Waste Heat to Power: Global Market Outlook

Report Scope:

In this report, the market has been segmented based on application, end-use industry, and geography.The report provides an overview of the global waste heat recovery systems market and analyses market trends.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027. Market values have been estimated based on the economic benefits realized in $ millions of waste heat recovery systems providers.

The report covers the market for the user base, across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

The report estimates the global market for waste heat recovery systems in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. The scope of the study includes entire waste heat recovery landscape including associated services and technologies like Steam Rankine Cycle (SRC), Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), Kalina Cycle etc.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking measures to contain the economic slowdown.

Report Includes:

- A brief general outlook of the global market for waste heat recovery systems

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global waste heat recovery systems market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by application, end-use, and region

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps in the market estimating current and future demand for waste heat recovery systems, and identification of the regions and countries involved market developments

- Discussion of the major growth drivers and industry-specific challenges that will shape the market for waste heat recovery systems as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2022-2027)

- Holistic review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the market for waste heat recovery systems

- Review, analyze and forecast market developments that will affect major end-use application areas, including petroleum refining, cement, heavy metal, chemical, paper, food and beverages, glass, and others

- Insight into the company competitive landscape of prominent product manufacturers and suppliers of waste heat recovery systems and their recent market developments

- Company profiles of major players operating in the waste heat recovery industry

Summary:

Waste heat recovery is the process of capturing heat discarded by an existing thermal process and using that heat to generate power.Heat recovery technologies frequently reduce the operating costs for facilities by increasing their energy productivity.

Energy intensive processes such as those occurring at refineries, steel mills, glass furnaces, and cement kilns all release hot exhaust gases and waste streams that can be harnessed with well-established technologies to generate electricity.

Waste heat comes from a variety of sources, such as heated products leaving industrial operations, hot equipment surfaces, and hot combustion gases released into the atmosphere.It is estimated that as much as REDACTED to REDACTED% of industrial energy consumption is ultimately discharged as waste heat.

Even though some waste heat losses from industrial processes are unavoidable, facilities can minimize these losses by upgrading the effectiveness of their equipment or implementing a waste heat recovery system.

The global market for waste heat recovery systems was estimated to be $REDACTED in 2021.The waste heat recovery system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.

Waste heat recovery comprises capturing and recovering the waste heat in industrial operations to generate mechanical or electrical work.Preheating combustion air, electricity generation, preheating furnace loads, absorption cooling, and space heating are a few examples of uses for waste heat.

The major factors driving the waste heat recovery market across the globe include the demand for energy conservation, cohesive government policies, high efficiency, and technological advancement.

