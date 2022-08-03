Waste Management Market Size to Grow by USD 156.64 billion with 49% of the contribution from APAC - Technavio Exclusive Report

Aug 03, 2022, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Waste Management Market by Service Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global waste management market as a part of the global environmental and facilities services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the waste management market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The laws in Europe for recycling waste are one of the key drivers supporting the waste management market growth. In addition, increasing demand for renewable cleaning is one of the key waste management market trends fueling the market growth. However, huge capital investment to discard biomedical waste is one of the key challenges hampering the waste management market growth.
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- BERTIN MEDICAL WASTE, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Daiseki Co. Ltd., FCC Environment (UK) Ltd., GEPIL, Hasiru Dala Innovations Pvt Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt Ltd., SUEZ SA, URBASER SA, US Ecology Inc., Valicor Inc., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., and Stericycle Inc. are some of the major market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The waste management market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- Vendors are offering innovative offerings to strengthen their market presence. Biffa Plc offers general waste collection services to provide waste separation and recycling services. Clean Harbors Inc. offers waste management such as potable water, sewage, and industrial wastewater treatments to keep the environment clean. Covanta Holding Corp. offers liquid waste management through wastewater treatment plants where the process efficiently deals with all types of liquid waste, resulting in salvageable, metals and oils, the obtained clean water that can be reused in other operations or returned to the water cycle.
- We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Waste Management Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Waste Management Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Service Type
- Landfill: The waste management market share growth by the landfill segment will be significant during the forecast period. Landfills are disposal sites for waste management. It is an engineered pit that has layers of solid waste-filled, compacted, and covered for final disposal. Wastes, such as commercial solid waste, nonhazardous sludge, and industrial nonhazardous solid waste, are buried in landfills, which break down at a very slow rate, and the remains get decomposed. These features of landfills will drive the waste management market growth during the forecast period.
- Open dumping
- Incineration
- Recycling
- Composting and anaerobic digestion
- Geography
- APAC: 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for waste management in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The need to provide cost-effective waste management services that can serve a vast number of industries will facilitate the waste management market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our waste management market report covers the following areas:
- Waste Management Market size
- Waste Management Market trends
- Waste Management Market industry analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist waste management market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the waste management market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the waste management market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste management market vendors
Waste Management Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 156.64 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.52
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BERTIN MEDICAL WASTE, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Daiseki Co. Ltd., FCC Environment (UK) Ltd., GEPIL, Hasiru Dala Innovations Pvt Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt Ltd., SUEZ SA, URBASER SA, US Ecology Inc., Valicor Inc., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., and Stericycle Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- increasing portfolio of facility services companies has directly improved the operational costs of the end-users, thereby increasing the overall demand for facility management.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
