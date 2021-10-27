Waste Connections Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results And Raises Full Year Outlook

"We delivered another top to bottom beat in the period on continued strength in solid waste pricing, higher recycled commodity values, and improving E&P waste activity, along with acquisitions closed during the period. More importantly, quality of revenue drove 60 basis points year-over-year adjusted EBITDA (b) margin expansion in the quarter, overcoming an estimated 40 basis points impact from margin dilutive acquisitions and hurricanes, putting us firmly on track to exceed the updated full year 2021 outlook we provided in August," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Strong execution, proactive acceleration of solid waste pricing to address inflationary pressures, and outsized contribution from acquisitions completed in 2021, already position us for double-digit growth, underlying solid waste margin expansion and strong free cash flow conversion in 2022. Additional acquisitions expected to be completed later this year, and any continuation of trends in E&P waste activity or commodity-driven revenues, would provide incremental benefit."

Mr. Jackman continued, "As anticipated, the strength of our operating performance, free cash flow generation and balance sheet positioned us for another double-digit increase in our quarterly cash dividend, our eleventh straight year, demonstrating once again our ability to fund our differentiated growth strategy and outsized acquisition activity, along with an increasing return of capital to shareholders."

Q3 2021 Results

Revenue in the third quarter totaled $1.597 billion, up from $1.390 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $285.1 million, which included $5.6 million in acquisition-related costs, $3.1 million of impairments and other operating items, and $0.9 million in fair value accounting changes to equity awards. This compares to operating income of $230.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, which included $7.9 million of costs primarily resulting from impairments and other operating items and acquisition-related costs. Net income in the third quarter was $114.4 million, or $0.44 per share on a diluted basis of 261.1 million shares, including a net of tax loss on debt extinguishment associated with the prepayment of senior notes of $84.2 million or $0.32 per share. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $158.0 million, or $0.60 per share on a diluted basis of 263.5 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) in the third quarter was $233.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, versus $188.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the third quarter was $505.6 million and 31.7% of revenue, as compared to $432.6 million and 31.1% of revenue in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and acquisition-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Nine Months Year to Date Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue was $4.527 billion, up from $4.048 billion in the year ago period. Operating income, which included $9.8 million in impairments and other operating items, $7.6 million in fair value accounting changes to equity awards and $6.2 million in acquisition-related costs, was $790.3 million, as compared to operating income of $215.3 million for the same period in 2020, which included $453.1 million primarily related to impairments and other operating items.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $451.7 million, or $1.72 per share on a diluted basis of 261.9 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $74.0 million, or $0.28 per share on a diluted basis of 263.7 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $629.5 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $517.2 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.424 billion and 31.4% of revenue, up from $1.235 billion and 30.5% of revenue in the prior year period.

Updated 2021 Outlook

Waste Connections also updated its outlook for 2021, which assumes no change in the current economic environment or underlying economic trends, including as a result of or related to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's outlook excludes any impact from additional acquisitions that may close during the year, and expensing of transaction-related items. The outlook provided below is forward looking, and actual results may differ materially depending on risks and uncertainties detailed at the end of this release and in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Certain components of the outlook for 2021 are subject to quarterly fluctuations. See reconciliations in the attached tables.

Revenue is estimated at approximately $6.110 billion , as compared to our revised revenue outlook of $5.975 billion provided in August.

, as compared to our revised revenue outlook of provided in August. Net income is estimated at approximately $633 million , and adjusted EBITDA (b) is estimated at approximately $1.910 billion , or about 31.3% of revenue, as compared to our revised adjusted EBITDA (b) outlook of $1.875 billion provided in August.

, and adjusted EBITDA is estimated at approximately , or about 31.3% of revenue, as compared to our revised adjusted EBITDA outlook of provided in August. Capital expenditures are estimated at approximately $700 million , as compared to our revised capital expenditures outlook of approximately $675 million provided in August.

