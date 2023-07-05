Waste Management Market size to grow by USD 156.64 billion from 2021 to 2026 | BERTIN MEDICAL WASTE, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., are some of the major vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The waste management market share is expected to increase to USD 156.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%, according to Technavio. APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is also considered faster than in the other regions. China and Japan are the major markets for waste management in the region. The major factor driving the market's growth is the need to provide cost-effective waste management services that can serve many industries. Furthermore, the emergence of India and China as global manufacturing hubs is also expected to drive the market. For example, on May 31, 2022, Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd. announced its investment of USD 1 billion and expanded its business in Indonesia. In addition, end-user segments experience a rapid rise, including hospitality, retail, and education. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Waste Management Market

Vendor Landscape

The waste management market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers and Challenges

The laws in Europe for recycling waste are one of the key factors driving the market growth. This growth is due to the strict environmental rules which are implemented by governments of various countries in this region and the Horizon 2020 project. Furthermore, the European market is considered the leader in composites recycling. Recent significant developments have propelled societal and technological drive to develop sustainable solutions for recycling composites. The composite material will play an important role in various sectors, such as the wind energy sector, aerospace, automotive, construction, and marine industries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Huge capital investment to discard biomedical waste is one of the key challenges restricting market growth. This is due to the biomedical waste discharged from the healthcare industry, which includes infectious, toxic, and radioactive materials and sharp hypodermic needles, knives, and scalpels. These biomedical wastes are hazardous and toxic parts of waste. Furthermore, the treatment process for this kind of waste is very difficult as it requires high capital investment, a high-quality waste treatment unit, and a management facility, along with recruiting a skilled workforce. Hence, huge capital investment for biomedical waste management is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing demand for renewable cleaning is one of the major trends shaping the market. The main aim is to minimize the damage to the environment, improve the quality of performance, and cut costs. As a result, renewable or green cleaning has entered the cleaning industry. Water cleaning, high-flow fluid extraction, and steam vapor technology are the green cleaning processes that are used in industry. Furthermore, improving health and safety inside an industrial building reduces storage, purchase, and disposal costs and simplifies the use and cleaning operations are the various advantages of renewable cleaning. The adoption of green cleaning among industries is getting popular due to reducing costs and improving the health and safety of workers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

Company Profiles

The waste management market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including BERTIN MEDICAL WASTE, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Daiseki Co. Ltd., FCC Environment (UK) Ltd., GEPIL, Hasiru Dala Innovations Pvt Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt Ltd., SUEZ SA, URBASER SA, US Ecology Inc., Valicor Inc., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., and Stericycle Inc..

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by service type (landfill, open dumping, incineration, recycling, composting, and anaerobic digestion) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The waste management market share growth in the landfill segment will be significant during the forecast period. The disposal sites for waste management are known as landfills. Commercial solid waste, nonhazardous sludge, and industrial nonhazardous solid waste are considered landfill wastes. This is because this waste is buried in the land. These wastes break down at a very slow rate, and the remains decomposed. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the waste management market during the forecast period.

Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 156.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BERTIN MEDICAL WASTE, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Daiseki Co. Ltd., FCC Environment (UK) Ltd., GEPIL, Hasiru Dala Innovations Pvt Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt Ltd., SUEZ SA, URBASER SA, US Ecology Inc., Valicor Inc., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., and Stericycle Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis, and future consumer dynamics and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

