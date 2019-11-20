Waste Heat Boiler Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Waste Heat Temperature, Waste Heat Source, Orientation, End-user

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waste heat boiler market is estimated to account US$ 5.78 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027/. Thus, the waste heat boiler market is projected to account for US$ 10.03 Bn by 2027. The waste heat boiler market is segment based on the regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America market. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to hold major market share during the forecast period and to witness high year-on-year growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific waste heat boiler market is witnessing high demand for waste heat boilers due to increasing adoption of energy efficient solutions among industries. The Asia-Pacific sector is witnessing a significant growth in industrialization and primary metals sector is on the most prominent sector for waste heat boiler market. China, India, and Japan dominates the APAC market and are expected to have huge opportunities for waste heat boiler vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828406/?utm_source=PRN



The waste heat boiler market is segmented based on orientation i.e., horizontal and vertical. The vertical segment is witnessing significant year on year growth due to factors such as high water level tolerance, low maintenance cost, lesser downtime, and smaller footprint. By the end-user, the waste heat boiler market is segmented as power generation utilities, oil & gas, chemical, primary metals, non-metallic minerals, and others. The oil & gas sector is having the major market share in 2018 due to the factor such as regulations for the reduction of CO2 and standards for energy-efficient solutions. A huge number of players are operating in the waste heat boiler market. The market players are focused on establishing strong relationships with their customers. Also, the players significantly invest in their R&D to stay competitive in the lucrative market.



In 2017, Alfa Laval has won an order to supply a waste heat recovery system to a power plant in Southeast Asia.The order valued approximately SEK 50 Mn, and would be installed at a power plant in Indonesia, where the system would recover heat and generate steam for the turbine.



Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share in waste heat boiler market.The presence of huge number of industries is creating a significant demand for waste heat boilers and are significantly driving the market.



In 2018, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the starting of operations for its first VEGA boiler, a new boiler type that generates power using waste heat recovered from cement plants.

The waste heat source for medium range includes boilers, steam condensate, ethylene furnaces, low-temperature ovens, and hot process solids or liquids.The characteristics of heat released at medium temperature are low power-generation efficiencies, recovery of combustion streams is limited owing to acid concentration in certain low temperatures.



The medium temperature occupies very low share as compared to high and ultra-high.The low share is attributed to low waste heat power-generation efficiency at medium temperature.



Industries such as F&B, textile, pulp & paper, and chemicals (distillation, boiling, and other such processes) falls under this category.



Some of the major players in the waste heat boiler market include Alfa laval, CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD, General Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nooter/Eriksen, Robert Bosch GMBH, Thermax, ThyssenKrupp, Viessmann Group, Zhengzhou Boiler CO. LTD., among others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828406/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

