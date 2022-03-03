Waste Reduction Art Project announces a new exhibit by Hyland Mather 'Ocean Of Being'

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 Waste Reduction Art Project Inc. (WRAP) is pleased to announce 'Ocean Of Being', a new exhibit by Hyland Mather, curated by DK Johnston. Opening reception is March 4, 2022 from 6-8pm at the Jersey City Arts District Canopy at 159 Morgan St. Jersey City, NJ 07302. Learn more about the artist here: thelostobject.com

Waste Reduction Art Project is pleased to announce 'Ocean Of Being', an exhibit by Hyland Mather, curated by DK Johnston Tweet this Brooklyn street art by Hyland Mather

WRAP's mission is to grow environmental preservation awareness through art. WRAP works with artists who create from recycled and upcycled materials all around the world, helping raise awareness about climate change. WRAP supports CSR efforts across global corporations by augmenting their programming with Recycled Art Events and Remote Workshops in efforts to reach NetZero. WRAP is currently working on the "Circularity" sculpture park project to help bring the public's attention to the need for a circular economy. To learn more about WRAP go to www.wrapnow.org .

Media Contact: Yana Nigen 917-476-5846

SOURCE Waste Reduction Art Project Inc.