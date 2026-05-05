SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch is a milestone for waste™ and for the upcycled beverage category as a whole.

waste™ is built on repurposed agricultural ingredients - turning what's normally discarded into alcohol. The brand sits at the intersection of sustainability, premiumization, and cultural relevance, deliberately leading with taste, design, and cultural cachet rather than traditional green messaging.

waste waste™, the World's Most [Sustainable] Disruptive Cocktail in a Can, Has Expanded into Whole Foods Market Across California - Marking the First Time an Upcycled Certified RTD Has Been Available at Scale Within the Retailer

"California is the right place to start," says Simon Waterfall, CEO and Founder of waste™. "It's a focused proof of concept and the beginning of what we expect to be a long and successful relationship."

The launch will be supported by in-store sampling and activations designed to drive trial and repeat purchase.

A Whole Foods spokesperson commented, "Waste represents the kind of innovation we're thrilled to bring to Whole Foods Market, a delicious ready-to-drink cocktail made with upcycled ingredients and sustainable packaging. It's exciting to offer our customers a beverage that tastes great while advancing environmental initiatives."

"Our alignment with Whole Foods could signal a new wave of upcycled innovation in beverage alcohol," says Graeme Dignan, Chief Strategy Officer. "It also demonstrates that sustainability and premium positioning aren't mutually exclusive."

"Our ambition is to build a scalable platform that redefines how alcohol is made and marketed. This, alongside our recent BevNET Best New RTD of the Year nomination, points to the real potential of this brand - and the upcycled category overall."

About waste™

waste™ is rewriting the rules of the RTD market.

waste™ was conceived as an unapologetic, design-led brand rooted in upcycled innovation, delivering a premium drinking experience with real world impact.

waste™ is a refreshing citrus based vodka drink, powered by the best of nature & technology, aimed primarily, but not exclusively, at savvy young adults seeking better choices in product and environmental impact.

waste™ is the most sustainable, resilient RTD cocktail in a can

To learn more visit https://www.notwaste.it/ or follow us on social via https://www.instagram.com/notwaste.it.

Company Contact

Simon Waterfall

CEO and Founder

Waste Inc.

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

Founder and CEO

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE waste