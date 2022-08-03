Waste Management Market Size to Grow by USD 156.64 billion with 49% of the contribution from APAC - Technavio Exclusive Report

Waste Management Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

BERTIN MEDICAL WASTE, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Daiseki Co. Ltd., FCC Environment (UK) Ltd., GEPIL, Hasiru Dala Innovations Pvt Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt Ltd., SUEZ SA, URBASER SA, US Ecology Inc., Valicor Inc., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., and Stericycle Inc. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The waste management market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Vendors are offering innovative offerings to strengthen their market presence. Biffa Plc offers general waste collection services to provide waste separation and recycling services. Clean Harbors Inc. offers waste management such as potable water, sewage, and industrial wastewater treatments to keep the environment clean. Covanta Holding Corp. offers liquid waste management through wastewater treatment plants where the process efficiently deals with all types of liquid waste, resulting in salvageable, metals and oils, the obtained clean water that can be reused in other operations or returned to the water cycle.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Waste Management Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Waste Management Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Waste Management Market Segmentation Analysis

Service Type

Landfill: The waste management market share growth by the landfill segment will be significant during the forecast period. Landfills are disposal sites for waste management. It is an engineered pit that has layers of solid waste-filled, compacted, and covered for final disposal. Wastes, such as commercial solid waste, nonhazardous sludge, and industrial nonhazardous solid waste, are buried in landfills, which break down at a very slow rate, and the remains get decomposed. These features of landfills will drive the waste management market growth during the forecast period.



Open dumping



Incineration



Recycling



Composting and anaerobic digestion

Geography

APAC: 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for waste management in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The need to provide cost-effective waste management services that can serve a vast number of industries will facilitate the waste management market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for waste management in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The need to provide cost-effective waste management services that can serve a vast number of industries will facilitate the waste management market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Waste Management Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our waste management market report covers the following areas:

Waste Management Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist waste management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the waste management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the waste management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste management market vendors

Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 156.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BERTIN MEDICAL WASTE, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Daiseki Co. Ltd., FCC Environment (UK) Ltd., GEPIL, Hasiru Dala Innovations Pvt Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt Ltd., SUEZ SA, URBASER SA, US Ecology Inc., Valicor Inc., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., and Stericycle Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

