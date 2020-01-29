Waste Management Phoenix Open to Feature Ball Corporation's Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Cups

"The Waste Management Phoenix Open is a shining example of how events big and small can make sustainability a core part of their mission," said John A. Hayes, Ball's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We're proud to join together with Waste Management to bring fans the aluminum cup and help meet their zero-waste goal, while also expanding the cups to golf fans."

During the tournament, 7,000 of the 20-ounce cups will be used in the Patriots Outpost, a tournament venue on the 18th fairway that is exclusively for Active, Reserve, Veterans and Retired U.S. Military to enjoy complimentary food and beverages while watching PGA TOUR golf in a relaxed and comfortable setting. Waste Management is also hosting the #BinThereDoneThat social media contest, in which fans are encouraged to submit their recycling trick shots via social media for a chance to win a 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open ticket package.

"We're excited to team up with Ball to bring the game-changing aluminum cup to fans at this year's Waste Management Phoenix Open," said Brent Bell, vice president of recycling, Waste Management. "Waste Management is a leader in promoting sustainability and environmental solutions, and the introduction of the infinitely recyclable aluminum cup will play an important part in helping us educate fans about how to recycle right here at the tournament and when they return to their homes, communities and businesses."

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today. In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is lightweight, sturdy and cool to the touch. It also can be customized with logos and graphics.

For more information about the Ball aluminum cup, visit www.ball.com/cups. For more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com.

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 17,500 people worldwide and reported 2018 net sales of $11.6 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, Waste Management provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. Waste Management's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.