, as compared to our revised capital expenditures outlook of approximately provided in August. Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated at $1.689 billion , as compared to our revised outlook of $1.666 billion provided in August; adjusted free cash flow(b) is estimated at approximately $1.025 billion , or about 16.8% of revenue, as compared to our adjusted free cash flow outlook of $1.0 billion provided in August.

Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections". (b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 44 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at wasteconnections.com.

Environmental, Social and Governance

Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation. In 2020, the Company introduced long-term, aspirational ESG targets and committed over $500 million for investments to meet or exceed such sustainability targets. These investments primarily focus on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety through reduced incidents and enhancing employee engagement through improved voluntary turnover and Servant Leadership scores. The Company's updated 2021 Sustainability Report provides progress updates on its targets and investments towards their achievement. For more information, visit the Waste Connections website at wasteconnections.com/sustainability.

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,





2020

2021

2020

2021





















Revenues

$ 1,389,552

$ 1,597,168

$ 4,047,739

$ 4,527,042

Operating expenses:

























Cost of operations



828,822



946,098



2,429,957



2,673,209

Selling, general and administrative



136,003



155,520



404,213



454,885

Depreciation



157,590



171,965



459,641



498,588

Amortization of intangibles



32,653



35,337



96,062



100,237

Impairments and other operating items



3,805



3,104



442,582



9,819

Operating income



230,679



285,144



215,284



790,304





























Interest expense



(40,636)



(40,418)



(119,562)



(124,171)

Interest income



903



495



4,396



2,342

Other income (expense), net



702



3,140



(3,046)



5,452

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



-



(115,288)



-



(115,288)

Income before income tax provision



191,648



133,073



97,072



558,639





























Income tax provision



(33,657)



(18,419)



(23,654)



(106,578)

Net income



157,991



114,654



73,418



452,061

Plus (less): Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



58



(273)



594



(325)

Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 158,049

$ 114,381

$ 74,012

$ 451,736





























Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:

























Basic

$ 0.60

$ 0.44

$ 0.28

$ 1.73





























Diluted

$ 0.60

$ 0.44

$ 0.28

$ 1.72





























Shares used in the per share calculations:

























Basic



262,998,317



260,550,774



263,253,087



261,372,827

Diluted



263,507,486



261,145,220



263,718,001



261,879,754

























































Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.185

$ 0.205

$ 0.555

$ 0.615



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





















December 31, 2020

September 30, 2021

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and equivalents

$ 617,294

$ 339,479

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,380 and $20,306 at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively



630,264



692,051

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



160,714



128,758

Total current assets



1,408,272



1,160,288

Restricted cash



97,095



118,893

Restricted investments



57,516



58,430

Property and equipment, net



5,284,506



5,414,789

Operating lease right-of-use assets



170,923



162,640

Goodwill



5,726,650



6,006,533

Intangible assets, net



1,155,079



1,264,728

Other assets, net



92,323



88,531

Total assets

$ 13,992,364

$ 14,274,832

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 290,820

$ 341,211

Book overdraft



17,079



16,527

Deferred revenue



233,596



254,135

Accrued liabilities



404,923



448,541

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



30,671



37,236

Current portion of contingent consideration



43,297



42,359

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



8,268



5,289

Total current liabilities



1,028,654



1,145,298

















Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



4,708,678



4,869,213

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



147,223



132,589

Long-term portion of contingent consideration



28,439



24,592

Deferred income taxes



760,044



777,968

Other long-term liabilities



455,888



442,016

Total liabilities



7,128,926



7,391,676

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Common shares: 262,899,174 shares issued and 262,824,990 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020; 260,526,784 shares issued and 260,453,918 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021



4,030,368



3,726,134

Additional paid-in capital



170,555



184,995

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(651)



17,553

Treasury shares: 74,184 and 72,866 shares at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively



