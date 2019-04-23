Waste Resource Technologies Partners with SynTech Bioenergy to Provide Non-Landfill Waste Outlet

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SynTech Bioenergy , a pioneer in renewable, carbon negative clean energy, has signed an agreement with Waste Resource Technologies, Inc. (WRT) to immediately begin deploying SynTech's proprietary BioMax® power generation solution to convert green waste collected by WRT, as well as fruit processing waste from certain agricultural operations on Oahu, HI, to renewable energy.

"We have extensive, exciting plans in place for our partnership with WRT - look for additional announcements as we progress further into 2019," said Wayne McFarland, Chairman and CEO, SynTech Bioenergy. "First up is the Oahu project, in which our BioMax® solution will provide a high value, non-landfill outlet for both plant processing and green waste, demonstrating what our technology can do to solve a substantial issue in the agricultural industry."

This initial project will keep an estimated 1300 tons of waste per year out of landfills or otherwise kept from normal decay, the methane from which would have been 21 times more harmful to the pristine Hawaiian environment than CO2. This translates to the elimination of up to 8000 tons of carbon, which will be removed from the local environments through the elimination of waste transportation, elimination of methane release and displacement of fossil fired power and heat by BioMax®.

"WRT believes that waste is a resource, and that we should not continue to bury or burn waste collected anywhere, particularly in Hawaii," stated Kosti Shrivanian, Founder and CEO of WRT. "SynTech's BioMax® system is an excellent platform through which we can convert waste into valuable products and reduce reliance on landfills. With respect to the latter, our corporate mission is: Target: Zero Waste™. We look forward to working with Wayne and the entire SynTech team on this and future opportunities."

SynTech Bioenergy is on a mission to solve the most pressing energy, environmental, economic, social, and political problem the world faces—through the production of carbon negative clean energy. Our proprietary BioMax® technology is a commercially proven power generation solution capable of delivering highly reliable, uninterrupted power from a wide range of biomass feedstocks, as well as processed MSW and biosolids, in a highly scalable yet compact footprint. With more than 100,000 commercial operating hours globally, a single BioMax® modular biopower system can displace up to 8,608 metric tons of environmental carbon per year.

For more information: www.syntechbioenergy.com/

Waste Resource Technologies, Inc. ("WRT") is a fully-integrated waste collection, recovery and conversion company with operations in California and Hawaii. In addition to its waste collection businesses, WRT uses technologies from leading bioenergy companies to transform waste into sustainable resources such as baseload electricity, renewable natural gas, alternative fuel pellets, and biochar. The company was founded on the principle that waste is a resource, and that through converting waste into value-added products using new and existing technologies, waste can be diverted from landfills, thus benefitting the environment and providing renewable resources.

For more information: www.bioenergyhawaii.com

