191,301)



278,403

21.3 % Solid Waste Recycling



20,217



(660)



19,557

1.5 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



40,152



(4,644)



35,508

2.7 % Intermodal and Other



27,811



(137)



27,674

2.1 % Total

$ 1,505,956

$ (200,174)

$ 1,305,782

100.0 %





Three months ended June 30, 2021



Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,098,319

$ (3,232)

$ 1,095,087

71.4 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



544,257



(215,481)



328,776

21.4 % Solid Waste Recycling



41,539



(1,113)



40,426

2.7 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



34,607



(3,454)



31,153

2.0 % Intermodal and Other



38,590



(101)



38,489

2.5 % Total

$ 1,757,312

$ (223,381)

$ 1,533,931

100.0 %

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021 Acquisitions, net

$ 40,727

$ 44,125

$ 100,296

$ 84,666

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021 Cash Interest Paid

$ 45,782

$ 56,516

$ 62,828

$ 81,962 Cash Taxes Paid



8,440



32,072



13,050



60,693

Debt to Book Capitalization as of June 30, 2021: 41%

Internalization for the three months ended June 30, 2021: 56%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2021: 39 (24 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended June 30, 2021:







Basic shares outstanding

260,951,405 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

467,168 Diluted shares outstanding

261,418,573

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus or minus income tax provision (benefit), plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Waste Connections

$ (227,072)

$ 177,047

$ (84,037)

$ 337,356 Plus/(less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(395)



54



(536)



52 Plus/(less): Income tax provision (benefit)



(38,737)



47,868



(10,003)



88,159 Plus: Interest expense



40,936



41,328



78,926



83,753 Less: Interest income



(1,317)



(744)



(3,493)



(1,848) Plus: Depreciation and amortization



183,001



201,928



365,460



391,523 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



3,709



3,666



7,617



7,375 Plus: Impairments and other operating items



437,270



6,081



438,777



6,715 Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net



(5,772)



1,235



3,749



(2,312) Adjustments:























Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



1,016



57



2,162



583 Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



1,683



6,385



4,223



6,723 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 394,322

$ 484,905

$ 802,845

$ 918,079

























As % of revenues



30.2%



31.6%



30.2%



31.3%

____________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a valuation and liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted free cash flow as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 383,599

$ 448,081

$ 753,185

$ 848,478 Plus/(Less): Change in book overdraft



3,243



16,659



(606)



(190) Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



7,143



5,826



10,642



7,906 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(130,930)



(174,599)



(268,711)



(271,392) Adjustments:























Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings(a)



-



-



-



520 Cash received for divestitures(b)



(4,974)



-



(4,974)



- Transaction-related expenses(c)



1,016



57



2,162



583 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(d)



-



47



6,440



144 Tax effect(e)



(251)



(26)



(3,569)



(214) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 258,846

$ 296,045

$ 494,569

$ 585,835

























As % of revenues



19.8%



19.3%



18.6%



20.0%

___________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date. (b) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (e) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021 Reported net income (loss) attributable to Waste Connections

$ (227,072)

$ 177,047

$ (84,037)

$ 337,356 Adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles(a)



31,771



32,707



63,409



64,899 Impairments and other operating items(b)



437,270



6,081



438,777



6,715 Transaction-related expenses(c)



1,016



57



2,162



583 Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



1,683



6,385



4,223



6,723 Tax effect(e)



(118,220)



(11,393)



(127,523)



(19,935) Tax items(f)



31,508



-



31,508



- Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 157,956

$ 210,884

$ 328,519

$ 396,341 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:























Reported net income (loss)

$ (0.86)

$ 0.68

$ (0.32)

$ 1.29 Adjusted net income

$ 0.60

$ 0.81

$ 1.25

$ 1.51

























Shares used in the per share calculations:























Reported diluted shares



262,994,275



261,418,573



263,390,685



262,269,600 Adjusted diluted shares(g)



263,317,054



261,418,573



263,833,471



262,269,600

____________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods. (f) Reflects the impact of a portion of the Company's 2019 inter-entity payments no longer being deductible for tax purposes due to the finalization of tax regulations on April 7, 2020 under Internal Revenue Code section 267A and an increase in deferred tax liabilities resulting from the E&P impairment. (g) Reflects reported diluted shares adjusted for shares that were excluded from the reported diluted shares calculation due to our reporting a net loss during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

UPDATED 2021 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:













Updated 2021 Outlook



Estimates

Observation Net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 690,000



Plus: Income tax provision (a)

184,294

Approximate 21.0% effective rate Plus: Interest expense, net

162,000



Plus: Depreciation and Depletion

680,000

Approximately 11.4% of revenue Plus: Amortization

132,000



Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion

15,000



Plus: Impairments and other operating items (b)

6,712



Plus: Other income, net (b)

(2,312)



Adjustments: (b)







Plus: Transaction-related expenses

583



Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards

6,723



Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,875,000

Approximately 31.4% of revenue

____________________________ (a) Approximately 21% full year effective tax rate, including amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2021. (b) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2021, as shown on page 9.





Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:







Updated 2021 Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,666,061 Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets (a)



7,906 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(675,000) Adjustments: (a)





Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings



520 Transaction-related expenses



583 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants



144 Tax effect



(214) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 1,000,000





As % of revenues



16.7%

____________________________ (a) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2021, as shown on page 10.