-



-

Retained earnings



2,659,001



2,949,984

Total Waste Connections' equity



6,859,273



6,878,666

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



4,165



4,490

Total equity



6,863,438



6,883,156





$ 13,992,364

$ 14,274,832



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





















Nine months ended September 30,





2020

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 73,418

$ 452,061

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Loss on disposal of assets and impairments



423,832



9,302

Depreciation



459,641



498,588

Amortization of intangibles



96,062



100,237

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



-



115,288

Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



(77,613)



(24,282)

Amortization of debt issuance costs



6,146



3,887

Share-based compensation



38,316



42,694

Interest accretion



12,843



12,068

Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings



-



(520)

Adjustments to contingent consideration



16,852



89

Other



936



(1,286)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



135,140



61,835

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,185,573



1,269,961

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(173,810)



(561,276)

Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(420,694)



(479,480)

Capital expenditures for undeveloped landfill property



(66,809)



-

Proceeds from disposal of assets



11,564



10,109

Other



(317)



(4,193)

Net cash used in investing activities



(650,066)



(1,034,840)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from long-term debt



1,790,625



1,943,192

Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(1,505,641)



(1,814,034)

Premiums paid on early extinguishment of debt



-



(110,617)

Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(2,812)



(7,998)

Change in book overdraft



(862)



(563)

Payments for repurchase of common shares



(105,654)



(305,640)

Payments for cash dividends



(145,921)



(160,754)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(23,390)



(18,576)

Debt issuance costs



(11,117)



(17,997)

Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



-



1,275

Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



679



131

Net cash used in financing activities



(4,093)



(491,581)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



980



443

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



532,394



(256,017)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



423,221



714,389

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 955,615

$ 458,372



ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and

nine month periods ended September 30, 2021:



















Three months ended

September 30, 2021

Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 Core Price

4.7 %

4.6 % Surcharges

0.4 %

0.1 % Volume

2.2 %

1.8 % Recycling

2.1 %

1.5 % Foreign Exchange Impact

0.7 %

1.0 % Total

10.1 %

9.0 %

Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:





























Three months ended September 30, 2020





Revenue

Inter-company Elimination

Reported Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,010,497

$ (3,940)

$ 1,006,557

72.4 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



514,705



(203,136)



311,569

22.4 % Solid Waste Recycling



21,377



(656)



20,721

1.5 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



26,218



(2,575)



23,643

1.7 % Intermodal and Other



27,141



(79)



27,062

2.0 % Total

$ 1,599,938

$ (210,386)

$ 1,389,552

100.0 %





Three months ended September 30, 2021





Revenue

Inter-company Elimination

Reported Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,137,206

$ (3,091)

$ 1,134,115

71.0 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



553,974



(217,899)



336,075

21.0 % Solid Waste Recycling



55,772



(1,354)



54,418

3.4 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



38,519



(3,560)



34,959

2.2 % Intermodal and Other



38,377



(776)



37,601

2.4 % Total

$ 1,823,848

$ (226,680)

$ 1,597,168

100.0 %

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and nine month periods

ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:





























Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021 Acquisitions, net

$ 44,214

$ 51,368

$ 144,509

$ 136,035

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:





























Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021 Cash Interest Paid

$ 23,572

$ 38,685

$ 86,400

$ 120,647 Cash Taxes Paid



47,965



29,411



61,015



90,104

Debt to Book Capitalization as of September 30, 2021: 41%

Internalization for the three months ended September 30, 2021: 56%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2021: 40 (25 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended September 30, 2021:







Basic shares outstanding

260,550,774 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

594,446 Diluted shares outstanding

261,145,220

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021 Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 158,049

$ 114,381

$ 74,012

$ 451,736 Plus/(less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(58)



273



(594)



325 Plus: Income tax provision



33,657



18,419



23,654



106,578 Plus: Interest expense



40,636



40,418



119,562



124,171 Less: Interest income



(903)



(495)



(4,396)



