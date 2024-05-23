WASTE MANAGEMENT TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT

Local 533 Members Win Significant Pay Increases, Improved Benefits

RENO, Nev., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 533 have overwhelmingly ratified a new five-year collective bargaining agreement with Waste Management. The contract covers over 250 workers who service the communities of Lyon, Storey, and Washoe counties.

"I want to congratulate our members and the negotiating committee for their unity and perseverance, which ultimately secured such a strong contract," said Debbie Calkins, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 533. "Our members stuck together and won life-changing wage and pension increases, along with top-notch Teamsters health care benefits."

"This contract is a testament to the strength of rank-and-file Teamsters and the importance of collective action," said Gary Watson, President of Local 533. "It clearly demonstrates the difference between union and nonunion workers and will undoubtedly serve as a stepping stone for organizing other waste workers in our region."

The new agreement provides an immediate $4 wage increase upfront and an additional $1.25 per year over the length of the contract. In addition to a substantial pay increase, the contract increases pension contributions by $1.25, secures a fair bidding process that is based on seniority, and provides first-class Teamsters health care.

"We made clear to the company that we were serious and prepared to fight for what we deserve," said Delbert Lopez, a 46-year Teamster, and Waste Management mechanic. "This was my first time sitting on a negotiating committee, and I was impressed by the entire process. Our unity won significantly higher wages and improved benefits for all."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 533 represents about 2,500 workers in various trades throughout northern Nevada and eastern California. For more information, go to teamsters533.org.

