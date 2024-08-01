Waste Recycling Market to Reach $101.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Waste recycling is a crucial process that includes gathering, organizing, and converting waste materials into reusable items or products. It is essential for effective waste management and provides an eco-friendly approach to handling waste.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Waste Recycling Market by Product Type (Metals, Plastics, Glass, Paper and Paperboard and Others), and Application (Municipal, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to report the waste recycling market was valued at $51.74 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $101.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The waste recycling sector plays a crucial role in creating job opportunities, stimulating local economies, and facilitating the shift towards a circular economy. This industry includes multiple stages, including collection, sorting, processing, manufacturing, and distribution, which collectively provide a diverse array of employment prospects. Moreover, recycling actively encourages community involvement and environmental awareness by promoting responsible waste management practices and urging individuals to minimize, reuse, and recycle. Ultimately, these efforts cultivate a mindset of environmental stewardship, fostering a culture that values and protects the planet.

The plastic segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the plastic segment held the highest market share in 2023. The rise in the establishment of recycling facilities was driven by the significant amount of plastic waste produced globally, coupled with an increasing focus on reducing plastic pollution through regulatory measures. Governments and organizations are implementing strict policies to effectively manage plastic waste, thereby increasing the need for recycling facilities. In addition, advancements in plastic recycling technologies, including chemical recycling and advanced sorting systems, are also playing a role in the expansion of this sector.

The municipal segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2023. Municipalities enforce waste management regulations and policies to encourage recycling and minimize waste production. These measures can encompass compulsory recycling mandates, prohibitions on specific non-recyclable materials, and rewards for promoting recycling initiatives. Moreover, local businesses, community organizations, and recycling industry stakeholders work together with municipalities to boost recycling initiatives. Teaming up with recycling companies can enhance collection and processing techniques, and partnerships with schools and community groups can also increase recycling awareness and engagement. By collaborating in such a way municipalities are actively exploring cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices to enhance waste recycling processes. These initiatives encompass the utilization of state-of-the-art sorting equipment, waste-to-energy technologies, and data analytics to optimize recycling programs and minimize waste generation.

The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2023

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2023, The waste recycling market in the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing substantial growth due to various critical factors and trends. The rise in urbanization and industrialization in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have led to a significant increase in waste generation. By 2050, the urban population in Asia-Pacific is projected to reach 3.3 billion, creating a demand for effective waste management solutions. Government initiatives and regulations also play a crucial role in driving this growth. For instance, China's National Sword policy has reshaped global recycling markets and encouraged the development of domestic recycling infrastructure.