(2,342) Plus: Depreciation and amortization



190,243



207,302



555,703



598,825 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



3,723



3,544



11,340



10,919 Plus: Impairments and other operating items



3,805



3,104



442,582



9,819 Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net



(702)



(3,140)



3,046



(5,452) Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt



-



115,288



-



115,288 Adjustments:























Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



2,335



5,637



4,497



6,220 Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



1,798



914



6,021



7,638 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 432,583

$ 505,645

$ 1,235,427

$ 1,423,725

























As % of revenues



31.1%



31.7%



30.5%



31.4%



____________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a valuation and liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted free cash flow as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 432,388

$ 421,482

$ 1,185,573

$ 1,269,961 Less: Change in book overdraft



(256)



(373)



(862)



(563) Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



922



2,204



11,564



10,109 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(151,983)



(208,089)



(420,694)



(479,480) Adjustments:























Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings(a)



-



-



-



520 Cash received for divestitures(b)



-



-



(4,974)



- Transaction-related expenses(c)



2,335



25,090



4,497



25,673 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(d)



1,015



173



7,455



317 Tax effect(e)



(599)



(485)



(4,168)



(699) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 283,822

$ 240,002

$ 778,391

$ 825,838

























As % of revenues



20.4%



15.0%



19.2%



18.2%



___________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date. (b) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and settlement of an acquired compensation liability. (d) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (e) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections: Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 158,049

$ 114,381

$ 74,012

$ 451,736 Adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles(a)



32,653



35,337



96,062



100,237 Impairments and other operating items(b)



3,805



3,104



442,582



9,819 Transaction-related expenses(c)



2,335



5,637



4,497



6,220 Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



1,798



914



6,021



7,638 Loss on early extinguishment of debt(e)



-



115,288



-



115,288 Tax effect(f)



(10,000)



(41,531)



(137,523)



(61,466) Tax items(g)



-



-



31,508



- Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 188,640

$ 233,130

$ 517,159

$ 629,472 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:























Reported net income

$ 0.60

$ 0.44

$ 0.28

$ 1.72 Adjusted net income

$ 0.72

$ 0.89

$ 1.96

$ 2.39



























____________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) Reflects the make-whole premium and related fees associated with the early termination of $1.5 billion in senior notes. (f) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods. (g) Reflects the impact of a portion of the Company's 2019 inter-entity payments no longer being deductible for tax purposes due to the finalization of tax regulations on April 7, 2020 under Internal Revenue Code section 267A and an increase in deferred tax liabilities resulting from the E&P impairment.

UPDATED 2021 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:



















2021 Outlook



August

Estimates



Current

Estimates



Observation Net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 690,000

$ 633,000







Plus: Income tax provision (a)

184,294



156,487



Approximate 20.5% effective rate

Plus: Interest expense, net

162,000



162,000







Plus: Depreciation and Depletion

680,000



671,000



Approximately 11.0% of revenue

Plus: Amortization

132,000



139,000







Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion

15,000



15,000







Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (b)

-



115,288







Plus: Impairments and other operating items (b)

6,712



9,819







Plus: Other income, net (b)

(2,312)



(5,452)







Adjustments: (b)

















Plus: Transaction-related expenses

583



6,220







Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards

6,723



7,638







Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,875,000

$ 1,910,000



Approximately 31.3% of revenue



____________________________ (a) Approximately 20.5% full year effective tax rate, including amounts reported for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021; figure excludes tax impact from early debt extinguishment costs. (b) Reflects amounts reported for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, as shown on page 9.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:



2021 Outlook







August

Estimates



Current

Estimates Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,666,061

$ 1,689,080

Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets (a)



7,906



10,109

Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(675,000)



(700,000)

Adjustments: (a)













Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings



520



520

Transaction-related expenses



583



25,673

Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants



144



317

Tax effect



(214)



(699)

Adjusted free cash flow

$ 1,000,000

$ 1,025,000

















As % of revenues



16.7%



16.8%



















____________________________ (a) Reflects amounts reported for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, as shown on page 10.

