Waste to Energy Market Report 2024-2034 - Available Land Space for Landfilling Is Diminishing, Necessitating Alternative Waste Management Solutions

21 Dec, 2023, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Revenue for Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Market is forecast to surpass US$23.9 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.
Exponential Growth in Global Population and Urbanisation Has Increased Waste Generation
The exponential growth in global population and urbanisation has led to a substantial surge in waste generation, necessitating advanced waste management solutions. Urban areas, in particular, face significant challenges in handling the escalating volumes of municipal solid waste. Waste to energy emerges as a critical market driver, offering a sustainable approach to address the mounting waste crisis. For instance, Tokyo, one of the world's largest and most densely populated cities, generates approximately 12,500 tons of waste per day. To manage this colossal waste output efficiently, Tokyo has invested in waste to energy facilities, converting a substantial portion of its waste into electricity, thereby addressing both waste disposal challenges and contributing to the city's energy needs.
Stringent Environmental Regulations
Governments worldwide are enacting stringent environmental regulations to combat climate change and promote sustainable practices. These regulations focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and encourage the adoption of cleaner energy alternatives, driving the waste to energy market. The European Union's waste incineration directive exemplifies this trend. This directive establishes strict guidelines for the safe and environmentally responsible use of waste to energy technologies. For instance, countries like Germany have implemented advanced flue gas cleaning systems in waste to energy plants to comply with these regulations, ensuring that the environmental impact of waste incineration is minimised.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- The Global Municipal Waste Destined for Waste-To-Energy (WtE) Facilities is Experiencing an Upsurge in Volume
- The Available Land Space for Landfilling Is Diminishing, Necessitating Alternative Waste Management Solutions
- Increased Financial Support from Governmental Entities Is Promoting Initiatives Aimed at Addressing the Issue of Escalating Waste Generation
Market Restraining Factors
- The Expansion of Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Facilities in the Countries has Faced Notable Slowdowns Due to Environmental Opposition
- Waste Incineration Remains an Uncommon Practice in Developing Countries, Posing a Challenge for Market
- The Cost-Intensive Nature of Equipment, Particularly Incinerators, Presents a Significant Financial Barrier to Implementation
Market Opportunities
- Opportunities in the Growing Demand for WtE Plants
- The Annual Volume of Waste Generated in Asian Countries Is on the Rise, Offering a Potential Market for WtE Solutions
- National Governments are Increasingly Collaborating with Waste-to-Energy Companies
Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
- In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
- You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
- Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising waste-to-energy (WtE) prices and recent developments.
Segments Covered in the Report
Market Segment by
- Market Value
- CAPEX
- Energy Generation
- Capacity
- No. of Plant Units
Market Segment by Plant Status
- Operational WtE Plants
- Under Construction WtE Plants
Market Segment by Technology
- Direct Combustion (Mass Burn and RDF)
- Plasma Arc Gasification
- Conventional Gasification
- Pyrolysis WtE
- Chemical Treatment
- Biological Treatment
Market Segment by End-Use
- Electricity Generation
- Steam Exports
- Combined Heat and Power (CHP)
- Syngas
- Refuse-derived fuel (RDF))
Leading companies profiled in the report
- Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- C&G Environmental Protection Holdings
- Covanta Holding
- Foster Wheeler
- Hitachi
- Keppel Seghers Engineering Singapore
- Martin Environmental Services
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering
- Ramboll Group
- Suez
- Veolia Environmental Services
- Viridor Waste Management
- Waste Management
- Wheelabrator Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zfu7n
