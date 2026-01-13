Waste-to-Energy Sector Positioned for Accelerating Revenue Growth Into 2026 and Beyond Reaching $50B by 2032

Market expansion driven by urbanization, landfill diversion mandates, and long-term contracted revenue models

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Waste to Energy (WtE), also known as energy from waste, uses thermochemical and biochemical technologies to recover energy from urban waste, producing electricity, steam, and fuels. These new technologies can reduce the original waste volume by 90%, depending on the composition and use of outputs. WtE plants offer two significant benefits: environmentally safe waste management and disposal and clean electric power generation. The growing use of WtE as a method to dispose of solid and liquid wastes and produce electricity has dramatically reduced the environmental impacts of municipal solid waste management, including emissions of greenhouse gases. Emerging energy and waste to energy companies focused on growth opportunities in the market include: BioEnergy Development Inc. (OTCID: CNER), Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO), NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK), TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF).

According to a recent report from Fortune Business Insights said that the global waste to energy market size was valued at USD 34.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 35.84 billion in 2024 to USD 50.92 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominated the waste to energy market with a market share of 47.24% in 2023. The Waste-to-energy market in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 3.49 billion by 2032. The report said: "The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global economy by halting the operations of major industries, including recycling waste and energy-generating industries. The global solid waste management system met both opportunities and threats owing to the spread of COVID-19. In response to the increasing pressure of resource consumption and environmental impact, more attention was focused on elevating the sustainability of the waste management system. For instance, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) highlighted increasing the percentage of renewable energy, paying particular attention to MSW management, and reducing waste generation through recycling and re-use. Achieving those global goals relied on a sustainable-developing solid waste industry, such as the Waste-to-energy (WtE), Waste to Material (WTM), and other waste disposal industries."

For investment positioning, waste-to-energy appeals as both an infrastructure and sustainability play. The sector benefits from long-term contracted revenues in power generation, tipping/processing fees, and often government incentives tied to landfill diversion targets. Urbanization trends and circular economy initiatives—especially in Asia-Pacific and parts of Europe—are accelerating capacity additions and integration of more efficient systems. With growing private and public capital flows into renewable and waste conversion projects, investors prioritizing climate-aligned, essential service assets may find WtE facilities offer compelling risk-adjusted returns as part of diversified energy and environmental portfolios.

BioEnergy Development Inc. (OTC:CNER) Launches "BioGrid™": Restoring Energy Independence to 5.5 Million Rural Residents - New distributed infrastructure platform targets 800+ forest-dependent communities, unlocking 12.3 TWh of energy from local waste. Units are in production and shipping now - BioEnergy Development Inc. ("the Company") (formally known as China New Energy Group Co.), a developer of distributed waste-to-energy infrastructure, today announced the commercial launch of BioGrid™. This turnkey energy platform allows rural communities to bypass grid bottlenecks and generate their own baseload power using the wood waste already sitting in their backyards.

"Rural North America is currently last in line for power, yet first in line for inflation," said Gary Bartholomew, Chairman and CEO of BioEnergy Development Inc. "We are not selling a concept; we are shipping a solution. By converting local liabilities—wood waste—into energy assets, we enable these 5.5 million residents to drive their own destiny. The BioGrid™ stops the leakage of capital out of rural towns and builds resilience from the ground up."

The Market Opportunity: By The Numbers - We have identified a specific, underserved market of forest-dependent communities that are "resource-rich but infrastructure-poor."

824 Target Communities identified across North America.

5.5 Million Residents living in these energy-insecure zones.

12.3 Terawatt-hours (TWh) of potential energy currently treated as waste.

Status: SHIPPING NOW. Supply chain is active with short lead times.

The Problem: The "Urban Drain" - As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and industrial reshoring consume grid capacity in major metros, rural communities face rising costs and reduced reliability. They are the last to receive infrastructure upgrades, despite supplying the resources that power the economy.

The Solution: BioGrid™ - Rather than waiting years for centralized utility upgrades, BioGrid™ offers an immediate intervention. Powered by the proven BioEnergy Solutions eXRGY™ thermal conversion technology each deployment creates a localized circular economy:

Baseload Power: Reliable electricity consumed where it is produced.

Food Security: Waste heat powers year-round commercial greenhouses.

Carbon Revenue: Production of high-value Biochar for soil regeneration.

bioEnergy Development Inc. develops, owns, and operates BioGrid™ infrastructure that converts secured biomass waste streams using the proven BioEnergy Solutions Inc. eXRGY thermal conversion and pyrolysis system into firm, behind-the-meter renewable power and high-value biocarbon products. The Company partners with industrial resource owners to transform underutilized waste into scalable energy assets across rural and industrial regions of North America and around the Globe. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for CNER by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/CNER/

Other recent developments in the waste to energy industries include:

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO), an advanced nuclear technology company, recently announced an agreement with Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) that advances Oklo's plans to develop a 1.2 GW power campus in Pike County, Ohio, to support Meta's data centers in the region. The agreement provides a mechanism for Meta to prepay for power and provide funding to advance project certainty for Oklo's Aurora powerhouse deployment.

Oklo will use the funds to secure nuclear fuel and advance Phase 1 of the project—supporting the development of clean, reliable power in Pike County that can scale up to 1.2 GW. Meta's commitment enables Oklo to pursue development in southern Ohio. Oklo seeks to develop the project on 206 acres of land in Pike County owned by the company and formerly owned by the Department of Energy. The land purchase was facilitated in part by the Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative (SODI), a nonprofit working to reuse the land for regional development.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor (MMR) and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, recently announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ameresco, Inc. a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "AMRC", is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, to explore the potential integration of NANO Nuclear's suite of advanced modular microreactors with Ameresco's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) capabilities, to deploy the KRONOS MMRTM Energy System on federal and commercial sites.

The MOU outlines the proposed collaboration between NANO Nuclear and Ameresco to evaluate potential pathways for the siting, development, construction, licensing, operation, and eventual decommissioning of NANO Nuclear's nuclear modular microreactors in development, including KRONOS MMR™, ZEUS™ and LOKI MMR™.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) recently released its unaudited mining and operations update for the month ended December 31, 2025. "December closed 2025 with continued strong operational performance across our mining operations and Digital Asset Management groups," said Matt Schultz, CleanSpark Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "We grew production more than 10% year over year despite ongoing network difficulty increases. Our operational strength and active monetization strategies are creating a durable foundation as we advance AI infrastructure plans in Georgia, Texas, and beyond. We are making strong progress with potential tenants and will continue pursuing strategic energy opportunities to support long-term portfolio growth."

Fast-Acting Demand Response for TVAIn Tennessee, CleanSpark briefly curbed its mining power consumption last month by hundreds of megawatts during one of the coldest days of the year as part of long-established flexible consumption capabilities. The Company powered down operations across 11 sites in the state within 10 minutes of the Tennessee Valley Authority's request, enabled by CleanSpark's customized communications system. CleanSpark's software team developed an integration which allows TVA to swiftly coordinate a curtailment of power including the length and volume needed to be returned to the grid in times of emergency or increased demand due to extreme weather events. This ability is called demand response and helps balance supply and demand, prevents blackouts, and reduces the need for additional power plants or infrastructure.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), a leading owner and operator of vertically integrated, low-carbon digital infrastructure, recently announced the successful pricing of project-level financing for their previously disclosed 168 MW high-performance computing (HPC) joint venture at the Abernathy, Texas campus.

The financing supports the development of a next-generation, liquid-cooled AI data center delivering up to 240 MW of gross power capacity (168 MW of critical IT load) under a long-term hosting structure with investment-grade credit support. The financing benefits from long-term credit enhancement provided through Fluidstack's platform by a leading global hyperscale partner, materially strengthening the project's credit profile and supporting efficient capital formation. Proceeds will be used to fund construction, establish required reserves, and complete delivery of the facility, which remains on track for commissioning in the second half of 2026.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

