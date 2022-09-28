Waste Heat Recovery Market Size to Grow by USD 24.30 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

Sep 28, 2022, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The waste heat recovery market size is expected to grow by USD 24.30 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in industrialization in BRICS is driving the waste heat recovery market growth. However, factors such as concerns related to fouling in waste heat recovery systems may challenge the market growth.
Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Scope
The waste heat recovery market report covers the following areas:
- Waste Heat Recovery Market size
- Waste Heat Recovery Market trends
- Waste Heat Recovery Market industry analysis
Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the waste heat recovery market, including ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, ALSTOM SA, Cannon Spa, Clean Energy Technologies Inc., Econotherm Ltd, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, General Electric Co, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, KNM Group Berhad, John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Promec Engineering Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Questor Technology Inc., Thermax Ltd, Siemens AG, and Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Chemical: The chemical segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The chemical industry includes the production of petrochemicals, polymers, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, fertilizers, and dyes, which involves high-temperature processes that release a huge amount of waste heat. The organic and inorganic chemical production processes are energy-intensive and consume significant electrical and thermal energy. Thus, the rise in the need for waste heat recovery systems helps save costs and energy.
- Petroleum Refining
- Paper
- Commercial And Institutional
- Others
- Geography
- North America: North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising number of measures toward energy conservation. Moreover, this region will grow at a slower rate than other regions. The US is the key country for the waste heat recovery market in North America.
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Waste Heat Recovery Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will help the waste heat recovery market grow during the next five years
- Approximation of the waste heat recovery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the waste heat recovery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste heat recovery market vendors
|
Waste Heat Recovery Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 24.30 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.72
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, ALSTOM SA, Cannon Spa, Clean Energy Technologies Inc., Econotherm Ltd, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Co, John Wood Group PLC, KNM Group Berhad, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Ormat Technologies Inc., Promec Engineering Ltd., Questor Technology Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Thermax Ltd, and Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Petroleum refining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Petroleum refining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Petroleum refining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Petroleum refining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Petroleum refining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Commercial and institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial and institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial and institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Commercial and institutional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Commercial and institutional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Alfa Laval Corporate AB
- Exhibit 105: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key news
- Exhibit 108: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Segment focus
- 10.5 Clean Energy Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 110: Clean Energy Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Clean Energy Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Clean Energy Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Clean Energy Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Exhibit 114: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Overview
- Exhibit 115: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key news
- Exhibit 117: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus
- 10.7 General Electric Co
- Exhibit 119: General Electric Co - Overview
- Exhibit 120: General Electric Co - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: General Electric Co - Key news
- Exhibit 122: General Electric Co - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: General Electric Co - Segment focus
- 10.8 John Wood Group PLC
- Exhibit 124: John Wood Group PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 125: John Wood Group PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: John Wood Group PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: John Wood Group PLC - Segment focus
- 10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 128: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 133: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.11 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 138: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 141: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 Thermax Ltd
- Exhibit 143: Thermax Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Thermax Ltd - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Thermax Ltd - Key news
- Exhibit 146: Thermax Ltd - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Thermax Ltd - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 148: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 149: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 150: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 151: Research methodology
- Exhibit 152: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 153: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 154: List of abbreviations
Share this article