Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.34%

DUBLIN , Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global waste heat recovery boiler market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.34% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval

Amec Foster Wheeler

Robert Bosch

Forbes Marshall

General Electric

Nooter/Eriksen

Siemens

Thermax

Thyssenkrupp

Viessmann

Zhengzhou Boiler

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A waste heat recovery boiler refers to a heat recovery equipment that is utilized for minimizing the wastage of heat generated by industrial plants. It is primarily used by the factories producing steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and chemicals, such as ethylene, ammonia, sulfuric acid and nitric acid.

The boiler is used, along with gas turbines and combined heat/power units, to reprocess the wasted heat energy and convert it into steam or hot water for further utilization. This heat can be used for re-heating applications, generating electricity by driving turbines, compressing vapors and pumping liquids. This aids in enhancing the efficiencies of the plant and lowering the process costs and consumption of utilities.



Significant growth in the power, oil and gas and chemical industries, along with the increasing requirement for energy-efficient industrial processes, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Apart from reusing waste heat, a WHB can also be used for removing heat from a process fluid that needs to be cooled down for transportation or storage.

Furthermore, the rising environmental consciousness among the masses is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. Resulting from the growing energy demand, there is an increasing preference for utilizing renewable resources to develop environment-friendly energy with minimal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Other factors, including growing investments in combined cycle power plants across the globe, especially in emerging nations, along with the implementation of various government initiatives to promote sustainable infrastructural development, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global waste heat recovery boiler market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global waste heat recovery boiler market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the waste heat temperature?

What is the breakup of the market based on the waste heat source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the orientation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global waste heat recovery boiler market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Waste Heat Boiler Recovery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Water Tube Boiler

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fire Tube Boiler

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Waste Heat Temperature

7.1 Medium Temperature

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 High Temperature

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Ultra-High Temperature

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Waste Heat Source

8.1 Oil Engine Exhaust

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Gas Engine Exhaust

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Gas Turbine Exhaust

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Incinerator Exit Gases

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Orientation

9.1 Horizontal

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Vertical

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

10.1 Power Generation Utilities

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Oil & Gas

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Chemical

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Primary Metals

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/co87qt-heat?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets