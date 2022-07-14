Waste Management is Quickly Becoming a Staple for Household Service Providers

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy efficiency delivers a number of environmental benefits as it notably reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This occurs in both direct emissions from fossil fuel combustion or consumption, and indirect emissions reductions from electricity generation. Currently, a wide range of strategies are available to help organizations reduce GHG emissions including supply chain management, waste reduction and diversion, using high-capacity energy storage systems, increasing fuel efficiency and electrification of transportation, amongst others. However, the broader waste sector alone was responsible for 110.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent in 2019, according to data from the U.S. EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program. The waste sector ranks as one of the highest reporting contributors, behind facilities classified under categories such as power plants, oil and gas, non-fluorinated chemicals, refineries, and minerals. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI).

Overall, the global market for carbon footprint management was estimated at USD 9.5 Billion in the year 2022. Now, it is projected to reach a revised size of USD 12.2 Billion by 2026, while growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period, according to data provided by Global Industry Analysts, Inc. As a result, the market for carbon footprint management, consisting of services and solutions which aid in managing carbon footprint, has begun to garner a greater amount of attention. Carbon footprint services include managed services and professional services that aid in the management of an organization's carbon footprint.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) just announced breaking news regarding, a new "carbon neutral" initiative to provide specialized waste classification, energy saving and emission reduction household services.

E-Home plans to launch garbage classification services and incorporate the concept of "emission reduction" into standard door-to-door household cleaning and maintenance services, which involves developing tailor-made garbage bags (decomposable, non-composable, recyclable, non-recyclable etc.) and advocating customers to use this designated service for environment-friendly sorting of waste. The Company is also looking to provide such waste sorting services for public service institutions and has signed contract with a local property management company in Fujian for domestic garbage sorting and dumping.

China aims to have non-fossil energy consumption exceed 80% of its total mix by 2060, when the world's second-biggest economy plans to be carbon neutral, according to guidelines published by the official Xinhua News Agency in October last year. The measures are part of China's larger plan for achieving peak carbon emissions and reaching net-zero by 2060. The report reiterated the government's climate goals for 2025 and 2030 and vowed to accelerate a decline in China's coal use.

Carbon neutral is also not so far away from our day-to-day life. Garbage collection could play a key role in reducing carbon emissions but limited waste collection and poor segregation by households and at landfills make it difficult for recycling works. E-Home has established expertise and experience to provide this specialized service with garbage collection and dumping to help facilitate China's carbon neutral goals. Moreover, China has categorized "Carbon Emission Manager" as a new profession that involves the monitoring, measuring and facilitating consultation on the reduction of carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions. E-Home is also riding on this trend and will combine existing training program and human resources system with skillset related to "carbon neutral" household services to foster transformation of the Company's business into a green profession. The Company plans to provide Carbon Emission Manager training, which should help create new opportunities and jobs for workforce and also diversify E-Home's streams of revenue.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: 'We are delighted to announce our carbon neutral project and we believe this new initiative will help create new jobs and work to expand our revenue from household training, boosting our profitability. In recent years we humans are profoundly aware that climate change is a security issue related to the survival and sustainable development of the whole ecosystem. To help facilitate China's carbon neutral goals, E-Home will also seek to adhere to green, low-carbon and circular development via transforming and upgrading our existing high-quality household cleaning and maintenance services.''

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC's subsidiary NextEra Water Texas, LLC announced on July 13th, that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of rate-regulated water and wastewater utility assets in eight counties near Houston, Texas, from Quadvest, L.P. "This acquisition marks our first purchase of water and wastewater assets and furthers our strategy to build a world-class water utility in the coming years," said Bruce Hauk, president of NextEra Water. "We are committed to meeting high standards for the operation of these assets and providing exceptional service to community residents and businesses."

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) announced on March 29th, a partnership with Goldman Sachs Renewable Power (GSRP), a strategic, long-term investor in clean energy projects. Together, ChargePoint and Goldman Sachs Renewable Power are introducing new tailored financing solutions as part of the ChargePoint as a Service® (CPaaS®) product family to reduce upfront costs of EV charging technology for eligible customers. "This partnership with Goldman Sachs Renewable Power reduces the barrier to entry for businesses who have been interested in adopting clean energy but have held back due to lack of tailored financing," said Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint. "Fleet owners, retailers, fueling and convenience providers, transit operators, and logistics firms, among others, can now participate in the new fueling network without the upfront costs and utilization risk typically associated with EV charging."

Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) announced on February 24th, that the Company has been selected to provide smart energy storage solutions in Texas to Available Power ("AP"), a developer that designs, develops, and deploys distributed energy resources and microgrid systems for commercial and industrial real estate. John Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Stem, commented, "This partnership with Available Power showcases Stem's ability to support developers across the project lifecycle and enable best-in-class management of large portfolios of energy storage projects. Our market-leading Athena® software, advanced BidderTM application, system operating knowledge, and ability to rapidly deploy projects will help Available Power quickly go to market and generate exceptional value."

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) announced on February 3rd, a new initiative planned to reduce paper use by more than 15 million sheets and save an estimated 1,500 trees per year through its introduction of scannable QR code instructions. The shift to lessen paper usage aligns the Company's sustainability goals with its digital transformation. "Our products last for years and sometimes decades, and over time, the paper installation instructions are discarded or misplaced. Giving our customers digital access to the documents they need helps minimize waste and makes our product information more accessible," said Trevor Palmer, President, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls.

