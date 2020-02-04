NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Waste Management Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023

Summary



Global Waste Management industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global waste management Industry. Includes Industry size data, textual and graphical analysis of Industry growth trends and leading companies.



Key Highlights

- The waste management industry consists of all municipal solid waste (MSW) - including non-hazardous waste generated in households, commercial establishments and institutions, and non-hazardous industrial process wastes, agricultural wastes and sewage sludge.

- The industry's value represents the amount of total typical charge per ton for landfill multiplied by the volume of MSW generated.

- The industry's volume represents the total MSW generation. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates

- The global Waste Management industry had total revenues of $85.8bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% between 2014 and 2018.

- Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.7% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 1,410.9 million tons in 2018.

- According to a Global Markets Insight study, continued government measures which aim to introduce cost-effective and sustainable waste management practices will drive the waste management industry.



