Waste to Energy Market to grow by USD 20.6 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The waste-to-energy market is expected to grow by USD 20.6 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026

Technology

Thermal



The traditional approach to generating energy from garbage is thermal waste-to-energy technology. It provides an environmentally beneficial and cost-effective method for treating municipal solid waste (MSW), or non-reusable and non-recyclable waste, at high temperatures. By employing hazardous chemicals and gases to produce electricity, heat, and thermal energy simultaneously, thermal treatment minimizes the bulk and volume of the waste and prevents its discharge into the atmosphere. The generated energy can subsequently be used for district heating systems and industrial operations.



Biological

Geography

Europe



Europe will account for 44% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for waste-to-energy are Germany and France . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the projected period, the expansion of the waste-to-energy industry in Europe would be aided by increased investments in these facilities.

will account for of market growth. The major markets in for waste-to-energy are and . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the projected period, the expansion of the waste-to-energy industry in would be aided by increased investments in these facilities.

APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample.

Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our waste-to-energy market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising investments in waste-to-energy plants, increasing urbanization, and increasing government regulations for waste-to-energy and MSW management will offer immense growth opportunities. However, waste-to-energy plants' high operating and maintenance costs might hamper the market growth.

Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy using two options where waste is used as a combustion fuel by mass burning municipal solid waste which uses the refuse in its as-received, unprepared state.

The company offers solutions for waste to energy using two options where waste is used as a combustion fuel by mass burning municipal solid waste which uses the refuse in its as-received, unprepared state. China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy by using a technique that uses prepared refuse, or refuse-derived fuel (RDF), where the as-received refuse is first separated, classified, and reclaimed in various ways to yield salable or otherwise recyclable products.

The company offers solutions for waste to energy by using a technique that uses prepared refuse, or refuse-derived fuel (RDF), where the as-received refuse is first separated, classified, and reclaimed in various ways to yield salable or otherwise recyclable products. Covanta Holding Corp.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy by using a single-pass furnace that features a single vertical shaft for the rising combustion gases from the grate, with enough residence time and temperature to burn the fuel completely and cool the flue gas to the required furnace exit gas temperature before entering the superheater.

The company offers solutions for waste to energy by using a single-pass furnace that features a single vertical shaft for the rising combustion gases from the grate, with enough residence time and temperature to burn the fuel completely and cool the flue gas to the required furnace exit gas temperature before entering the superheater. Electricite de France SA: The company offers solutions for waste to energy which helps in providing cost-effective and even less carbonized electricity, through the use of nuclear and renewable energy sources.

The company offers solutions for waste to energy which helps in providing cost-effective and even less carbonized electricity, through the use of nuclear and renewable energy sources. Hitachi Zosen Corp.: The company offers solutions for waste to energy where the energy of exhaust gas generated by combustion is recovered as steam by the boiler, and electricity is then produced by the steam turbine generator.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.



Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist waste-to-energy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the waste-to-energy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the waste-to-energy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of waste-to-energy market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Pest Control Services Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers pest control services market segmentation by application (general pest control and termite control), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Private Security Services Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers private security services market segmentation by end-user (industrial, residential, financial institutions, and others), service (manned guarding, electronic security services, and cash services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Waste To Energy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2022-2026 $20.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.42 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Biffa Plc, China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., CNIM SA, Covanta Holding Corp., Electricite de France SA, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., John Wood Group PLC, Keppel Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MVV Energie AG, Ramboll Group AS, SUEZ SA, Veolia Environment SA, Waste Management Inc., Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc., and Xcel Energy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Thermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Thermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Thermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Thermal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Thermal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Biological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Biological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Biological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Biological - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Biological - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 89: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.

Exhibit 94: China Everbright Environment Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: China Everbright Environment Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: China Everbright Environment Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: China Everbright Environment Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Covanta Holding Corp.

Exhibit 98: Covanta Holding Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Covanta Holding Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Covanta Holding Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Electricite de France SA

Exhibit 101: Electricite de France SA - Overview



Exhibit 102: Electricite de France SA - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Electricite de France SA - Key news



Exhibit 104: Electricite de France SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Electricite de France SA - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Exhibit 106: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Keppel Corp.

Exhibit 110: Keppel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Keppel Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 SUEZ SA

Exhibit 112: SUEZ SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: SUEZ SA - Business segments



Exhibit 114: SUEZ SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: SUEZ SA - Segment focus

10.10 Veolia Environment SA

Exhibit 116: Veolia Environment SA - Overview



Exhibit 117: Veolia Environment SA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Veolia Environment SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Veolia Environment SA - Segment focus

10.11 Waste Management Inc.

Exhibit 120: Waste Management Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Waste Management Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Waste Management Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 123: Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio