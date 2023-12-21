Waste to Energy Market Report 2024-2034 - Available Land Space for Landfilling Is Diminishing, Necessitating Alternative Waste Management Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenue for Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Market is forecast to surpass US$23.9 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Exponential Growth in Global Population and Urbanisation Has Increased Waste Generation



The exponential growth in global population and urbanisation has led to a substantial surge in waste generation, necessitating advanced waste management solutions. Urban areas, in particular, face significant challenges in handling the escalating volumes of municipal solid waste. Waste to energy emerges as a critical market driver, offering a sustainable approach to address the mounting waste crisis. For instance, Tokyo, one of the world's largest and most densely populated cities, generates approximately 12,500 tons of waste per day. To manage this colossal waste output efficiently, Tokyo has invested in waste to energy facilities, converting a substantial portion of its waste into electricity, thereby addressing both waste disposal challenges and contributing to the city's energy needs.



Stringent Environmental Regulations



Governments worldwide are enacting stringent environmental regulations to combat climate change and promote sustainable practices. These regulations focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and encourage the adoption of cleaner energy alternatives, driving the waste to energy market. The European Union's waste incineration directive exemplifies this trend. This directive establishes strict guidelines for the safe and environmentally responsible use of waste to energy technologies. For instance, countries like Germany have implemented advanced flue gas cleaning systems in waste to energy plants to comply with these regulations, ensuring that the environmental impact of waste incineration is minimised.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

The Global Municipal Waste Destined for Waste-To-Energy (WtE) Facilities is Experiencing an Upsurge in Volume

The Available Land Space for Landfilling Is Diminishing, Necessitating Alternative Waste Management Solutions

Increased Financial Support from Governmental Entities Is Promoting Initiatives Aimed at Addressing the Issue of Escalating Waste Generation

Market Restraining Factors

The Expansion of Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Facilities in the Countries has Faced Notable Slowdowns Due to Environmental Opposition

Waste Incineration Remains an Uncommon Practice in Developing Countries, Posing a Challenge for Market

The Cost-Intensive Nature of Equipment, Particularly Incinerators, Presents a Significant Financial Barrier to Implementation

Market Opportunities

Opportunities in the Growing Demand for WtE Plants

The Annual Volume of Waste Generated in Asian Countries Is on the Rise, Offering a Potential Market for WtE Solutions

National Governments are Increasingly Collaborating with Waste-to-Energy Companies



Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by

Market Value

CAPEX

Energy Generation

Capacity

No. of Plant Units

Market Segment by Plant Status

Operational WtE Plants

Under Construction WtE Plants

Market Segment by Technology

Direct Combustion (Mass Burn and RDF)

Plasma Arc Gasification

Conventional Gasification

Pyrolysis WtE

Chemical Treatment

Biological Treatment

Market Segment by End-Use

Electricity Generation

Steam Exports

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Syngas

Refuse-derived fuel (RDF))

Leading companies profiled in the report

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

C&G Environmental Protection Holdings

Covanta Holding

Foster Wheeler

Hitachi

Keppel Seghers Engineering Singapore

Martin Environmental Services

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering

Ramboll Group

Suez

Veolia Environmental Services

Viridor Waste Management

Waste Management

Wheelabrator Technologies

